Reconstruction of Bloch wavefunctions of holes in a semiconductor

By J. B. Costello
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA central goal of condensed-matter physics is to understand how the diverse electronic and optical properties of crystalline materials emerge from the wavelike motion of electrons through periodically arranged atoms. However, more than 90 years after Bloch derived the functional forms of electronic waves in crystals1 (now known as Bloch wavefunctions),...

Nature.com

Faradaic junction and isoenergetic charge transfer mechanism on semiconductor/semiconductor interfaces

Energy band alignment theory has been widely used to understand interface charge transfer in semiconductor/semiconductor heterojunctions for solar conversion or storage, such as quantum-dot sensitized solar cells, perovskite solar cells and photo(electro)catalysis. However, abnormally high open-circuit voltage and charge separation efficiency in these applications cannot be explained by the classic theory. Here, we demonstrate a Faradaic junction theory with isoenergetic charge transfer at semiconductor/semiconductor interface. Such Faradaic junction involves coupled electron and ion transfer, which is substantively different from the classic band alignment theory only involving electron transfer. The Faradaic junction theory can be used to explain these abnormal results in previous studies. Moreover, the characteristic of zero energy loss of charge transfer in a Faradaic junction also can provide a possibility to design a solar conversion device with a large open-circuit voltage beyond the Shockley-Queisser limit by the band alignment theory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Bloch point 3D topological charge induced by the magnetostatic interaction

A hedgehog or Bloch point is a point-like 3D magnetization configuration in a ferromagnet. Regardless of widely spread treatment of a Bloch point as a topological defect, its 3D topological charge has never been calculated. Here, applying the concepts of the emergent magnetic field and Dirac string, we calculate the 3D topological charge (Hopf index) of a Bloch point and show that due to the magnetostatic energy contribution it has a finite, non-integer value. Thus, Bloch points form a new class of hopfions-3D topological magnetization configurations. The calculated Bloch point non-zero gyrovector leads to important dynamical consequences such as the appearance of topological Hall effect.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Optimizing exciton transport in semiconductors

Excitons-charge-neutral quasiparticles comprised of bound electron hole pairs-can be formed within a wide range of semiconductors, including monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). The ongoing development towards practical excitonic devices necessitates a fundamental understanding of exciton transport in TMDs. Excitons in TMD monolayers exhibit ultrafast population relaxation times and correspondingly short diffusion lengths. In their article, Qi, Luo, and coworkers investigated how phonon scattering and disorder influence exciton diffusion in a WSe2 monolayer. They report optimized diffusion at an intermediate temperature between cryogenic and room temperatures. Most commendably, they combined results from three distinct optical techniques to support their hypothesis for this non-monotonic temperature dependence. Photoluminescence measurements suggested phonon scattering was the predominant impediment to transport at higher temperatures, while Raman characterization of micro strains indicated that a 2D disorder potential was the primary obstacle at lower temperatures. Pump probe experiments and associated theoretical modeling were performed to further corroborate the hypothesis. While open questions remain on exciton transport in TMD monolayers, new and exciting opportunities are emerging for controlling exciton transport in van der Waals heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Impactor material records the ancient lunar magnetic field in antipodal anomalies

The Moon presently has no dynamo, but magnetic fields have been detected over numerous portions of its crust. Most of these regions are located antipodal to large basins, leading to the hypothesis that lunar rock ejected during basin-forming impacts accumulated at the basin antipode and recorded the ambient magnetic field. However, a major problem with this hypothesis is that lunar materials have low iron content and cannot become strongly magnetized. Here we simulate oblique impacts of 100-km-diameter impactors at high resolution and show that an ~700"‰m thick deposit of potentially iron-rich impactor material accumulates at the basin antipode. The material is shock-heated above the Curie temperature and therefore may efficiently record the ambient magnetic field after deposition. These results explain a substantial fraction of the Moon's crustal magnetism, and are consistent with a dynamo field strength of at least several tens of microtesla during the basin-forming epoch.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Hydrometallurgical process development to recycle valuable metals from spent SCR deNO catalyst

Spent catalyst, containing vanadium and tungsten oxide in a TiO2 glass fiber matrix, pose a risk of environmental contamination due to the high toxicity of its metal oxides if leached into the soil when disposed in landfills. Due to the increasing demand of metals and the continuous depletion of primary resources there is an growing necessity for recycling and reprocessing of spent catalysts and other secondary metal sources for environmental and economical reasons. Study of spent SCR catalyst soda roasting process with dissolved NaOH compared with the usual NaOH dry roasting and its influence in the subsequent water leaching. After optimization, the ideal parameters are roasting using a 0.4 ratio of NaOH/spent SCR catalyst in solution for 2Â h at 973Â K and de-ionized water leaching for 30Â min, at 298Â K with a pulp density of 30%. The research results show an important reduction of the roasting temperature and leaching time during the processing of spent SCR catalyst obtaining a 95.4% W and 80.2% V leaching efficiency liquor. Silicon compounds are one of the main impurities leached alongside the valuable metals and in this work, the silicon compounds leached are reduced significantly with the aim of avoiding the de-silication post-processing of the leach liquor. The main advantage of the proposed process is the increase of the leaching efficiency of vanadium and tungsten with a minimization of silicon impurities in a shorter time regardless of the leaching temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Propagating acoustic waves on a culture substrate regulate the directional collective cell migration

