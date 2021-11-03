CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Disruption of mitochondrial complex I induces progressive parkinsonism

By Patricia GonzÃ¡lez-RodrÃguez
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoss of functional mitochondrial complex I (MCI) in the dopaminergic neurons of the substantia nigra is a hallmark of Parkinson's disease1. Yet, whether this change contributes to Parkinson's disease pathogenesis is unclear2. Here we used intersectional genetics toÂ disrupt the function of MCI in mouse dopaminergic neurons. Disruption of MCI induced...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Mitochondrial-nuclear cross-talk in the human brain is modulated by cell type and perturbed in neurodegenerative disease

Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to the pathogenesis of many neurodegenerative diseases. The mitochondrial genome encodes core respiratory chain proteins, but the vast majority of mitochondrial proteins are nuclear-encoded, making interactions between the two genomes vital for cell function. Here, we examine these relationships by comparing mitochondrial and nuclear gene expression across different regions of the human brain in healthy and disease cohorts. We find strong regional patterns that are modulated by cell-type and reflect functional specialisation. Nuclear genes causally implicated in sporadic Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease (AD) show much stronger relationships with the mitochondrial genome than expected by chance, and mitochondrial-nuclear relationships are highly perturbed in AD cases, particularly through synaptic and lysosomal pathways, potentially implicating the regulation of energy balance and removal of dysfunction mitochondria in the etiology or progression of the disease. Finally, we present MitoNuclearCOEXPlorer, a tool to interrogate key mitochondria-nuclear relationships in multi-dimensional brain data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Drp1 recognizes and induces excessive mPTP opening after hypoxia through BAX-PiC and LRRK2-HK2

Mitochondrial mass imbalance is one of the key causes of cardiovascular dysfunction after hypoxia. The activation of dynamin-related protein 1 (Drp1), as well as its mitochondrial translocation, play important roles in the changes of both mitochondrial morphology and mitochondrial functions after hypoxia. However, in addition to mediating mitochondrial fission, whether Drp1 has other regulatory roles in mitochondrial homeostasis after mitochondrial translocation is unknown. In this study, we performed a series of interaction and colocalization assays and found that, after mitochondrial translocation, Drp1 may promote the excessive opening of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (mPTP) after hypoxia. Firstly, mitochondrial Drp1 maximumly recognizes mPTP channels by binding Bcl-2-associated X protein (BAX) and a phosphate carrier protein (PiC) in the mPTP. Then, leucine-rich repeat serine/threonine-protein kinase 2 (LRRK2) is recruited, whose kinase activity is inhibited by direct binding with mitochondrial Drp1 after hypoxia. Subsequently, the mPTP-related protein hexokinase 2 (HK2) is inactivated at Thr-473 and dissociates from the mitochondrial membrane, ultimately causing structural disruption and overopening of mPTP, which aggravates mitochondrial and cellular dysfunction after hypoxia. Thus, our study interprets the dual direct regulation of mitochondrial Drp1 on mitochondrial morphology and functions after hypoxia and proposes a new mitochondrial fission-independent mechanism for the role of Drp1 after its translocation in hypoxic injury.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Unprecedented, constructive disruption to drive the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market

The global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.
MARKET ANALYSIS
Nature.com

No difference in mid-term outcome after superior vs. anteroinferior plate position for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures

To compare outcomes, complications, revisions, and rates of implant removal of superior compared to anteroinferior plating in displaced midshaft clavicle fractures at mid-term follow-up. We retrospectively reviewed 79 patients who underwent operative treatment for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures (Group A: 28 patients with superior plating; Group B: 51 patients with anteroinferior plating) that were at least 2Â years postoperatively. Adjusted Constant Score (aCS), Visual Analog Scale (VAS), and Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand (QuickDASH) score were compared. Bone union, implant removal, complications and revision surgeries were assessed. Group A had a significantly higher aCS compared to group B (90, IQR: 85.0"“91.0 vs. 91, IQR: 90.0"“93.0; P"‰="‰0.037). No significant differences between groups were seen in VAS (P"‰="‰0.283) and QuickDASH (P"‰="‰0.384). Bone union was achieved in 76 patients (96.2%) with no significant differences between groups (Group A: 96.4% vs. Group B: 96.1%; P"‰>"‰0.999). There were no significant differences in implant removal rates (Group A: 60.7% vs. Group B: 66.7%; P"‰="‰0.630), complications (Group A: 46.4% vs. Group B: 31.4%; P"‰="‰0.226) and revisions (Group A: 25% vs. Group B: 9.8%; P"‰="‰0.102). Superior and anteroinferior plating result in high bone union rates and good clinical outcomes with similar rates of plate removal.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Key signaling networks are dysregulated in patients with the adipose tissue disorder, lipedema

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Lipedema, a poorly understood chronic disease of adipose hyper-deposition, is often mistaken for obesity and causes significant impairment to mobility and quality-of-life. To identify molecular mechanisms underpinning lipedema, we employed comprehensive omics-based comparative analyses of whole tissue, adipocyte precursors (adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs)), and adipocytes from patients with or without lipedema.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Correlation between brain function and ADHD symptom changes in children with ADHD following a few-foods diet: an open-label intervention trial

Research into the effect of nutrition on attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children has shown that the few-foods diet (FFD) substantially decreases ADHD symptoms in 60% of children. However, the underlying mechanism is unknown. In this open-label nutritional intervention study we investigated whether behavioural changes after following an FFD are associated with changes in brain function during inhibitory control in 79 boys with ADHD, aged 8"“10Â years. Parents completed the ADHD Rating Scale before (t1) and after the FFD (t2). Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans were acquired during a stop-signal task at t1 and t2, and initial subject-level analyses were done blinded for ARS scores. Fifty (63%) participants were diet responders, showing a decrease of ADHD symptoms of at least 40%. Fifty-three children had fMRI scans of sufficient quality for further analysis. Region-of-interest analyses demonstrated that brain activation in regions implicated in the stop-signal task was not associated with ADHD symptom change. However, whole-brain analyses revealed a correlation between ADHD symptom decrease and increased precuneus activation (pFWE(cluster)"‰="‰0.015 for StopSuccess"‰>"‰Go trials and pFWE(cluster)"‰<"‰0.001 for StopSuccess"‰>"‰StopFail trials). These results provide evidence for a neurocognitive mechanism underlying the efficacy of a few-foods diet in children with ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Photo-induced catalytic halopyridylation of alkenes

The Mizoroki-Heck reaction and its reductive analogue are staples of organic synthesis, but the ensuing products often lack a chemical handle for further transformation. Here we report an atom-economical cross-coupling of halopyridines and unactivated alkenes under photoredox catalysis to afford a series of alkene halopyridylation products. This protocol with mild and redox neutral conditions contributes broad substrate scope. As a complement to conventional Heck-type reaction, this radical process avoids the involvement of Î²-H elimination and thus useful pyridyl and halide groups could be simultaneously and regioselectively incorporated onto alkenes. The success depends on TFA-promoted domino photocatalytic oxidative quenching activation and radical-polar crossover pathway. Plausible mechanism is proposed based on mechanistic investigations. Moreover, the reserved C"‰âˆ’"‰X bonds of these products are beneficial for performing further synthetic elaborations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The first observation of osmotically neutral sodium accumulation in the myocardial interstitium

The aim of this study was the detection and quantification of the Na+ depositions in the extracellular matrix of myocardial tissue, which are suggested to be bound by negatively charged glycosaminoglycan (GAG) structures. The presented experimental results are based on high resolution X-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectromicroscopy technique used to perform a comparative analysis of sodium containment in intracellular and interstitial spaces of cardiac tissues taken from animals selected by low and high sodium intake rates. The experimental results obtained show that high sodium daily intake can result in a remarkable increase of sodium content in the myocardial interstitium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impactor material records the ancient lunar magnetic field in antipodal anomalies

