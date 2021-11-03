Final rule ups financial penalties to hospitals that ignore price transparency regulation

If Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden each gets their way, Florida hospitals and nursing homes will be penalized no matter what they do. Next week, lawmakers in Tallahassee will take up legislation backed by DeSantis that would restrict a business’ ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees. Under the proposed bills, every time a small business fires an employee for being unvaccinated without first providing a number of vaccination exemptions, the business would be subject to a $10,000 fine. For businesses of 100 or more employees, the fine would be $50,000 per violation.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO