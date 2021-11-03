Burgeoning back orders: Fleets reluctant to book new trucks in October

Chart of the Week: Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel Rack Price, Diesel Truckstop Retail Price, Truckstop.com Average Van Rate per Mile – USA SONAR: ULSDR.USA, DTS.USA, TSTOPVRPM.USA. The price of diesel fuel has increased 23.8% since Aug. 23 while the average spot rate is on par with where it was prior to Labor Day. The big takeaway here is that spot rates would probably be falling more rapidly if not for the surging cost of fuel, but what does this mean for the upcoming holiday season for trucking?

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO