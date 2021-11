DENVER (CBS4) – Just like every recent storm to hit Colorado, the storm arriving Tuesday night will bring snow to the high country and very little if anything to Denver and the Front Range. This is entirely because of the trajectory of the storm. Usually by November the storm track across the country has moved far enough south to allow storms to track closer to Colorado’s border with New Mexico than Wyoming. Storms that track across southern Colorado have a much better chance of bringing snow to Denver and the Front Range compared to storms farther north. Unfortunately, the storm track will be...

