Newswise — BOSTON – Medical specialty boards have broadly complied with their parent organization’s mandate to allow at least six weeks of parental, caregiver, and medical leave to residents and fellows in training programs spanning at least two years, but policies still vary from one board to the next and need greater clarity and specificity to better support trainees, according to a multi-institutional study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH), and Duke University Medical Center. The study, which coincides with the intensifying public debate over a nationwide paid leave program for all workers, was published in Journal of the American Medical Association.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO