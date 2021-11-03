Why Managing Third-Party Access Requires A Better Approach

Guy Tytunovich is the founder and CEO of CHEQ, the leader in Customer Acquisition Security. Historically, bots and fake users on the internet have been seen as security risks, and the responsibility to mitigate these risks typically fell exclusively on information security teams. However, many businesses have come to discover that fraudulent and invalid traffic impacts virtually every area of their organization and stands in the way of achieving key business objectives and goals. In fact, recent data has shown that around half of all web traffic is invalid, affecting nearly all digital assets. Marketing leaders, sales teams, BI and CRM admins and even operations teams are all becoming part of the cybersecurity discussion, looking to mitigate the negative impact of fake users and bots on their operations and performance. In this article, I cover several ways in which cybersecurity threats are becoming an increasingly central concern for go-to-market organizations.

