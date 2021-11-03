Signatures of bosonic Landau levels in a finite-momentum superconductor

Identification of influential spreaders is still a challenging issue in network science. Therefore, it attracts increasing attention from both computer science and physical societies, and many algorithms to identify influential spreaders have been proposed so far. Degree centrality, as the most widely used neighborhood-based centrality, was introduced into the network world to evaluate the spreading ability of nodes. However, degree centrality always assigns too many nodes with the same value, so it leads to the problem of resolution limitation in distinguishing the real influences of these nodes, which further affects the ranking efficiency of the algorithm. The k-shell decomposition method also faces the same problem. In order to solve the resolution limit problem, we propose a high-resolution index combining both degree centrality and the k-shell decomposition method. Furthermore, based on the proposed index and the well-known gravity law, we propose an improved gravity model to measure the importance of nodes in propagation dynamics. Experiments on ten real networks show that our model outperforms most of the state-of-the-art methods. It has a better performance in terms of ranking performance as measured by the Kendall's rank correlation, and in terms of ranking efficiency as measured by the monotonicity value.