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. Collective cell migration plays a critical role in physiological and pathological processes such as development, wound healing, and metastasis. Numerous studies have demonstrated how various types of chemical, mechanical, and electrical cues dictate the collective migratory behaviors of cells. Although an acoustic cue can be advantageous because of its noninvasiveness and biocompatibility, cell migration in response to acoustic stimulation remains poorly understood. In this study, we developed a device that is able to apply surface acoustic waves to a cell culture substrate and investigated the effect of propagating acoustic waves on collective cell migration. The migration distance estimated at various wave intensities revealed that unidirectional cell migration was enhanced at a critical wave intensity and that it was suppressed as the intensity was further increased. The increased migration might be attributable to cell orientation alignment along the direction of the propagating wave, as characterized by nucleus shape. Thicker actin bundles indicative of a high traction force were observed in cells subjected to propagating acoustic waves at the critical intensity. Our device and technique can be useful for regulating cellular functions associated with cell migration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel principle to localize the sensitivity of waveform tomography using wave interferences at the observation boundary

When using waveform tomography to perform high-resolution imaging of a medium, it is vital to calculate the sensitivity in order to describe how well a model fits a given set of data and how the sensitivity changes with the spatial distribution of the heterogeneities. The traditional principle behind calculating the sensitivity-for detecting small changes-suffers from an inherent limitation in case other structures, not of interest, are present along the wave propagation path. We propose a novel principle that leads to enhanced localization of the sensitivity of the waveform tomography, without having to know the intermediate structures. This new principle emerges from a boundary integral representation which utilizes wave interferences observed at multiple points. When tested on geophysical acoustic wave data, this new principle leads to much better sensitivity localization and detection of small changes in seismic velocities, which were otherwise impossible. Overcoming the insensitivity to a target area, it offers new possibilities for imaging and monitoring small changes in properties, which is critical in a wide range of disciplines and scales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Collapse dynamics and Hilbert-space stochastic processes

Spontaneous collapse models of state vector reduction represent a possible solution to the quantum measurement problem. In the present paper we focus our attention on the Ghirardi"“Rimini"“Weber (GRW) theory and the corresponding continuous localisation models in the form of a Brownian-driven motion in Hilbert space. We consider experimental setups in which a single photon hits a beam splitter and is subsequently detected by photon detector(s), generating a superposition of photon-detector quantum states. Through a numerical approach we study the dependence of collapse times on the physical features of the superposition generated, including also the effect of a finite reaction time of the measuring apparatus. We find that collapse dynamics is sensitive to the number of detectors and the physical properties of the photon-detector quantum states superposition.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

The quest for a unified theory on biomechanical palm risk assessment through theoretical analysis and observation

Several methodologies related to the biomechanical risk assessment and the uprooting and breaking potential of palms are reviewed and evaluated in this study. Also a simple mathematical model was designed, to simulate the results of critical wind speed predictions for a tall coconut palm by using classic beam theory and Brazier buckling. First, the review presents arguments that assess the applicability of some influential claims and tree and palm risk assessment methods that have been amply marketed in the last 20Â years. Then, the analysis goes beyond the classical procedures and theories that have influenced the arboricultural industry and related press so far. And afterwards, rationale behind several postulated ideas are presented, that are hoped to be fruitful in the path towards a new biomechanical theory for the biomechanical risk assessment of palms. The postulated model envisages the palm stem as a viscoelastic and hollow cylinder that is not only prone to buckling, ovalization and kinking, but also fatigue, shear, splitting and crack propagation. This envisaging was also the main reason why simple Brazier buckling formulation was experimentally applied to simulate the breaking risk of a cocostem. This study also enables a better understanding of the wide range of factors that may influence the mechanical behaviour of trees and palms under (wind) loading.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Adaptive neurons compute confidence in a decision network

Humans and many animals have the ability to assess the confidence of their decisions. However, little is known about the underlying neural substrate and mechanism. In this study we propose a computational model consisting of a group of 'confidence neurons' with adaptation, which are able to assess the confidence of decisions by detecting the slope of ramping activities of decision neurons. The simulated activities of 'confidence neurons' in our simple model capture the typical features of confidence observed in humans and animals experiments. Our results indicate that confidence could be online formed along with the decision formation, and the adaptation properties could be used to monitor the formation of confidence during the decision making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relationship between diffraction peak, network topology, and amorphous-forming ability in silicon and silica

The network topology in disordered materials is an important structural descriptor for understanding the nature of disorder that is usually hidden in pairwise correlations. Here, we compare the covalent network topology of liquid and solidified silicon (Si) with that of silica (SiO2) on the basis of the analyses of the ring size and cavity distributions and tetrahedral order. We discover that the ring size distributions in amorphous (a)-Si are narrower and the cavity volume ratio is smaller than those in a-SiO2, which is a signature of poor amorphous-forming ability in a-Si. Moreover, a significant difference is found between the liquid topology of Si and that of SiO2. These topological features, which are reflected in diffraction patterns, explain why silica is an amorphous former, whereas it is impossible to prepare bulk a-Si. We conclude that the tetrahedral corner-sharing network of AX2, in which A is a fourfold cation and X is a twofold anion, as indicated by the first sharp diffraction peak, is an important motif for the amorphous-forming ability that can rule out a-Si as an amorphous former. This concept is consistent with the fact that an elemental material cannot form a bulk amorphous phase usingÂ meltÂ quenchingÂ technique.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic spatial photonic Ising machine through optoelectronic correlation computing

Recently, spatial photonic Ising machines (SPIM) have been demonstrated to compute the minima of Hamiltonians for large-scale spin systems. Here we propose to implement an antiferromagnetic model through optoelectronic correlation computing with SPIM. Also we exploit the gauge transformation which enables encoding the spins and the interaction strengths in a single phase-only spatial light modulator. With a simple setup, we experimentally show the ground-state-search acceleration of an antiferromagnetic model with 40000 spins in number-partitioning problem. Thus such an optoelectronic computing exhibits great programmability and scalability for the practical applications of studying statistical systems and combinatorial optimization problems.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Calculation of the Gibbs"“Donnan factors for multi-ion solutions with non-permeating charge on both sides of a permselective membrane

Separation of two ionic solutions with a permselective membrane that is impermeable to some of the ions leads to an uneven distribution of permeating ions on the two sides of the membrane described by the Gibbs"“Donnan (G"“D) equilibrium with the G"“D factors relating ion concentrations in the two solutions. Here, we present a method of calculating the G"“D factors for ideal electroneutral multi-ion solutions with different total charge of non-permeating species on each side of a permselective membrane separating two compartments. We discuss some special cases of G"“D equilibrium for which an analytical solution may be found, and we prove the transitivity of G"“D factors for multi-ion solutions in several compartments interconnected by permselective membranes. We show a few examples of calculation of the G"“D factors for both simple and complex solutions, including the case of human blood plasma and interstitial fluid separated by capillary walls. The article is accompanied by an online tool that enables the calculation of the G"“D factors and the equilibrium concentrations for multi-ion solutions with various composition in terms of permeating ions and non-permeating charge, according to the presented method.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

The development of microfabricated solenoids with magnetic cores for micromagnetic neural stimulation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 91 (2021) Cite this article. Electrical stimulation via invasive microelectrodes is commonly used to treat a wide range of neurological and psychiatric conditions. Despite its remarkable success, the stimulation performance is not sustainable since the electrodes become encapsulated by gliosis due to foreign body reactions. Magnetic stimulation overcomes these limitations by eliminating the need for a metal-electrode contact. Here, we demonstrate a novel microfabricated solenoid inductor (80"‰Âµm"‰Ã—"‰40"‰Âµm) with a magnetic core that can activate neuronal tissue. The characterization and proof-of-concept of the device raise the possibility that micromagnetic stimulation solenoids that are small enough to be implanted within the brain may prove to be an effective alternative to existing electrode-based stimulation devices for chronic neural interfacing applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regio- and enantioselective umpolung gem-difluoroallylation of hydrazones via palladium catalysis enabled by N-heterocyclic carbene ligand

The enantioselective construction of C"“CF2R (R: alkyl or fluoroalkyl) bonds has attracted the attention of synthetic chemists because of the importance of chiral fluorinated compounds in life and materials sciences. Catalytic asymmetric fluoroalkylation has mainly been realized under organocatalysis and Lewis acid catalysis, with substrates limited to carbonyl compounds. Few examples using transition-metal catalysis exist, owing to side reactions including decomposition and isomerization of fluoroalkylating reagents. Herein we report umpolung asymmetric difluoroallylation of hydrazones with 3-bromo-3,3-difluoropropene (BDFP) under palladium catalysis. Difluoroallylation products having quaternary chiral carbon centers are afforded in good yields with high Î±/Î³- and enantioselectivities. The usefulness of the reaction products is demonstrated and an inner-sphere mechanism of the reaction is proposed. The use of chiral N-heterocyclic carbene as ligand is the key for the selectivities as well as the productivity of the reaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dependency of active pressure and equation of state on stiffness of wall

Autonomous motion and motility are hallmarks of active matter. Active agents, such as biological cells and synthetic colloidal particles, consume internal energy or extract energy from the environment to generate self-propulsion and locomotion. These systems are persistently out of equilibrium due to continuous energy consumption. It is known that pressure is not always a state function for generic active matter. Torque interaction between active constituents and confinement renders the pressure of the system a boundary-dependent property. The mechanical pressure of anisotropic active particles depends on their microscopic interactions with a solid wall. Using self-propelled dumbbells confined by solid walls as a model system, we perform numerical simulations to explore how variations in the wall stiffness influence the mechanical pressure of dry active matter. In contrast to previous findings, we find that mechanical pressure can be independent of the interaction of anisotropic active particles with walls, even in the presence of intrinsic torque interaction. Particularly, the dependency of pressure on the wall stiffness vanishes when the stiffness is above a critical level. In such a limit, the dynamics of dumbbells near the walls are randomized due to the large torque experienced by the dumbbells, leading to the recovery of pressure as a state variable of density.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acoustic differentiation and classification of wild belugas and narwhals using echolocation clicks

Belugas (Delphinapterus leucas) and narwhals (Monodon monoceros) are highly social Arctic toothed whales with large vocal repertoires and similar acoustic profiles. Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) that uses multiple hydrophones over large spatiotemporal scales has been a primary method to study their populations, particularly in response to rapid climate change and increasing underwater noise. This study marks the first acoustic comparison between wild belugas and narwhals from the same location and reveals that they can be acoustically differentiated and classified solely by echolocation clicks. Acoustic recordings were made in the pack ice of Baffin Bay, West Greenland, during 2013. Multivariate analyses and Random Forests classification models were applied to eighty-one single-species acoustic events comprised of numerous echolocation clicks. Results demonstrate a significant difference between species' acoustic parameters where beluga echolocation was distinguished by higher frequency content, evidenced by higher peak frequencies, center frequencies, and frequency minimums and maximums. Spectral peaks, troughs, and center frequencies for beluga clicks were generally"‰>"‰60Â kHz and narwhal clicks"‰<"‰60Â kHz with overlap between 40"“60Â kHz. Classification model predictive performance was strong with an overall correct classification rate of 97.5% for the best model. The most important predictors for species assignment were defined by peaks and notches in frequency spectra. Our results provide strong support for the use of echolocation in PAM efforts to differentiate belugas and narwhals acoustically.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Non-Hermitian indirect exchange interaction in a topological insulator coupled to a ferromagnetic metal

We theoretically demonstrate non-Hermitian indirect interaction between two magnetic impurities placed at the interface between a 3D topological insulator and a ferromagnetic metal. The coupling of topological insulator and the ferromagnet introduces not only Zeeman exchange field on the surface states but also broadening to transfer the charge and spin between the surface states of the topological insulator and the metallic states of the ferromagnet. While the former provides bandgap at the charge neutrality point, the latter causes non-Hermiticity. Using the Green's function method, we calculate the range functions of magnetic impurity interactions. We show that the charge decay rate provides a coupling between evanescent modes near the bandgap and traveling modes near the band edge. However, the spin decay rate induces a stronger coupling than the charge decay rate so that higher energy traveling modes can be coupled to lower energy evanescent ones. This results in a non-monotonic behavior of the range functions in terms of distance and decay rates in the subgap regime. In the over gap regime, depending on the type of decay rate and on the distance, the amplitude of spatial oscillations would be damped or promoted.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dynamic mechanochemical feedback between curved membranes and BAR protein self-organization

In many physiological situations, BAR proteins reshape membranes with pre-existing curvature (templates), contributing to essential cellular processes. However, the mechanism and the biological implications of this reshaping process remain unclear. Here we show, both experimentally and through modelling, that BAR proteins reshape low curvature membrane templates through a mechanochemical phase transition. This phenomenon depends on initial template shape and involves the co-existence and progressive transition between distinct local states in terms of molecular organization (protein arrangement and density) and membrane shape (template size and spherical versus cylindrical curvature). Further, we demonstrate in cells that this phenomenon enables a mechanotransduction mode, in which cellular stretch leads to the mechanical formation of membrane templates, which are then reshaped into tubules by BAR proteins. Our results demonstrate the interplay between membrane mechanics and BAR protein molecular organization, integrating curvature sensing and generation in a comprehensive framework with implications for cell mechanical responses.

