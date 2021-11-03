Exclusive: Advantia makes flurry of executive changes under new leadership

TaskUs Appoints Claudia Walsh as General Counsel, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer. TaskUs , a leading tech-enabled services provider to the world’s most innovative companies, expanded its leadership team over the past 10 months with the appointment of three senior executives: Claudia Walsh joined as General Counsel in October, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer in January and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer in April. Each will lead their respective functions across all of the company’s global locations and workforce of approximately 35,600 employees. They will report to TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock as members of the TaskUs Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO