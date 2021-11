CLEVELAND — It won't be the second cancer diagnosis Robin Swoboda will remember about the summer of 2021. It will be the pig roast. "There's this handsome guy, and you know, I think he's flirting with me," the former 3News anchor recalled, laughing. "He did say, 'Would you like to go out sometime?' And I'm like, 'I'm chubby, I have white hair, I'm in my 60s, I have cancer. Do you want to go out with me?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I do.'"

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO