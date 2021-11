This week has been chock-full of news from Las Vegas as the SEMA Show has been showing the world what is possible with all sorts of cars. We've seen a full carbon fiber R32 Skyline GT-R, some race-ready Lexus IS sedans, and the long-awaited public debut of Toyota's targa-top Supra. But if the Supra was the hottest and most modified vehicle at SEMA two years ago, the focus for 2021 is most certainly the Ford Bronco. Loads and loads of different builds have been shown, but the one we feature here is particularly special. Meet the classic Bronco with an electric heart.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO