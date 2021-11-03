CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Final rule ups financial penalties to hospitals that ignore price transparency regulation

By Susan Morse
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is making modifications to the hospital price transparency regulation designed to increase compliance, after initial analysis strongly suggests there is suboptimal compliance beginning January 1, 2022. CMS released the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System Final Rule on...

www.healthcarefinancenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Physician fee schedule final rule opens up telehealth access

For the first time outside of the COVID-19 public health emergency, Medicare will pay for mental health visits furnished by Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers via telecommunications technology, including audio-only telephone calls. This will expand access for rural and other vulnerable populations. The Centers for Medicare and...
HEALTH SERVICES
journalofaccountancy.com

House approves resolution to boost financial transparency

A concurrent resolution aimed at providing transparency about the fiscal state of the US government passed the House with bipartisan support by a voice vote Wednesday. The Senate has yet to vote on the Fiscal State of the Nation resolution, which is backed by the AICPA. The resolution would require the congressional budget committees to conduct an annual joint hearing to receive a presentation from the comptroller general regarding:
CONGRESS & COURTS
ehrintelligence.com

Surescripts ePrescribing Health IT Boosts Drug Price Transparency

The Real-Time Prescription Benefit tool gives providers access to patient-specific prescription drug cost and coverage information at the point of care to make medication decisions with greater price transparency and minimize patient out-of-pocket costs, Surescripts says. The vendor processed over 300 million real-time prescription benefit checks in the first nine...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#The Centers For Medicare#Cms#Administration#The Supreme Court#Aha
healthleadersmedia.com

Hospital Financial Assistance Transactions Up for the Third Year Running

TransUnion Healthcare has processed an increasing number of financial assistance transactions every year since it began tracking that data. — A new analysis fromTransUnion Healthcare found that the number of financial assistance transactions that it processed increased 55% between September 2020 and September 2021. That's an indication that hospitals are...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nashville Post

Price Transparency: Shopping for health care

In the graphs above, claims data for three common services — a colonoscopy, a knee MRI and a knee replacement — within the Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis markets show major price discrepancies based on where a patient receives care. To get a knee replacement in Nashville, a person could pay anywhere from $12,000 to $58,000 depending on where they go to get it. And without knowing which is which, consumers hardly have a choice in the final cost.
NASHVILLE, TN
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Vox

Why the US nursing crisis is getting worse

Covid-19 may no longer be surging widely across the United States, but America’s hospitals are still experiencing a staffing crisis that is putting critical care for patients in jeopardy. Hospitals all over the country are struggling, especially those in lower-population areas. A new survey of rural hospitals from the Chartis...
HEALTH SERVICES
landline.media

Regulations, not suggestions: the leasing rules

Land Line Now, Nov. 1, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. Your carrier may think they can do whatever they want when you lease on. But there are rules, and the regulations are part of federal law. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. The Transportation...
ECONOMY
KTRE

US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly

(AP) Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly. The new government rules were issued Thursday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.
U.S. POLITICS
mobihealthnews.com

MyRx.io launches to offer prescription management, price transparency

Health tech company Prescryptive Health has launched MyRx.io, a mobile platform that allows users to access pharmacy services like finding prescription benefit information, drug shopping and making appointments for vaccines or other pharmacy-provided care. MyRx.io doesn’t require customers to download an app, but they can receive notifications about their prescriptions...
CELL PHONES
khn.org

Few Acute Care Hospitals Escaped Readmissions Penalties

Preventable rehospitalization of the nation’s older adults has proved a persistent health and financial challenge for the U.S., costing Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars each year. Various analyses have found many readmissions within a month of discharge might have been avoided through better care and more attention paid to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Miami Herald

Healthcare facilities caught in vaccine ‘crossfire’ between Tallahassee and Washington

If Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden each gets their way, Florida hospitals and nursing homes will be penalized no matter what they do. Next week, lawmakers in Tallahassee will take up legislation backed by DeSantis that would restrict a business’ ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its employees. Under the proposed bills, every time a small business fires an employee for being unvaccinated without first providing a number of vaccination exemptions, the business would be subject to a $10,000 fine. For businesses of 100 or more employees, the fine would be $50,000 per violation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
coingeek.com

South Korea will not regulate NFTs, financial watchdog says

South Korea’s financial watchdog will not venture into the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) space. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) will refrain from regulating NFTs as they don’t qualify as virtual assets, the watchdog recently revealed. Regulators globally are keeping an eye on NFTs as their values and market skyrocket. According to...
WORLD
EETimes.com

Regulators Consider Adopting Rules for AI

Legislators on both sides of the Atlantic are considering regulating the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Similar to the way the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), adopted in 2018, creates a framework for regulating the use of personal data, regulations covering AI would create a framework for eliminating bias and other forms of potential harm.
TECHNOLOGY
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Online self-scheduling engages patients, eases workloads and increases appointment numbers

Baptist Health Care has combined two strategies – revenue cycle automation and patient engagement – to attract and retain patients in a competitive Florida market. Two of the largest competitors for the Pensacola-based Baptist – a three hospital system – are Ascension and HCA Healthcare. "Patients absolutely have choices," said...
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Anthem to acquire long-term care plan Integra Managed Care

Anthem announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Integra Managed Care, a managed long-term care plan in New York that provides assistance to adults with long-term care needs and disabilities -- ideally allowing them to live safely and independently in their own home. Financial terms of...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy