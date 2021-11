A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 8. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold a study session to discuss the Safe Routes to School program; continue its discussion of revisions to objective standards for new developments; discuss the business tax measure that is proposed for the 2022 ballot; and consider policies to assist renters. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO