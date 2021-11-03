CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Burgeoning back orders: Fleets reluctant to book new trucks in October

By Alan Adler
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuted Class 8 truck orders in October were more about long lead times than soft orders. For the fourth month in the last five, preliminary tractor orders fell below 28,000 as manufacturers struggled to complete trucks missing semiconductors and a host of other parts, pushing 2021 orders into the middle of...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 1

Related
freightwaves.com

F3 chat: Can autonomous trucks end our supply chain woes?

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Can autonomous trucks end our supply chain woes?. DETAILS: Plus’ COO discusses the timeline of deploying autonomous trucking technology, what logistics providers are currently using driverless trucks and the job impact autonomous trucks will have on the industry in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Hyliion delays Hypertruck ERX hybrid program, blames supply chain crisis

Startup hybrid powertrain developer Hyliion Holdings is delaying its Class 8 natural gas/electric Hypertruck ERX for a year, and a new natural gas engine from Cummins Inc. raises doubts for the future of Hyliion’s current product, a power-boosting hybrid add-on. Both developments — impacted by the supply chain crisis —...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Loaded and Rolling: Respect my FMCSA authoritah!!

FMCSA new authority approval at record high from spot rates and tight capacity. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is setting records. New motor carrier authority approvals are at an all-time high — around 10,000 each month. As of September, around 82,000 approvals for authority had been granted in 2021, compared with 59,500 for the entire year of 2020.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Linebarger
freightwaves.com

TFI folding US truckload, dedicated operations into CFI

TFI International is consolidating its U.S. truckload and dedicated trucking operations under the umbrella of its Missouri-based carrier CFI, which has already absorbed Transport America — with the small dedicated operation of former UPS Freight to follow in 2022. CFI announced the changes on Monday as part of an expansion...
INDUSTRY
WKBN

Local trucking company struggling with worker, truck shortages

(WKBN) — The pandemic has created many problems for different industries around the world. One industry that’s currently being affected is the trucking industry. Ron Myers co-owns Southwind Transportation in Austintown. For over 20 years, his company has transported general freight across the country. He says the past year and a half has been the […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#North America#Auction#Act Research#Rolling
nashvillegab.com

How to start a hotshop trucking business?

The trucking industry in America is growing rapidly, so the desire to join the ranks of company owners comes as no surprise. The opportunity to make a considerable profit and enjoy the beauty of nature attracts hundreds of experienced drivers, but most of them don’t know where to start and which ELD provider to choose..
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Daimler Truck order bank overflowing but production stymied

Daimler Truck is awash in orders it cannot fill for new trucks because of a shortage of semiconductors and other hard-to-get parts and components. In its last quarter as part of the Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) group that includes Mercedes-Benz cars and vans, the Truck and Bus Group reported considerably lower production and sales due to the ongoing semi shortage, according to Jochen Goetz, CFO of Daimler Truck & Bus.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Embark Trucks concludes SPAC but bolting investors take back $300M

On the same day that electric truck maker Rivian closed its first day as a public company with an $86 billion valuation, autonomous trucking startup Embark Trucks concluded its SPAC merger valued at $5 billion. But early investors redeemed nearly 30 million shares, cutting Embark’s proceeds by about $300 million....
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

F3 chat: Filling big gap in insuring freight moving to Mexico

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience on Tuesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Insuring across borders: The growth of coverage on freight shipments going to Mexico. DETAILS: Freight moving across the border into Mexico formerly had shipped without insurance coverage because of a tangle of rules. But the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
freightwaves.com

Starting over: Workhorse overhaul could lead to more than electric vans

Workhorse Group reported negative revenue and profits in Q3 as new CEO Rick Dauch grounded production of the C-1000 electric delivery van, jettisoned 25% of the hourly workforce, overhauled the executive leadership and dropped a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service over the company’s unsuccessful bid to build battery-powered mail trucks.
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
KRGV

New wave of truck drivers emerging amid supply chain shortages

More than 80,000 truckers are needed to fix a nationwide supply chain backlog, and some of that workforce could be coming from the Valley. Commercial driver's license (CDL) instructors say they've seen more people enrolling in trucking schools looking to make a new living. According to the American Trucking Association,...
MCALLEN, TX
freightwaves.com

Surging fuel costs are masking trucking spot rate decline

Chart of the Week: Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel Rack Price, Diesel Truckstop Retail Price, Truckstop.com Average Van Rate per Mile – USA SONAR: ULSDR.USA, DTS.USA, TSTOPVRPM.USA. The price of diesel fuel has increased 23.8% since Aug. 23 while the average spot rate is on par with where it was prior to Labor Day. The big takeaway here is that spot rates would probably be falling more rapidly if not for the surging cost of fuel, but what does this mean for the upcoming holiday season for trucking?
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

White Paper: Dynamic Risk Mitigation for In-Transit Cargo

Risks are nothing new to in-transit cargo. Supply chains have always faced unforeseen disruptions. And an influx of data and modernization can be just as challenging…unless it is used correctly. With IoT Technology, real-time analytics, and the digitization of supply chain operations, supply chain managers have the ability to be...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

F3 demos: FreightTech saves precious time

FreightTech companies demonstrated their innovative technologies for fleets during FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. These demos show the importance of technology that streamlines operations such as payments, email and yard check-ins. Isaac Instruments. Isaac Instruments products are tough, reliable and weatherproof. Isaac’s ELD is built to withstand harsh environments and minimize...
SOFTWARE
AFP

Rivian shares leap in market debut, topping value of Ford, GM

Electric truck maker Rivian soared in its Wall Street debut on Wednesday, making the company worth more than traditional automakers Ford and General Motors. Shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent in its first day of trading, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account -- well above Detroit's legacy manufacturers. The red-hot startup is taking advantage of investor enthusiasm for the electric vehicle sector, where star performer Tesla recently surpassed $1 trillion market capitalization. Rivian had announced late Tuesday that it had raised $11.9 billion in its initial public offering, setting the share price at $78 in the largest IPO since 2014 when China's online giant Alibaba went public.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

F3 chat: Take politics out of 24/7 supply chains

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: View from Washington: Policy in the driver’s seat. DETAILS: Lawmakers in the nation’s capital have never been more involved in decisions that affect freight supply chains than they have during the past year. This fireside chat focuses on the latest regulations affecting motor carriers and drivers, including infrastructure funding, port congestion and vaccine mandates.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy