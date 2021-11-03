CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Hawks Players Celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series Victory

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFxcL_0clTT82F00

Trae Young as well as other players and broadcasters celebrated the Braves title.

View the original article to see embedded media.

All of Atlanta is popping bottles as their sports 'curse' has been broken. Last night, the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. The celebrations immediately commenced. Check out how the Hawks joined in on the good time.

Hawks Organization

The Hawks social media team remains undefeated. Not just because of their top-tier graphics and incredible engagement, but because they remain true to Atlanta.

Trae Young

The face of the Hawks, Trae Young, has been a vocal supporter of the Braves. Every chance he gets he champions the city and its causes. Here is what 'Ice Trae' tweeted following the game.

Kevin Huerter

'Red Velvet' might have grown up as a Yankees fan, but he is an Atlantan for life. Kevin Huerter attended multiple playoffs games with his teammates .

Bob Rathbun

Legendary Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun is a busy man. When he's not giving his broadcasting partner Dominique Wilkins a tough time, he's using his platform to shine a light on all the great things happening in Atlanta.

Steve Holman

The voice of the Hawks on radio, Steve Holman always celebrates the City of Atlanta. Fans love him not just because he's a talented announcer, but because he's such a good person.

Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays, Clint Capela

A few players used their Instagram stories to repost messages congratulating the Braves. We won't give the Los Angeles guys (Solomon Hill, Delon Wright, Onyeka Okongwu) a hard time about the Dodgers since they have been such good sports about the NLCS.

Recommended For You

Cam Reddish Is Hawks Failsafe

Hawks, Wizards Break Free Throw Record

Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court

Like SI Hawks on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Dominique Wilkins
Person
Delon Wright
Person
Skylar Mays
Person
Cam Reddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#The Houston Astros#Hawks Organization#Ice Trae#Red Velvet#Yankees#Legendary Hawks#Instagram#Nlcs#Si Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Basketball
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
13
Followers
71
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy