Exclusive: Advantia makes flurry of executive changes under new leadership

By Sara Gilgore
 7 days ago

The outpatient OB-GYN group has appointed a trio of new executives to its leadership team.

TaskUs Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

TaskUs Appoints Claudia Walsh as General Counsel, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer. TaskUs , a leading tech-enabled services provider to the world’s most innovative companies, expanded its leadership team over the past 10 months with the appointment of three senior executives: Claudia Walsh joined as General Counsel in October, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer in January and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer in April. Each will lead their respective functions across all of the company’s global locations and workforce of approximately 35,600 employees. They will report to TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock as members of the TaskUs Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
BUSINESS
HealthSTAR Communications announces leadership changes

HealthSTAR Communications elevated Bryan Fuerst to the role of chief financial officer while current CFO Ken Dutcher will transition to a membership position on the HealthSTAR board of directors effective immediately, the independent health care communications network based out of Mahwah said in a Monday announcement. In his new role,...
MAHWAH, NJ
BBG promotes two executives in leadership team

BBG, a leading independent national valuation and assessment real estate services firm, today announced the promotion of two senior executives in a reorganization of its leadership team and the appointment of its chief technology officer. The firm promoted Chief Operating Officer Bill Britain to a new position as President of...
BUSINESS
InformedDNA Announces New Executive Leadership To Support Customers

Doug Berman Joins as SVP Channel and Account Management. InformedDNA, the country’s largest applied genomics solutions company, announced that industry veteran Doug Berman has taken the role of senior vice president (SVP) of channel and account management. Top Insights: Advanced Digital Twin Technologies Against ‘COVID Delta’ Variant Risks. medDNA was...
BUSINESS
2021 Private Company CFO of the Year honorees: James Cagle, Cheryl Duffy-Geiger, Fred Geyer

Meet the 2021 CFO of the Year honorees in the private company category.
BUSINESS
Why $1 trillion infrastructure bill is 'bonanza' for Wells Fargo, other banks

The nation's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill could mean a lot of business for small and midsize companies and their bankers, according to one analyst. "This is a bonanza for banks in general and Wells Fargo in particular," Dick Bove, an analyst with Odeon Capital Group, told clients this week. Many...
ECONOMY
Community Impact Awards: Where workers get a slice of the action

Kirk Vartan's bent toward greater community good is reflected in both his public involvement and his own business. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognizes the philanthropic efforts of Silicon Valley by its businesses and nonprofits with our annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards.
ADVOCACY
2021 Power Players: Introducing the Heavy Hitters, 8 people who run companies with a lasting legacy in Central Florida

Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event.
BUSINESS
3 takeaways from KC office summit: 'A light at the end of the tunnel'

Kansas City is on track to see population and quality-of-life boosts from coming office, public transit and sports-oriented projects, according to local and national speakers at the fifth-annual Downtown KC Office Summit.
TRAFFIC
Leaders: Get ready for the boomerang that’s coming after the Great Resignation

A record 4.3 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in August. Add that to the 20 million people who voluntarily left their jobs since April, and it’s clear that the U.S. workforce is experiencing a shift of historical proportion. Dubbed the “Great Resignation,” the rapid pace of this trend has dominated headlines, unsettled business leaders, and left many scrambling to adjust to the unprecedented levels of turnover.
ECONOMY
Diverse Business Leader Awards: Chris Weil promotes a philosophy of inclusion

New Mexico might be a majority-minority state but that doesn’t mean the need to create inclusive and equitable workplaces does not still exist. Each year, Albuquerque Business First recognizes the organizations and people who don’t just preach diversity, equity and inclusion, but who put words to action via its Diverse Business Leader Awards.
ECONOMY
Why this LogRhythm co-founder launched a new Boulder cybersecurity startup

Two years after stepping away from the company he helped build, LogRhythm co-founder Chris Petersen is back in charge of a Boulder startup providing military grade cybersecurity to small and medium-sized businesses. RADICL Defense recently emerged from stealth with a $3 million seed funding round that will help the company...
BOULDER, CO

