Colts power rankings roundup: Where Indy sits entering Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) are preparing to turn around on a short week to host the New York Jets (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night.

Before we turn our attention fully to the matchup at hand, we will be taking a look at where the Colts stand in the power rankings now that they are eight games through the regular season.

The Week 8 loss may not have helped their place in the rankings but given that it was a close battle, it will be interesting to see where they stand.

Here’s a roundup of where the Colts are in the power rankings entering Week 9:

USA TODAY

Author: Nate Davis

Rank: 19 (-2)

Author’s Take: “Sunday delivered crushing season sweep from Tennessee. Monday delivered news of Henry’s injury and showed home games against the J-E-T-S and J-A-G-S next on schedule. Way too early to count Indianapolis out.”

Touchdown Wire

Author: Nick Wojton

Rank: 20 (-2)

Author’s Take: “Colts QB Carson Wentz was impressive last week in the rain and could’ve built on it in a big way against the Titans. Instead, Wentz just struggled to get the job done late in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Titans. Wentz had a costly late interception leading to the loss.”

Bleacher Report

Author: NFL Staff

Rank: 17 (–)

Author’s Take: “If the Indianapolis Colts wind up missing the postseason in 2021, the may look to Week 8 as when things really went sideways.

This was a game where the Colts raced out to a 14-0 lead and had a 24-21 lead late in the third quarter. But after four straight games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw an interception in the fourth quarter and another interception in overtime that eventually cost Indy the game.

Wentz admitted to reporters after the game that the fourth-quarter pick-six was just a terrible decision on his part.

“Terrible play, terrible play,” Wentz said. “I was about to go down and was thinking just throw it, don’t force it. That one I’m so mad at myself for, I’m beating myself up.”

The problem was that in a loss that now puts Indy three back of the Titans with two head-to-head losses, Wentz just couldn’t afford to make those kinds of mistakes. And doing so put the Colts’ backs up against the proverbial wall.

“With the midseason point looming in the new 17-game schedule, the Colts have a long way to go to be a legitimate playoff contender,” Sobleski wrote. “They’re 3-5 and three games behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South. Currently, 10 squads have more wins in the conference. To make matters worse, Wentz hasn’t been the solution behind center, and the Colts are well on their way to surrendering a top-10 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles if he continues to play.”

ESPN NFL Nation

Author: Mike Wells

Rank: 22 (-6)

Author’s Take: “Biggest Achilles’ heel: Pass rush

For as good as Colts GM Chris Ballard has been in selecting some talent in the draft — RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Michael Pittman Jr., LB Darius Leonard and G Quenton Nelson — he has struggled mightily in finding pass-rushers. The Colts are tied for 16th in the NFL in sacks with 17. To put things in perspective, the Colts are tied for the league lead in takeaways with 18.”

Sporting News

Author: Vinnie Iyer

Rank: 22 (-4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts were surging heading into their matchup with the Titans and held a mighty 14-0 lead, before things fell apart with big mistakes in their passing game and pass defense. Carson Wentz had been playing very well and Indianapolis can still be a factor in the playoff race, but it must become more consistent and disciplined.”

List Wire

Author: Berry Werner

Rank: 19 (-4)

Author’s Take: “The Colts needed this game against the Tennessee Titans. Badly. They got out to a quick lead and saw it evaporate, with Carson Wentz tossing a pair of awful picks sandwiched around a game-saving drive that forced overtime. In the end, the game went the way the season has gone: South. Next: vs. New York Jets (Thursday Night Football)”

Pro Football Network

Author: Dalton Miller

Rank: 20 (-3)

Author’s Take: “The Colts are one of the more confusing teams in the league. I think they have a lot of talent. They are a bit boom or bust on defense, simply because they are not consistently assignment sound and are incredibly aggressive. Nevertheless, they do have quite a few playmakers. But the pass rush, or lack thereof, cripples their defensive unit overall.

Against the Titans, the offense was good in the red zone and on third downs. However, they lacked consistency overall, and it was their quarterback’s mental mistakes that eventually led to their demise against their division rival. Now, Indianapolis has a massive uphill battle to make the playoffs after looking like a possible division contender for most of the game

NFL.com

Author: Dan Hanzus

Rank: 20 (-4)

Author’s Take: “With their chances to win a division seemingly hanging in the balance, Carson Wentz blinked. The Colts quarterback threw a pair of brutal interceptions in the final 7:30 of play in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Titans, including a pick-six that will live in infamy. Wentz had thrown just one interception entering Week 8, but his meltdown at an inflection point in the season has to be troubling for Frank Reich and the Indy braintrust. The news of Derrick Henry’s foot injury keeps the door slightly ajar in the AFC South, but the Colts have put themselves in a deep hole.”

CBS Sports

Author: Pete Prisco

Rank: 18 (-2)

Author’s Take: “By losing to the Titans, they essentially are playing for a wild-card. The division looks to be lost. Leading 14-0, they should win that game.”