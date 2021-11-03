Raimondo: U.S. Commerce Adds Foreign Companies to “Entity List” for Malicious Cyber Activities

This week, the Department of Commerce (DoC) amended its export administrative regulations (EAR) with the addition of four companies onto the entity list, effective November 4, 2021. The four companies—one from Singapore, two from Israel and one from Russia—were all engaged in activities which the U.S. government determined were “contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States.” The NSO Group, best known for the Pegasus Project, has made multiple headlines due to critical vulnerabilities in its spyware, and now finds itself at the top of the blacklist. NSO Group was not alone, given that Candiru, also an Israeli firm, finds itself in the same situation. Both companies are accused of having “developed and supplied spyware to foreign governments that used this tool to maliciously target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics and embassy workers.”

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO