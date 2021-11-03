CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experimental relativistic zero-knowledge proofs

By Pouriya Alikhani
Protecting secrets is a key challenge in our contemporary information-based era. In common situations, however, revealing secrets appears unavoidable; for instance, when identifying oneself in a bank to retrieve money. In turn, this may have highly undesirable consequences in the unlikely, yet not unrealistic, case where the bank's security gets compromised....

Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cutting the costs of coastal protection by integrating vegetation in flood defences

Exposure to coastal flooding is increasing due to growing population and economic activity. These developments go hand-in-hand with a loss and deterioration of ecosystems. Ironically, these ecosystems can play a buffering role in reducing flood hazard. The ability of ecosystems to contribute to reducing coastal flooding has been emphasized in multiple studies. However, the role of ecosystems in hybrid coastal protection (i.e. a combination of ecosystems and levees) has been poorly quantified at a global scale. Here, we evaluate the use of coastal vegetation, mangroves, and marshes fronting levees to reduce global coastal protection costs, by accounting for wave-vegetation interaction.The research is carried out by combining earth observation data and hydrodynamic modelling. We show that incooperating vegetation in hybrid coastal protection results in more sustainable and financially attractive coastal protection strategies. If vegetated foreshore levee systems were established along populated coastlines susceptible to flooding, the required levee crest height could be considerably reduced. This would result in a reduction of 320 (range: 107-961) billion USD2005 Power Purchasing Parity (PPP) in investments, of which 67.5 (range: 22.5- 202) billion USD2005 PPP in urban areas for a 1 in 100-year flood protection level.
ENVIRONMENT
towardsdatascience.com

Experimentation: Backing It Up

Setting up the infrastructure to drive a culture of effective analysis. In a previous post I outlined the drive for a culture of experimentation and the principles of analysis required to entrench this mindset shift across a business. However, it’s time to shift gears — before propelling continuous learning through experimentation, we need to go back to the very foundations of data capture and transformation.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists experimentally reconstruct Bloch wavefunction for the first time

Lightspeed is the fastest velocity in the universe. Except when it isn't. Anyone who's seen a prism split white light into a rainbow has witnessed how material properties can influence the behavior of quantum objects: in this case, the speed at which light propagates. Electrons also behave differently in materials...
SCIENCE


Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of confidential communication with quantum security monitoring

Security issues and attack management of optical communication have come increasingly important. Quantum techniques are explored to secure or protect classical communication. In this paper, we present a method for in-service optical physical layer security monitoring that has vacuum-noise level sensitivity without classical security loopholes. This quantum-based method of eavesdropping detection, similar to that used in conventional pilot tone systems, is achieved by sending quantum signals, here comprised of continuous variable quantum states, i.e. weak coherent states modulated at the quantum level. An experimental demonstration of attack detection using the technique was presented for an ideal fibre tapping attack that taps 1% of the ongoing light in a 10Â dB channel, and also an ideal correlated jamming attack in the same channel that maintains the light power with excess noise increased by 0.5 shot noise unit. The quantum monitoring system monitors suspicious changes in the quantum signal with the help of advanced data processing algorithms. In addition, unlike the CV-QKD system which is very sensitive to channel excess noise and receiver system noise, the quantum monitoring is potentially more compatible with current optical infrastructure, as it lowers the system requirements and potentially allows much higher classical data rate communication with links length up to 100Â sÂ km.
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

1D Random-Field Ising Model Experimentally Realized

Researchers accurately replicate the predictions of the 1D random-field Ising model in an artificial spin ice. The 1D random-field Ising model (1D-RFIM) is, for many, the go-to model for approximating avalanche phenomena in systems ranging from granular materials to electrical circuits. But most of the systems approximated by the model are 2D or 3D, and the results and predictions don’t always match. Now, Peter Schiffer of Yale University, Karin Dahmen of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and colleagues show that they can accurately realize the 1D model in an artificial spin ice (ASI) [1]. Schiffer says that their experimental demonstration could allow for better modeling of more complex avalanching systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Propagating acoustic waves on a culture substrate regulate the directional collective cell migration

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. Collective cell migration plays a critical role in physiological and pathological processes such as development, wound healing, and metastasis. Numerous studies have demonstrated how various types of chemical, mechanical, and electrical cues dictate the collective migratory behaviors of cells. Although an acoustic cue can be advantageous because of its noninvasiveness and biocompatibility, cell migration in response to acoustic stimulation remains poorly understood. In this study, we developed a device that is able to apply surface acoustic waves to a cell culture substrate and investigated the effect of propagating acoustic waves on collective cell migration. The migration distance estimated at various wave intensities revealed that unidirectional cell migration was enhanced at a critical wave intensity and that it was suppressed as the intensity was further increased. The increased migration might be attributable to cell orientation alignment along the direction of the propagating wave, as characterized by nucleus shape. Thicker actin bundles indicative of a high traction force were observed in cells subjected to propagating acoustic waves at the critical intensity. Our device and technique can be useful for regulating cellular functions associated with cell migration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Beyond livestock carrying capacity in the Sahelian and Sudanian zones of West Africa

We applied the process-based model, LandscapeDNDC, to estimate feed availability in the Sahelian and Sudanian agro-ecological zones of West Africa as a basis for calculating the regional Livestock Carrying Capacity (LCC). Comparison of the energy supply (S) from feed resources, including natural pasture, browse, and crop residues, with energy demand (D) of the livestock population for the period 1981"“2020 allowed us to assess regional surpluses (S"‰>"‰D) or deficits (S"‰<"‰D) in feed availability. We show that in the last 40Â years a large-scale shift from surplus to deficit has occurred. While during 1981"“1990 only 27% of the area exceeded the LCC, it was 72% for the period 2011"“2020. This was caused by a reduction in the total feed supply of"‰~"‰8% and an increase in feed demand of"‰~"‰37% per-decade, driven by climate change and increased livestock population, respectively. Overall, the S/D decreased from"‰~"‰2.6 (surplus) in 1981 to"‰~"‰0.5 (deficit) in 2019, with a north"“south gradient of increasing S/D. As climate change continues and feed availability may likely further shrink, pastoralists either need to source external feed or significantly reduce livestock numbers to avoid overgrazing, land degradation, and any further conflicts for resources.
INDUSTRY


Nature.com

Collapse dynamics and Hilbert-space stochastic processes

Spontaneous collapse models of state vector reduction represent a possible solution to the quantum measurement problem. In the present paper we focus our attention on the Ghirardi"“Rimini"“Weber (GRW) theory and the corresponding continuous localisation models in the form of a Brownian-driven motion in Hilbert space. We consider experimental setups in which a single photon hits a beam splitter and is subsequently detected by photon detector(s), generating a superposition of photon-detector quantum states. Through a numerical approach we study the dependence of collapse times on the physical features of the superposition generated, including also the effect of a finite reaction time of the measuring apparatus. We find that collapse dynamics is sensitive to the number of detectors and the physical properties of the photon-detector quantum states superposition.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

A novel principle to localize the sensitivity of waveform tomography using wave interferences at the observation boundary

When using waveform tomography to perform high-resolution imaging of a medium, it is vital to calculate the sensitivity in order to describe how well a model fits a given set of data and how the sensitivity changes with the spatial distribution of the heterogeneities. The traditional principle behind calculating the sensitivity-for detecting small changes-suffers from an inherent limitation in case other structures, not of interest, are present along the wave propagation path. We propose a novel principle that leads to enhanced localization of the sensitivity of the waveform tomography, without having to know the intermediate structures. This new principle emerges from a boundary integral representation which utilizes wave interferences observed at multiple points. When tested on geophysical acoustic wave data, this new principle leads to much better sensitivity localization and detection of small changes in seismic velocities, which were otherwise impossible. Overcoming the insensitivity to a target area, it offers new possibilities for imaging and monitoring small changes in properties, which is critical in a wide range of disciplines and scales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

From organism behaviour to molecular mechanisms

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. With new advancements in imaging, multi-omics and data science, the breadth of data and resolution one can obtain to uncover cellular mechanisms is truly staggering. However, some of the deepest insights from our lab's work on cytoskeletal structures have not come primarily from these advanced technologies. Rather, we have made significant headway using genetic and chemical perturbations followed by simple behavioural analyses that were outlined in a paper published more than a half century ago.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Identifying influential spreaders in complex networks by an improved gravity model

Identification of influential spreaders is still a challenging issue in network science. Therefore, it attracts increasing attention from both computer science and physical societies, and many algorithms to identify influential spreaders have been proposed so far. Degree centrality, as the most widely used neighborhood-based centrality, was introduced into the network world to evaluate the spreading ability of nodes. However, degree centrality always assigns too many nodes with the same value, so it leads to the problem of resolution limitation in distinguishing the real influences of these nodes, which further affects the ranking efficiency of the algorithm. The k-shell decomposition method also faces the same problem. In order to solve the resolution limit problem, we propose a high-resolution index combining both degree centrality and the k-shell decomposition method. Furthermore, based on the proposed index and the well-known gravity law, we propose an improved gravity model to measure the importance of nodes in propagation dynamics. Experiments on ten real networks show that our model outperforms most of the state-of-the-art methods. It has a better performance in terms of ranking performance as measured by the Kendall's rank correlation, and in terms of ranking efficiency as measured by the monotonicity value.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Systems pharmacology to reveal multi-scale mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine for gastric cancer

Because of the complex etiology, the treatment of gastric cancer is a formidable challenge for contemporary medical. The current treatment method focuses on traditional surgical procedures, supplemented by other treatments. Among these other treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays an important role. Here, we used the systems pharmacology approach to reveal the potential molecular mechanism of PRGRC on gastric cancer which composes of Pinellia ternata (Thunb.) Breit., Rheum palmatum L., Gentiana scabra Bunge, Radix Aucklandiae and Citrus aurantium L. This approach combines pharmacokinetics analysis with pharmacodynamics evaluation for the active compounds screening, targets prediction and pathways assessing. Firstly, through pharmacokinetic evaluation and target prediction models, 83 potential compounds and 184 gastric cancer-related targets were screened out. Then, the results of network analysis suggested that the targets of PRGRC were mainly involved two aspects: apoptosis and inflammation. Finally, we verified the reliability of the above analysis at the cellular level by using naringenin and luteolin with good pharmacokinetic activity as representative compounds. Overall, we found that PRGRC could influence the development of gastric cancer from a multi-scale perspective. This study provided a new direction for analyzing the mechanism of TCM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Acoustic differentiation and classification of wild belugas and narwhals using echolocation clicks

Belugas (Delphinapterus leucas) and narwhals (Monodon monoceros) are highly social Arctic toothed whales with large vocal repertoires and similar acoustic profiles. Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) that uses multiple hydrophones over large spatiotemporal scales has been a primary method to study their populations, particularly in response to rapid climate change and increasing underwater noise. This study marks the first acoustic comparison between wild belugas and narwhals from the same location and reveals that they can be acoustically differentiated and classified solely by echolocation clicks. Acoustic recordings were made in the pack ice of Baffin Bay, West Greenland, during 2013. Multivariate analyses and Random Forests classification models were applied to eighty-one single-species acoustic events comprised of numerous echolocation clicks. Results demonstrate a significant difference between species' acoustic parameters where beluga echolocation was distinguished by higher frequency content, evidenced by higher peak frequencies, center frequencies, and frequency minimums and maximums. Spectral peaks, troughs, and center frequencies for beluga clicks were generally"‰>"‰60Â kHz and narwhal clicks"‰<"‰60Â kHz with overlap between 40"“60Â kHz. Classification model predictive performance was strong with an overall correct classification rate of 97.5% for the best model. The most important predictors for species assignment were defined by peaks and notches in frequency spectra. Our results provide strong support for the use of echolocation in PAM efforts to differentiate belugas and narwhals acoustically.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Adaptive neurons compute confidence in a decision network

Humans and many animals have the ability to assess the confidence of their decisions. However, little is known about the underlying neural substrate and mechanism. In this study we propose a computational model consisting of a group of 'confidence neurons' with adaptation, which are able to assess the confidence of decisions by detecting the slope of ramping activities of decision neurons. The simulated activities of 'confidence neurons' in our simple model capture the typical features of confidence observed in humans and animals experiments. Our results indicate that confidence could be online formed along with the decision formation, and the adaptation properties could be used to monitor the formation of confidence during the decision making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The first report of iron-rich population of adapted medicinal spinach (Blitum virgatum L.) compared with cultivated spinach (Spinacia oleracea L.)

Folk medicine such as herbal and natural products have been used for centuries in every culture throughout the world. The Chenopodiaceae family with more than 1500 species is dispersed worldwide. The Iranian wild spinach (Blitum virgatum L.) is an important traditional medicinal plant used for antiviral diseases such as pneumonia and other respiratory track infections. This plant is a mountainous herb and is growing upper than 3000Â m. We performed a mass selection plant breeding program on wild populations of this Iranian wild spinach during 2013"“2020. Based on experimental and field characteristics this plant was identified as B. virgatum, |abbaricum|, and related characteristics were prepared with reference to the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV). Mass selection program resulted from an adapted population named as medicinal spinach (MSP) population. To compare the mineral content of the mass-selected population with cultivated spinach (Spinacia oleracea L. |Varamin 88|), both plants were planted in pots and fields under similar conditions. In five leaves stage, plant samples were taken from both leaf and crown sections and used for experimental analysis. Atomic absorption spectroscopy was used to determine the mineral content including iron (Fe), zinc (Z), manganese (Mn), and copper (Cu). Our results showed the selected medicinal spinach population (MSP) with about 509Â ppm iron was an important iron-rich population with about 3.5"“4 times more than the amount of iron in cultivated spinach in the same conditions. Because iron is an important essential element for blood production, respiration process, energy metabolisms, synthesis of collagen, and some neurotransmitters are needed for proper immune function, so the supply of absorbable adequate iron is very important. The reasons such as the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affects the amount of exchangeable oxygen in the lungs and historical local evidences of the use of this plant (MSP) for pneumonia, could open new horizons for focusing on studies related to the use of ancestral human experiences in addition to scientifically modern research.
GARDENING
Nature.com

Mobile devices and wearable technology for measuring patient outcomes after surgery: a systematic review

Complications following surgery are common and frequently occur the following discharge. Mobile and wearable digital health interventions (DHI) provide an opportunity to monitor and support patients during their postoperative recovery. Lack of high-quality evidence is often cited as a barrier to DHI implementation. This review captures and appraises the current use, evidence base and reporting quality of mobile and wearable DHI following surgery. Keyword searches were performed within Embase, Cochrane Library, Web of Science and WHO Global Index Medicus databases, together with clinical trial registries and Google scholar. Studies involving patients undergoing any surgery requiring skin incision where postoperative outcomes were measured using a DHI following hospital discharge were included, with DHI defined as mobile and wireless technologies for health to improve health system efficiency and health outcomes. Methodological reporting quality was determined using the validated mobile health evidence reporting and assessment (mERA) guidelines. Bias was assessed using the Cochrane Collaboration tool for randomised studies or MINORS depending on study type. Overall, 6969 articles were screened, with 44 articles included. The majority (n"‰="‰34) described small prospective study designs, with a high risk of bias demonstrated. Reporting standards were suboptimal across all domains, particularly in relation to data security, prior patient engagement and cost analysis. Despite the potential of DHI to improve postoperative patient care, current progress is severely restricted by limitations in methodological reporting. There is an urgent need to improve reporting for DHI following surgery to identify patient benefit, promote reproducibility and encourage sustainability.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Time-ordering in Heisenberg's equation of motion as related to spontaneous radiation

Despite many years of research into Raman phenomena, the problem of how to include both spontaneous and stimulated Raman scattering into a unified set of partial differential equations persists. The issue is solved by formulating the quantum dynamics in the Heisenberg picture with a rigorous accounting for both time- and normal-ordering of the operators. It is shown how this can be done in a simple, straightforward way. Firstly, the technique is applied to a two-level Raman system, and comparison of analytical and numerical results verifies the approach. A connection to a fully time-dependent Langevin operator method is made for the spontaneous initiation of stimulated Raman scattering. Secondly, the technique is demonstrated for the much-studied two-level atom both in vacuum and in a lossy dielectric medium. It is shown to be fully consistent with accepted theories: using the rotating wave approximation, the Einstein A coefficient for the rate of spontaneous emission from a two-level atom can be derived in a manner parallel to the Weisskopf"“Wigner approximation. The Lamb frequency shift is also calculated. It is shown throughout that field operators corresponding to spontaneous radiative terms do not commute with atomic/molecular operators. The approach may prove useful in many areas, including modeling the propagation of next-generation high-energy, high-intensity ultrafast laser pulses as well as spontaneous radiative processes in lossy media.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dynamic mechanochemical feedback between curved membranes and BAR protein self-organization

In many physiological situations, BAR proteins reshape membranes with pre-existing curvature (templates), contributing to essential cellular processes. However, the mechanism and the biological implications of this reshaping process remain unclear. Here we show, both experimentally and through modelling, that BAR proteins reshape low curvature membrane templates through a mechanochemical phase transition. This phenomenon depends on initial template shape and involves the co-existence and progressive transition between distinct local states in terms of molecular organization (protein arrangement and density) and membrane shape (template size and spherical versus cylindrical curvature). Further, we demonstrate in cells that this phenomenon enables a mechanotransduction mode, in which cellular stretch leads to the mechanical formation of membrane templates, which are then reshaped into tubules by BAR proteins. Our results demonstrate the interplay between membrane mechanics and BAR protein molecular organization, integrating curvature sensing and generation in a comprehensive framework with implications for cell mechanical responses.

