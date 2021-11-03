CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

A Business Magnate’s Collection of More Than 70 Classic French Cars Is Heading to Auction

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZH5Q_0clTUMGx00

Calling all Francophiles: A curated collection containing the crème de la crème of French cars is going under the gavel this month.

The rare classic rides, which will be auctioned by Artcurial starting November 4, were amassed by French magnate Richard Romagny of Liore Industrie . The avid car enthusiast has competed in the Dakar Rally no less than three times, and, evidently, has a deep affinity for his home country’s four-wheelers.

The sale, which is aptly titled A French Collection , has been described by the Parisian auction house as “a tribute to French marques and the best of French engineering.” Indeed, Romagny’s haul features rarities from the most iconic Gallic nameplates, including 37 Citroëns, 24 Peugeots and 13 Renaults, to name but a few.

First and foremost, there are five examples of the Citroën DS on offer. The sleek luxury sedan, which was introduced in Paris back in 1955, has been labeled the most beautiful car of all time by a handful of world-renowned auto designers. Lot 70 , in particular, showcases that effortless French elegance. Sporting a black exterior with a metallic bronze roof and red interior, the pristine 1961 Citroën DS was treated to a full service in January this year and has just 43,000 miles on the ticker. As such, the stunner is expected to fetch between $46,000 and $69,500 (€40,000 and €60,000).

The pick of the Peugeots, meanwhile, is a drop-top hailing from 1956. Immaculately restored, it represents the most sought-after version of the Peugeot 203 with a very rare French supercharger by Constantin. The cabriolet is also finished in a striking yellow hue that highlights the coachwork and signature curves. It’s expected to fetch between $81,000 and $104,000 (€70,000 and €90,000).

Naturally, Renault is well represented, too. The highlight is a 1985 Renault Super 5 GT Turbo . As its moniker implies, the sporty two-door packed a thrilling turbo engine good for around 113 horses. This particular model was one of the first and is expected to sell for between $17,400 and $28,900 (€15,000 and €25,000).

Romagny is even parting with a few non-French cars. Most notably, the 1998 Toyota Land Cruiser which he raced in the Dakar and a coveted silver 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL . Both are expected to hammer down for more than $150,000 (€130,000). There are also a couple of Cadillacs and Chevvys on offer, just for good measure.

You’ll have to act fast to acquire this French collection, though. The auction will wrap up on November 22.

Check out more photos below:

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C Was Once Owned by the French Elvis. Now It Could Fetch $2.3 Million at Auction.

One of the most interesting auctions of the year is the upcoming RM Sotheby’s sale featuring 75 road and race cars from the Guikas Collection. Taking place at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on November 19, the lots on offer reveal the refined but eclectic taste of a collector whose interests embraced Le Mans and Formula 1 competition cars as well as more genteel sports and luxury GTs. One automobile is particularly appealing for its beauty, rarity, ownership history and the sheer audacity of its creator—a 1965 Iso Grifo A3/C. The story of Iso is one of the marvelous footnotes...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Sotheby’s First-Ever Wine Sale in Paris Shatters Estimates to Fetch $1.5 Million

Some of the world’s best Burgundy helped make Sotheby’s first wine sale a France a big success. The auction house’s inaugural sale in the country, which consisted entirely of Burgundy from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, was a complete sell out that brought in $1.5 million on Tuesday, reports Barron’s. That’s an impressive sum, but even more striking might be the fact that each of the 25 lots managed to sell in excess of its pre-sale estimate. Each lot in Tuesday’s sale derived from the same private collection of Romanée-Conti, which is widely considered the most sought-after domaine in the Burgundy region. The...
DRINKS
Robb Report

This One-of-a-Kind Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype Will Hit the Auction Block in January

Looking for a special vehicle to add to your collection? How about the rarest version of one the most absurd supercars of the 1990s? In January, RM Sotheby’s will auction off the one-and-only 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T. Not only is the car the first example of one of the era’s more outlandish vehicles, the Cizeta V16T, but it’s also the only example to bear the name of original investor Giorgio Moroder. Yes, the same Giorgio Moroder widely considered to be the “Father of Disco.” Sometime during the ‘80s, the music producer linked up with former Lamborghini test driver and engineer Claudio Zampolli. The...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Business Magnate#French#Artcurial#Liore Industrie#Parisian#Citro Ns#Peugeots#Cabriolet#Renault Super
tatler.com

The personal collection of Victoria, Lady de Rothschild is up for auction

She was hailed as a champion of art and design, a style icon and philanthropist who later became vice-treasurer of the Conservative party. Victoria, Lady de Rothschild was the second wife of British banker Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, born Victoria Schott she was the daughter of an American property developer and judge (Lewis Schott) who with her considerable wealth, impeccable taste and society connections grew a personal collection that included art, furniture and fine jewellery. Now, 11 months on following her death in January, Christie’s will be auctioning her entire collection in a unique online sale, estimated to reach a staggering £1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motorious

Six Of The Rarest Classic Cars Ever Made

When the first car was introduced in 1886, it kicked off the race to one-up everyone else in innovation and engineering - which is true through to today. In all this time, the automobile has taken so many different forms, with countless configurations and features. But if you’re a car collector, you know that not every car is special, and those that are, could cost you, and these cars definitely will cost you big time.
BUYING CARS
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Authentic Warhol Sold Among $250 Fakes, Napoleon’s Wife’s Tiaras Head to Auction, and More

New York Collective Hides Authentic Warhol in Sale of $250 Fakes New York art collective MSCHF is selling nearly 1,000 images of an Andy Warhol drawing—one of which is the original work itself—for $250. The group is selling the stash through a website called the Museum of Forgeries. MSCHF purchased Fairies, the authentic 1954 ballpoint pen drawing, depicting three winged figures; the collective said it is worth $20,000. MSCHF’s 999 copies and Warhol’s drawing are are being billed as a grouping titled Possibly Real Copy Of ‘Fairies’ by Andy Warhol. It could be considered an artwork in its own right, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Kanye West Is Auctioning His Wyoming Car Collection

Kanye West (or Ye, we guess?) is liquidating some of his assets from his property in Wyoming and you could benefit. The rapper is auctioning off 6 customized full-size SUVs and trucks, all of them with a matte black wrap the auction house assures can be removed for a small fee of $250. However, if you like the paramilitary vibe these give off and you can pony up a winning bid, you can keep them as-is.
WYOMING STATE
milwaukeesun.com

Auction of royal Russian jewels expected to bring in millions

GENEVA, Switzerland: Royal jewels smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, as well as rare colored diamonds, will be auctioned off by Sotheby's on 10th November in Geneva. The star item at the semi-annual jewelry auction will be an orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats set in a ring,...
EUROPE
Motorious

The Off-Roaders Of GAA Classic Car Auctions

These are some of the best of the rising segment. When you think of classic car auctions, do you think of there being a huge off-road presence? If the last two years are any indicator of how the floors of collector auction houses look, then yes, you should expect them to start taking more real estate at auctions. At the 2021 November GAA Classic Cars auction, officially kicking off today and running through the end of the day Saturday, we've scoped some of the coolest off-roaders on the market. Here are some of the highlights.
CARS
milwaukeerecord.com

Brewed Cafe is auctioning off more than 100 items

After 14 years, beloved Brady Street coffee shop Brewed Cafe somewhat abruptly closed its doors for good last month. That’s very unfortunate news, of course. And though we’re saddened to see it go, we feel compelled to let you know that you’re able to allow the spirit of this Lower East Side institution to live on in your home or office…if you bid enough.
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Bonhams’ New Car Auction Site Will Offer Everything From Prewar Classics to ’90s Cars

When we spoke with Randy Nonnenberg, co-founder of Bring a Trailer, in 2019, he told us why the car auction site to end all car auction sites has been so successful: “The commenting community is really the most important part of BaT.” In short, his business started by building a community, then branched out into auctions, then found major financial success (it was acquired by Hearst in 2020).
CARS
Robb Report

Once Worth 1 Cent, the World’s First Postage Stamp Could Fetch $8.25 Million at Auction

The postage stamp that started it all is going under the gavel. The coveted 18th-century rarity, known as the Penny Black, was the world’s first postage stamp and represents the very dawn of social communication. Measuring less than 1 square inch, it originally cost a single penny in 1840, but could fetch in excess of $8 million at Sotheby’s Treasures sale on December 7. Featuring a profile of Queen Victoria, the Penny Black allowed Brits to send a letter weighing up to half an ounce anywhere in the country for a flat rate of just one penny. Prior to that, the recipient...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
Motorious

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Barn Find Can Be Your Next Project Car

This barn find comes with quite the story. Every vintage car has a story, and this iconic GTO Judge’s began when it rolled off the Baltimore assembly line in early 1969 and was shipped to Chicago to take the bench and set precedent. This was quite a feat considering in 1963 General Motors had laid down the law and instituted a ban on manufacturing cars fit for racing. Still wanting to produce a powerful, fast, and fun car to drive on the streets, the engineering team found a loophole and Pontiac gave birth to a new genre of muscle when this stock car coupe was engineered for drag racing. Auto companies may have been criticized for glamorizing speed and horsepower, but buyers of the GTO Judge craved it. Behind the wheel of a muscle car the entire world becomes one big racetrack. It’s not too hard to envision the original owner driving around the streets of the windy city, turning heads, and burning rubber at the light ready to go head-to-head with the first speedster to pull up next to them.
CARS
Robb Report

Two Tiaras Worn by Empress Joséphine Bonaparte Could Fetch $675,000 at Auction Next Month

Two lavish tiaras believed to have belonged to Napoléon Bonaparte’s first wife, Joséphine, are going up for sale. The bejeweled diadems are parts of jewelry sets that will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s next month in London. Having spent the last century and a half in private hands, the pair are expected to sell for as much as $675,000 combined. When Bonaparte declared himself emperor of France in 1804, he didn’t just start a political revolution, but a cultural one as well. He and his wife sought to immediately establish themselves as fashion icons. In addition to looking regal, they also wanted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MotorBiscuit

Will the Failed Subaru Baja Turbo Have a 2nd Chance at Glory as a Collectible Classic Car?

Trying to predict a future collectible classic car is pretty tough. However, certain things tend to go into a car, becoming a collectible classic car. Simple things like production numbers, weird options, and just cool factor can go a long way toward future collectability. The Subaru Baja Turbo has all three in spades. Consider this my vote for the Subaru Baja Turbo to be added to future collectible classic cars list.
CARS
KSNT News

Local business displays historic military car collection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Right now in the Little Apple, one local business is showcasing a display of historic military vehicles and uniforms. The Manhattan Dream Car Collection has over 50 cars on the floor at a given time, but each November, they honor those who have served and are currently serving with collectible items. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Telegraph

Jewellery smuggled out of Russia amid 1917 revolution to go on sale

Smuggled out of Russia by a British antiques dealer in a daring raid during the turmoil of the 1917 revolution, there was no guarantee it would ever be seen again. The large sapphire and diamond brooch, pictured above, was among 244 pieces of jewellery hidden in two shabby Gladstone bags. Another part of the haul was the Vladimir tiara which now belongs to the Queen.
WORLD
Robb Report

Robb Report

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy