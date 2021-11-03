Shooting incident won’t sideline Ravens ILB Malik Harrison for long; 7 players absent at practice | NOTES

Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison’s stay on the nonfootball injury list won’t be a long one, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harrison, who was struck in the calf by a stray bullet after leaving a club Sunday night in Cleveland , must miss at least three weeks on the NFI before he’s eligible to return. But Harbaugh said the incident is not season-threatening.

“It’s a short-term [designation], it looks like,” Harbaugh said. “His guardian angels were looking after him. We had him in the team meeting on Tuesday, and we all acknowledged that. We’re very thankful for it, so as much as it takes time for that to heal up, and he’ll be back.”

Harrison, a third-round draft pick last year, started the Ravens’ first five games this season and has 22 tackles in seven appearances. But with the emergence of veteran Josh Bynes, his playing time has dwindled over the past month. Reserve inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch are expected to take on larger roles in the defense in Harrison’s absence.

Safety DeShon Elliott said he didn’t find out about the shooting until the day players returned to the team facility from their bye week.

“He’ll be all right,” he said. “Things happen. We’re just happy he’s safe and back here with us. He’ll be all right. In a couple of weeks, he’ll be back. He’ll be fine. It was a little pea shooter.”

Practice report

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh), running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) missed practice Wednesday.

Watkins hasn’t practiced since suffering an injury in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray sprained his ankle a week later against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mekari went down the week after that, reportedly suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Cincinnati Bengals. Harbaugh said Monday that all three “have a chance” to return for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Also missing Wednesday were quarterback Tyler Huntley (illness), defensive linemen Brandon Williams (shoulder) and Derek Wolfe and outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest). Wolfe, sidelined all season by back and hip injuries, was designated to return to practice last week and worked out with a smaller group of younger players before the team broke for its bye week.

Cornerback Chris Westry practiced after being designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday. He’d been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 1.