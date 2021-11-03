Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, dead at age 82

Famed NFL player and broadcaster Tom Matte passed away this week at 82. Matte had an impressive playing career, first as a quarterback in college at Ohio State, then as a halfback in the NFL with the then-Baltimore Colts, and even remarkably as an emergency quarterback with the Colts in 1965 after injuries to Johnny Unitas and Gary Cuozzo. And he then went on to a remarkable post-playing career; he called national NFL games for CBS from 1976 to 1978, called Maryland games for several years, opened a rib stand at Oriole Park when it opened in 1992, served as vice president and TV game analyst for the Baltimore CFL franchise (Baltimore CFL Colts, Baltimore Football Club, or Baltimore Stallions, depending on the year) in 1994 and 1995, and then joined the Ravens’ radio broadcast team as an analyst when the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens in 1996, a role he’d hold for 10 years alongside play-by-play voice Scott Garceau (seen at left above with Matte). And Matte made a big impact on Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh, who began a Wednesday press conference with a tribute to him:

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO