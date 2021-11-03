Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, dead at age 82

Before this weekend, I had never heard of the term “bomb cyclone” before. Sounds pretty ominous, right?. Well, this was what the Indianapolis Colts had to play through in their win against the San Francisco 49ers. With torrential downpours throughout the entirety of the game (and being at the game myself, that’s putting it nicely – not sure I’ve ever been that wet without going swimming), the Colts battled through the elements and overwhelmed the 49ers by a score of 30-18.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO