Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, dead at age 82

By DAVID GINSBURG
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Matte, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career as a gritty running back for the Baltimore Colts — except for a star turn for three games in 1965 as their quarterback — has died. He was 82. The Baltimore Ravens confirmed Matte’s death during coach John Harbaugh’s news...

www.seattletimes.com

enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
Golf Digest

No one has been proven more correct than Tedy Bruschi was after saying Carson Wentz would do something 'absolutely stupid'

Among the handful of semi-shocking results from another wild NFL Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts' 34-31 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans probably didn't rank as most shocking. However, considering the Colts closed as a three-point favorite and were basically playing for their entire season, it did come as a bit of a surprise to see them squander one at home after jumping out to a 14-0 lead.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Tom Matte, former Baltimore Colt who starred in NFL playoffs as running back and emergency quarterback, dies

Fifty-three years ago, running back Tom Matte corralled his Baltimore Colts teammates as they readied for the 1968 NFL championship game against the Browns in Cleveland. “I’m going home Sunday,” said Mr. Matte, a Cleveland native, “so don’t you SOBs embarrass me out there.” Forewarned, the Colts won, 34-0, as the prodigal son scored three touchdowns. “We played a near-perfect game,” said Dan ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Wentzday: Colts’ QB Delivers When it Counts vs. 49ers

Before this weekend, I had never heard of the term “bomb cyclone” before. Sounds pretty ominous, right?. Well, this was what the Indianapolis Colts had to play through in their win against the San Francisco 49ers. With torrential downpours throughout the entirety of the game (and being at the game myself, that’s putting it nicely – not sure I’ve ever been that wet without going swimming), the Colts battled through the elements and overwhelmed the 49ers by a score of 30-18.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags sign former Colts RB Jordan Wilkins to practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a blow on offense Week 8 when their offense witnessed running back James Robinson sustain a heel injury after being ran out of bounds. He didn’t return for the game and also missed the Jags’ most recent game against the Buffalo Bills, so the team’s depth at running back is being tested currently.
NFL
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye, Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passes away at 82

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passed away Wednesday at the age of 82, the Baltimore Ravens announced. Matte was a quarterback at Ohio State from 1958-1960. In 1960, he finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. After his time at Ohio State,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans

Before the season started, it was thought that the AFC South would come down to the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. While one of these teams has gotten out to a great start this season, the other is trying to climb out of a massive hole they dug themselves into.
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Brett Hundley to the practice squad. Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He originally signed with the team as a free agent on July 31, 2021. Hundley has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Hundley has also appeared in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Who Does Derrick Henry Compare To? How the Colts Stop the Titans RB

Through the 2021 Season, Titans RB Derrick Henry has been a 1-man wrecking ball. He leads the NFL with 191 carries, 68 more than than Joe Mixon who is 2nd in the NFL and is 1st in yards ahead of Colts RB Jonathan Taylor with 869 yards to Taylor’s 579.
NFL
National football post

Colts RB, Ravens announcer Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at age 82. He won a Super Bowl V ring with the Colts and was a radio analyst for the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens announced his passing Wednesday on social media. “Tom...
NFL
Washington Times-Herald

Colts Notebook: Ehlinger elevated to backup QB role

INDIANAPOLIS – Sam Ehlinger officially is just one snap away from being a starting quarterback in the NFL. The sixth-round rookie was elevated to the Indianapolis Colts’ backup spot this week with the release of veteran Brett Hundley. Hundley quickly was re-signed to the practice squad, but Ehlinger has shown...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts QB Carson Wentz outdid himself with another ugly interception

Carson Wentz on Sunday outdid himself with an absolutely hideous interception. This was arguably worse than his terrible one last week, because this turned into a pick-six. Wentz’s Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans were tied at 24 with under two minutes left in regulation on Sunday. The Colts had a first-and-10 at their eight-yard line. Rather than protect the ball, Wentz tried to throw the ball away to avoid a safety as he was being tackled in the end zone. His desperation heave was intercepted for a touchdown.
NFL
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Quarterback Tom Matte Dies at 82 Years Old

Former Ohio State quarterback and 1960 team MVP Tom Matte has died. The former Buckeye, who went on to be an All-Pro running back for the Baltimore Colts, died Wednesday at the age of 82. Matte began his career at Ohio State as a running back, but moved to quarterback...
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at the age of 82. The Ravens announced his death on Wednesday. The team called him “a legendary figure in this community and in the football world.”. Matte played for the Colts from 1961-1972 and he ranks sixth...
NFL
wiproud.com

Jets QB White leaves Colts game with right forearm injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Jets lost starting quarterback Mike White to an injured right forearm during the first half of Thursday night’s game at Indianapolis. The team said his return was questionable. New York also lost tight end Tyler Kroft with a chest injury and starting safety Marcus...
