In a stunning outcome, Ed Durr, a truck driver from Gloucester County, beat out New Jersey political heavyweights for a spot on the state senate in the 2021 election. Even Senate President Steve Sweeney was shocked, but did wind up conceding after the results were clear that Ed won fair and square. While it was a shocker that a trucker would win out against people that have been in office for years, multiple social media posts show that a lot of Jersey, especially South Jersey residents, are eager for someone to take office that understands how the normal, everyday, average person lives.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 50 MINUTES AGO