The Moon presently has no dynamo, but magnetic fields have been detected over numerous portions of its crust. Most of these regions are located antipodal to large basins, leading to the hypothesis that lunar rock ejected during basin-forming impacts accumulated at the basin antipode and recorded the ambient magnetic field. However, a major problem with this hypothesis is that lunar materials have low iron content and cannot become strongly magnetized. Here we simulate oblique impacts of 100-km-diameter impactors at high resolution and show that an ~700"‰m thick deposit of potentially iron-rich impactor material accumulates at the basin antipode. The material is shock-heated above the Curie temperature and therefore may efficiently record the ambient magnetic field after deposition. These results explain a substantial fraction of the Moon's crustal magnetism, and are consistent with a dynamo field strength of at least several tens of microtesla during the basin-forming epoch.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

(R,S)-ketamine and (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine differentially affect memory as a function of dosing frequency

A single subanesthetic infusion of ketamine can rapidly alleviate symptoms of treatment-resistant major depression. Since repeated administration is required to sustain symptom remission, it is important to characterize the potential untoward effects of prolonged ketamine exposure. While studies suggest that ketamine can alter cognitive function, it is unclear to what extent these effects are modulated by the frequency or chronicity of treatment. To test this, male and female adolescent (postnatal day [PD] 35) and adult (PD 60) BALB/c mice were treated for four consecutive weeks, either daily or thrice-weekly, with (R,S)-ketamine (30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal) or its biologically active metabolite, (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK; 30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal). Following drug cessation, memory performance was assessed in three operationally distinct tasks: (1) novel object recognition to assess explicit memory, (2) Y-maze to assess working memory, and (3) passive avoidance to assess implicit memory. While drug exposure did not influence working memory performance, thrice-weekly ketamine and daily (2R,6R)-HNK led to explicit memory impairment in novel object recognition independent of sex or age of exposure. Daily (2R,6R)-HNK impaired implicit memory in the passive-avoidance task whereas thrice-weekly (2R,6R)-HNK tended to improve it. These differential effects on explicit and implicit memory possibly reflect the unique mechanisms by which ketamine and (2R,6R)-HNK alter the functional integrity of neural circuits that subserve these distinct cognitive domains, a topic of clinical and mechanistic relevance to their antidepressant actions. Our findings also provide additional support for the importance of dosing frequency in establishing the cognitive effects of repeated ketamine exposure.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dysregulated neutrophilic cell death in SLE: a spotlight on ferroptosis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 392 (2021) Cite this article. In the recent issue of Nature Immunology, Li et al. present a mechanistic insight into neutrophilic cell death and its role in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).1. Several groups reported an altered neutrophil function and enhanced neutrophilic...
CANCER
Nature.com

Factors associated with unplanned readmissions and costs following resection of brain metastases in the United States

The purpose of this study was to critically analyze the risk of unplanned readmission following resection of brain metastasis and to identify key risk factors to allow for early intervention strategies in high-risk patients. We analyzed data from the Nationwide Readmissions Database (NRD) from 2010"“2014, and included patients who underwent craniotomy for brain metastasis, identified using ICD-9-CM diagnosis (198.3) and procedure (01.59) codes. The primary outcome of the study was unplanned 30-day all-cause readmission rate. Secondary outcomes included reasons and costs of readmissions. Hierarchical logistic regression model was used to identify the factors associated with 30-day readmission following craniotomy for brain metastasis. During the study period, 44,846 index hospitalizations occurred for patients who underwent resection of brain metastasis. In this cohort, 17.8% (n"‰="‰7,965) had unplanned readmissions within the first 30Â days after discharge from the index hospitalization. The readmission rate did not change significantly during the five-year study period (p-trend"‰="‰0.286). The median per-patient cost for 30-day unplanned readmission was $11,109 and this amounted to a total of $26.4 million per year, which extrapolates to a national expenditure of $269.6 million. Increasing age, male sex, insurance status, Elixhauser comorbidity index, length of stay, teaching status of the hospital, neurological complications and infectious complications were associated with 30-day readmission following discharge after an index admission for craniotomy for brain metastasis. Unplanned readmission rates after resection of brain metastasis remain high and involve substantial healthcare expenditures. Developing tools and interventions to prevent avoidable readmissions could focus on the high-risk patients as a future strategy to decrease substantial healthcare expense.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypoketotic hypoglycemia without neuromuscular complications in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Mitochondrial flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) transporter deficiencies are new entities recently reported to cause a neuro-myopathic phenotype. We report three patients from two unrelated families who presented primarily with hypoketotic hypoglycemia. They all had acylcarnitine profiles suggestive of multiple acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MADD) with negative next-generation sequencing of electron-transfer flavoprotein genes (ETFA, ETFB, and ETFDH). Whole exome sequencing revealed a homozygous c.272"‰G"‰>"‰T (p.Gly91Val) variant in exon 2 of the SLC25A32 gene. The three patients shared the same variant, and they all demonstrated similar clinical and biochemical improvement with riboflavin supplementation. To date, these are the first patients to be reported with hypoketotic hypoglycemia without the neuromuscular phenotype previously reported in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis in 3299 black patients

The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (T-DISH) in the Black patients using the computed tomography (CT) analysis. This study is a cross-sectional study. All patients who underwent chest CT for the trauma screening and whose race was categorized as "Black" on the questionnaire were recruited in the study from Mar 2019 to Mar 2020. Demographic data, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and presence of diabetes mellitus (DM), were recorded. A total of 3299 Black patients (1507 women and 1792 men) were included for the analysis. The prevalence of T-DISH was 7.7% (255 patients), with 8.6% for females and 7.0% for males. The highest prevalence was observed in patients at the age of 70Â years (11.7%), followed by the age of 80Â years (10.5%). The highest prevalence level of T-DISH segment was at T8, followed by T9, and T7. The most frequent number of contiguous vertebrae was seven (21%). BMI was not associated with T-DISH. The presence of DM was significantly higher in male patients with T-DISH than those without T-DISH (P"‰="‰0.02).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ionizing irradiation-induced Fgr in senescent cells mediates fibrosis

The role of cellular senescence in radiation-induced pulmonary fibrosis (RIPF) and the underlying mechanisms are unknown. We isolated radiation-induced senescent tdTOMp16 positive mesenchymal stem cells, established their absence of cell division, then measured levels of irradiation-induced expression of biomarkers of senescence by RNA-seq analysis. We identified a Log2 6.17-fold upregulation of tyrosine kinase Fgr, which was a potent inducer of biomarkers of fibrosis in target cells in non-contact co-cultures. Inhibition of Fgr by shRNA knockdown did not block radiation-induced senescence in vitro; however, both shRNA knockdown, or addition of a specific small-molecule inhibitor of Fgr, TL02-59, abrogated senescent cell induction of profibrotic genes in transwell-separated target cells. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNAseq) analysis of mouse lungs at day 150 after 20"‰Gy thoracic irradiation revealed upregulation of Fgr in senescent neutrophils, and macrophages before detection of lung fibrosis. Thus, upregulated Fgr in radiation-induced senescent cells mediates RIPF and is a potential therapeutic target for the prevention of this radiation late effect.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Systems pharmacology to reveal multi-scale mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine for gastric cancer

Because of the complex etiology, the treatment of gastric cancer is a formidable challenge for contemporary medical. The current treatment method focuses on traditional surgical procedures, supplemented by other treatments. Among these other treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays an important role. Here, we used the systems pharmacology approach to reveal the potential molecular mechanism of PRGRC on gastric cancer which composes of Pinellia ternata (Thunb.) Breit., Rheum palmatum L., Gentiana scabra Bunge, Radix Aucklandiae and Citrus aurantium L. This approach combines pharmacokinetics analysis with pharmacodynamics evaluation for the active compounds screening, targets prediction and pathways assessing. Firstly, through pharmacokinetic evaluation and target prediction models, 83 potential compounds and 184 gastric cancer-related targets were screened out. Then, the results of network analysis suggested that the targets of PRGRC were mainly involved two aspects: apoptosis and inflammation. Finally, we verified the reliability of the above analysis at the cellular level by using naringenin and luteolin with good pharmacokinetic activity as representative compounds. Overall, we found that PRGRC could influence the development of gastric cancer from a multi-scale perspective. This study provided a new direction for analyzing the mechanism of TCM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Interferon mediated prophylactic protection against respiratory viruses conferred by a prototype live attenuated influenza virus vaccine lacking non-structural protein 1

The influenza A non-structural protein 1 (NS1) is known for its ability to hinder the synthesis of type I interferon (IFN) during viral infection. Influenza viruses lacking NS1 (Î”NS1) are under clinical development as live attenuated human influenza virus vaccines and induce potent influenza virus-specific humoral and cellular adaptive immune responses. Attenuation of Î”NS1 influenza viruses is due to their high IFN inducing properties, that limit their replication in vivo. This study demonstrates that pre-treatment with a Î”NS1 virus results in an antiviral state which prevents subsequent replication of homologous and heterologous viruses, preventing disease from virus respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Our studies suggest that Î”NS1 influenza viruses could be used for the prophylaxis of influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and other human respiratory viral infections, and that an influenza virus vaccine based on Î”NS1 live attenuated viruses would confer broad protection against influenza virus infection from the moment of administration, first by non-specific innate immune induction, followed by specific adaptive immunity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generating 3D-cultured organoids for pre-clinical modeling and treatment of degenerative joint disease

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 380 (2021) Cite this article. Human cell-based and personalized in vitro cartilage models are urgently needed for osteoarthritis treatment in pre-clinical regenerative medicine development. Cellular self-assemblies and condensations of the appropriate stem cells could initiate the formation of transient tissue structures programmed for specific organogenesis processes.1 This recapitulation of developmental events has previously been demonstrated for the formation of cardiac, epithelial and liver organoids. However, there has been very limited progress in the development of human cartilage organoids for osteoarthritis (OA).2 Here, we describe the fabrication of functional bioengineered cartilage organoid suitable for OA treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cromolyn platform suppresses fibrosis and inflammation, promotes microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by chronic neuroinflammation and may perpetuate ongoing fibrotic reactions within the central nervous system. Unfortunately, there is no therapeutic available that treats neurodegenerative inflammation and its sequelae. Here we utilize cromolyn, a mast cell inhibitor with anti-inflammatory capabilities, and its fluorinated analogue F-cromolyn to study fibrosis-related protein regulation and secretion downstream of neuroinflammation and their ability to promote microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth. In this report, RNA-seq analysis shows that administration of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-Î± to HMC3 human microglia results in a robust upregulation of fibrosis-associated genes. Subsequent treatment with cromolyn and F-cromolyn resulted in reduced secretion of collagen XVIII, fibronectin, and tenascin-c. Additionally, we show that cromolyn and F-cromolyn reduce pro-inflammatory proteins PLP1, PELP1, HSP90, IL-2, GRO-Î±, Eotaxin, and VEGF-Î‘, while promoting secretion of anti-inflammatory IL-4 in HMC3 microglia. Furthermore, cromolyn and F-cromolyn augment neurite outgrowth in PC12 neuronal cells in concert with nerve growth factor. Treatment also differentially altered secretion of neurogenesis-related proteins TTL, PROX1, Rab35, and CSDE1 in HMC3 microglia. Finally, iPSC-derived human microglia more readily phagocytose AÎ²42 with cromolyn and F-cromolyn relative to controls. We propose the cromolyn platform targets multiple proteins upstream of PI3K/Akt/mTOR, NF-ÎºB, and GSK-3Î² signaling pathways to affect cytokine, chemokine, and fibrosis-related protein expression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The RNA-binding protein HuR is required for maintenance of the germinal centre response

The germinal centre (GC) is required for the generation of high affinity antibodies and immunological memory. Here we show that the RNA binding protein HuR has an essential function in GC B cells to sustain the GC response. In its absence, the GC reaction and production of high-affinity antibody is severely impaired. Mechanistically, HuR affects the transcriptome qualitatively and quantitatively. The expression and splicing patterns of hundreds of genes are altered in the absence of HuR. Among these genes, HuR is required for the expression of Myc and a Myc-dependent transcriptional program that controls GC B cell proliferation and Ig somatic hypermutation. Additionally, HuR regulates the splicing and abundance of mRNAs required for entry into and transition through the S phase of the cell cycle, and it modulates a gene signature associated with DNA deamination protecting GC B cells from DNA damage and cell death.
SCIENCE

