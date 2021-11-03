CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Raimondo: U.S. Commerce Adds Foreign Companies to “Entity List” for Malicious Cyber Activities

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced Wednesday that it has released a final rule adding four foreign companies to the Entity List for engaging in activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. The four entities are...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Astounding 83% of Companies Hit with Cyber Security Breaches

A new research study by Skybox Security found that 83% of organizations suffered an operational technology (OT) cybersecurity breach in the prior 36 months. The research also uncovered that organizations underestimate the risk of a cyberattack, with 73% of CIOs and CISOs “highly confident” their organizations will not suffer an OT breach in the next year.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Biden signs legislation to tighten U.S. restrictions on Huawei, ZTE

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to prevent companies like Huawei Technologies Co (HWT.UL) or ZTE Corp (000063.SZ)that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators. The Secure Equipment Act, the latest effort by the U.S. government to crack...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
marketplace.org

U.S. officials warn tech companies of foreign threats in five key areas

The U.S. intelligence community has some advice for American tech companies: If you’re going to do business with foreign partners like China and Russia, be smart about it. In recent weeks, U.S. intelligence officials launched a campaign to warn American companies in emerging industries — artificial intelligence, quantum information systems, biotechnology, semiconductors and autonomous systems — about their interactions with business partners in countries like China and Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
AFP

US Trade Rep calls for 'bold' efforts to reform WTO

Trade officials gathering later this month must be "bold" in their efforts to reform the WTO and ensure the global trade body can adapt to the changing economy, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday. The World Trade Organization "could really use an infusion of energy, dynamism, vision, and I think that we can light that fire," Tai told reporters. The organization will hold its ministerial conference starting November 30 in Geneva, and Tai said officials should "bring your grievances, bring your disappointments (and) be honest" about the changes needed. Officials are looking to revive the trade body after former US president Donald Trump brought the institution's key functions to a halt in December 2019 by refusing to appoint new members to the dispute-settlement organization.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Erc#Cyber Security#State Security#Golocalprov News Team#Bis#The Entity List#Nso Group#Candiru#Positive Technologies#Treasury
investing.com

Commerce's Raimondo on how the U.S. will spend $65 billion on broadband

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday detailed plans to spend $65 billion to expand broadband access and affordability, a significant part of the Biden administration's new infrastructure bill. The bill's authors say 19 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet. Raimondo said the administration's goal is...
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

U.S. Supply-Chain Hurdles to Last Well Into 2022, Raimondo Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. supply chains will take “some number of months” to normalize next year, and vaccine mandates for companies will help to address the disruptions as more people return to work, President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said. Inflationary pressures are likely to moderate as bottlenecks at ports ease and...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Singapore
pbs.org

News Wrap: U.S. reopens to vaccinated foreign travelers

In our news wrap Monday, the United States fully reopens to most travelers for the first time since before the pandemic. The U.S. charged two hackers — a Ukrainian and a Russian — in a string of major ransomware attacks. U.S. and Iraqi officials say Iranian-backed militia forces carried out Sunday's drone attack on Iraq's prime minister.
IMMIGRATION
securityboulevard.com

NSO Group Among Those Added to Commerce’s EAR Entity List

This week, the Department of Commerce (DoC) amended its export administrative regulations (EAR) with the addition of four companies onto the entity list, effective November 4, 2021. The four companies—one from Singapore, two from Israel and one from Russia—were all engaged in activities which the U.S. government determined were “contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States.” The NSO Group, best known for the Pegasus Project, has made multiple headlines due to critical vulnerabilities in its spyware, and now finds itself at the top of the blacklist. NSO Group was not alone, given that Candiru, also an Israeli firm, finds itself in the same situation. Both companies are accused of having “developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used this tool to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics and embassy workers.”
BUSINESS
Merced Sun-Star

Commerce Secretary Raimondo says trade deals, Biden agenda will reduce inflation

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that she thinks inflation nationwide will continue rising for “months,” but argued that passage of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and a recently announced trade deal with the European Union would ease pressure on rising prices. “This is certainly not permanent,” Raimondo told McClatchy...
COMMERCE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy