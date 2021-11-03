CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Why Managing Third-Party Access Requires A Better Approach

By Rod Simmons
Forbes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice president of product strategy, Omada. Many organizations rely on the work of third parties — outsourced IT, temp workers, contractors, interns and so on. Many enterprises manage their employees via a specific process within their human capital management software, but they often don't use this process to manage their third...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityintelligence.com

Identity and Access Management: What’s Driving the Rush?

A recent Fortune Business Insights report projects that the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market (valued at $9.53 billion in 2018) will reach $24.76 billion by the end of 2026, showing a CAGR of 13.17%. What’s behind this massive demand? In a nutshell, people don’t want their identities stolen....
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Proven third-party risk management strategies

As cyber threats continue to plague enterprises and the third-party partners and suppliers they work with, organizations that have prioritized the development of a robust third-party cyber risk management (TPCRM) program are experiencing success. A comprehensive TPCRM strategy enables organizations to have the necessary visibility into their entire vendor ecosystem...
TECHNOLOGY
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Why Cybersecurity Needs a Multi-Layered Approach

Cybercrime is a serious risk, which is why you need to make cybersecurity a priority. Did you know that by the end of 2021, cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion a year?. Cybercrime is a serious risk, which is why you need to make cybersecurity a priority. A password is often the first line of defense. But a password alone isn’t enough to protect your business’s sensitive data.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

5 Common Identity and Access Management Security Risks

Identity and access management tools are what help protect confidential information from being accessed from unauthorized users. IAM security threats have always existed, however, ever since the global pandemic, security breaches have become more apparent. This article will explain what Identity and Access Management is and what it does before going into further details of the five common identity management security risks. It is a central place where organizations can manage employee apps without needing to log into each app as an admin. The best way to mitigate this risk is by only granting users access to what they need to do their jobs.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Human Capital Management#Data Access#Remote Access#Ponemon Institute
helpnetsecurity.com

Fragmented approach to identity security management creates risk

One Identity released global survey findings that revealed a significant increase in digital identities on a global scale. This phenomenon – known as identity sprawl – has been driven by surges in user identities (internal, third parties, and customers), machine identities and new accounts generated in response to an uptick in remote work.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

Apple explains to world why third-party payment options are bad

Fruity cargo cult Apple outlined its objections to allowing app developers to link to third-party payment options ahead of a hearing next month that could determine whether a set of antitrust court orders is put on pause. The Tame Apple Press claimed a victory for Apple in the case brought...
BUSINESS
HackRead

Is a Consolidated Approach Better for WAAP Security?

Most organizations and industries are shifting to a digital environment as it is where the future is headed. It seems the environment is in a frenzy, but if you look closely, the changes in the digital environment worldwide multiply, but not at an astronomical speed. While it is slower than anticipated, security still needs to keep up in protecting web apps and APIs.
COMPUTERS
healthitsecurity.com

3 Keys to Third-Party Risk Management at WellSpan Health

- Third-party risk management is a crucial tenet of WellSpan Health’s cybersecurity infrastructure. The South-Central Pennsylvania integrated health system engages with thousands of vendors, 30,000 endpoints, and 26,000 users, a fifth of which are non-employees. Michael Shrader, WellSpan’s director of information security, recognizes the difficulties of protecting patient data while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Software
towardsdatascience.com

A Better Approach to Text Summarization

Step by step guide with full implementation in Python. There are several approaches to perform automatic text summarization. It can be done with supervised or unsupervised learning, with deep or only machine learning. And inside these categories, there are a wide variety of methods. In terms of types of summaries,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
martechseries.com

A Smarter Way to Use Third Party Data

The importance of third-party data has reached an inflection point as marketers enter a new, more strategic phase in the intelligence collection process. The industry is taking a step back to evaluate how to use the information they are getting in more effective and integrated ways. Triggered initially by the...
TECHNOLOGY
wealthmanagement.com

Why Digital Assets Require Active Management

For investors looking to access the rapidly growing digital assets ecosystem, there are now a number of options. While both the number of issuers addressing this market and their offerings should continue to expand, today these products largely fall into four broad categories:. Passive single-asset;. Passive multi-asset;. Active liquid; and.
MARKETS
securityintelligence.com

A Journey in Organizational Resilience: Supply Chain and Third Parties

The next stop on our journey focuses on those that you rely on: supply chains and third parties. Working with external partners can be difficult. But, there is a silver lining. Recent attacks have resulted in an industry wake-up call when it comes to cybersecurity resilience. You see, the purpose...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Hackers zero in on bank websites' third-party apps

Bank websites have become a complex mixture of applications assembled by third-party providers, giving customers plenty of services but also opening a front door for hackers seeking entry into bank networks. Security teams have gone to great lengths the past decade or longer to protect bank networks with firewalls, identity...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Not Just A CISO Problem: Five Ways Cybersecurity Threats Are Becoming A Central Concern For Go-To-Market Organizations

Guy Tytunovich is the founder and CEO of CHEQ, the leader in Customer Acquisition Security. Historically, bots and fake users on the internet have been seen as security risks, and the responsibility to mitigate these risks typically fell exclusively on information security teams. However, many businesses have come to discover that fraudulent and invalid traffic impacts virtually every area of their organization and stands in the way of achieving key business objectives and goals. In fact, recent data has shown that around half of all web traffic is invalid, affecting nearly all digital assets. Marketing leaders, sales teams, BI and CRM admins and even operations teams are all becoming part of the cybersecurity discussion, looking to mitigate the negative impact of fake users and bots on their operations and performance. In this article, I cover several ways in which cybersecurity threats are becoming an increasingly central concern for go-to-market organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Three Ways To Protect Your Enterprise From Ransomware

Ransomware is a real threat to global economies. It is possibly the first case of a cyber issue that has gone mainstream to the point that almost everyone knows what it means and how it can affect people. It causes disruptions to everything from energy to healthcare and civil society, and it shows no signs of stopping. So how did we get here?
Forbes

It’s Time To Take The API Security Threat More Seriously

VMware SVP/GM networking & security. Driving innovation across $2B+ business. Lehigh ADJ Prof focused on entrepreneurship, tech & diversity. Most of us understand that our iPhone can be hacked. The same is true for our email and for the websites and apps we use. But there’s an invisible common denominator to many of these attacks, and it’s becoming a much bigger problem. I’m talking about API-based attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Sharing Bank Account Credentials With Third Parties

New Data: 42% of US Consumers Worry About Security of Bank Account Credentials Shared with Third Parties. It is easier than ever for consumers to connect their bank accounts to third-party apps, but 42% worry that it could open them up to fraud. PYMNTS’ Sharing Bank Account Credentials With Third Parties report, an MX collaboration, surveyed more than 2,300 consumers to learn how third-party financial service providers can build that trust.
CREDITS & LOANS
Cheddar News

AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136 Million

AI chipmaker Hailo raised $136 million in its latest funds round, representing one of the largest investments ever in the AI chip space. It comes amid the ongoing global chip shortage, and a surge in demand for the company's technology, which is used to power smart cities, cars and homes, and the next generation of retail. Hailo co-founder and CEO Orr Danon joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy