CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

7 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks That Should Grace Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty easy to continue to buy growth in this market. Third-quarter earnings for big tech companies are crushing it. The economy is climbing the wall of worry that supply chain issues are promising. So why buy dividend aristocrat stocks?. Well, first of all, these aren’t just dividend stocks....

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NIO, FUBO, SOFI, OPEN

We have been talking about the tiredness in the market all week, and now we’re finally seeing some of the froth coming out of it. With that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades as the market takes a breather. Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1:...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

Since March 16 of last year, the Nasdaq composite has been on a roll, up almost 130%, drawing investors seeking stocks to buy. Every time it seems like that run is over, the index keeps pushing through and continues to hit new record highs. Much of this growth started last year when pandemic-related restrictions led to work and learning from the home environment.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Oil & Gas Stocks Under $10 to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio

Oil and gas prices have been rallying on strong demand as the global economy recovers. In addition, the passage of an infrastructure bill in the U.S. is expected to boost oil demand further. And because OPEC and its allies are reluctant to change their stance on limiting the supply of oil, oil prices should keep rallying. Given this backdrop, we think the low-priced stocks of oil & gas concerns Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) and Kosmos (KOS) could be ideal additions to one’s portfolio now, considering these companies’ fundamental strength. Read on.Oil and gas prices are soaring on the back of robust demand with the reopening of the economy. According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, global oil demand has almost reclaimed pre-pandemic levels. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading near its highest level since 2014. Oil prices were trading at a two-week high on November 9, with Brent crude rising 1.6% to settle at $84.78 per barrel and WTI crude climbing 2.7% to $84.15. The the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill passed by Congress this week is expected to boost economic growth and the oil demand further.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Motley Fool

5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

High-yielding, but sustainable dividends, are the key to building a successful dividend portfolio. These five businesses benefit from long-term demand for their products. Strong fundamentals position each of them to grow, or at least maintain, their dividends. As an income investor, it is a delicate balancing act to construct a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500

Consumers' increased use of mobile data is a huge plus for Crown Castle. STORE Capital owns a diversified portfolio of service-oriented and manufacturing tenants. Prudential is a leading asset manager and insurer benefitting from steadily rising equity markets. A great thing about being an investor in the current era is...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Affirm Stock Is a Hot Buy on Any Dip

Sometimes you find a company whose bullish thesis is too obvious. And on even rarer occasions, main stream investors miss the obvious. Consequently, its stock falls on hard times temporarily, and you pounce when the masses aren’t looking. Such was the case with Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock back in the summer.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Defensive Stocks To Add Portfolio Stability in the Fourth Quarter

The global market is never entirely free of fear, uncertainty or doubt. And although the worst of the pandemic is arguably over, there is always another catalyst around the corner ready to take the market down. With that in mind, defensive stocks should be a strong contender for your portfolio.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Aristocrat#Housing Prices#U S Treasury Bonds#Abbv#Aflac#General Dynamics#Gd#Nucor#Rowe Price#Abbott Laboratories#Abt
investing.com

Does Ambev Deserve a Place in Your Investment Portfolio?

Beer company Ambev (ABEV) reported impressive third-quarter results, and its stock has advanced over the past month. However, the company is expected to suffer from rising input costs. So, let’s evaluate if it is wise to add the stock to one’s portfolio now. Read on.Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recently reported impressive third-quarter earnings results, with an 18.5% year-over-year increase in net revenues to R$18.49 billion ($3.35 billion). Its adjusted profit was R$3.75 billion ($679.90 million), representing a 50.4% year-over-year increase as the reopening of bars and restaurants drove sales higher.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Best Meme Stocks to Put on Your November Buy List

The world of meme stocks isn’t as bad as some have been led to believe. Yes, a portion of the stock-related memes and conversations on social media sites like Reddit will always contain suspect advice. But investors who dismiss these picks at large are at risk of throwing out the baby with the bath water.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Sweetgreen IPO: 11 Things for Potential SG Stock Investors to Know

Sweetgreen is planning an initial public offering (IPO) with early documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Let’s take a look at all the latest details potential investors need to know about the IPO below!. Sweetgreen is looking to list shares of SG stock on the New...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SOS Stock Alert: Why Is SOS Plunging Nearly 25% Today?

Today, China-based crypto miner SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) has had a very rough day. Indeed, shares of SOS stock have dropped more than 25% at the time of writing, on very heavy volume. For crypto-related investments, today has been a rather volatile day. Investors may note that Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) shares plunged...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
InvestorPlace

DoorDash Just Bought Wolt in an $8B Deal. Is That Good or Bad for DASH Stock?

The food delivery industry has truly boomed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. As we approach 2022, cases and hospitalizations may be decreasing, but America’s reliance on the companies that kept them fed has not. This is clearly the case throughout international markets, as reflected by a recent acquisition on the part of an industry giant. DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) has announced that it will be acquiring Finland-based food delivery app Wolt in an $8 billion stock deal. Wall Street is buzzing as DASH stock shoots up amid the deal’s mixed reception.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

EXFY Stock IPO: 8 Things to Know as Expensify Starts Trading Today

There is no denying that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is the top initial public offering story of the day. The electric vehicle startup came public in a record-setting way, raising nearly $12 billion. However, savvy investors may want to watch another newly public name. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY), an expense management software provider, made its debut on Wednesday. And if the major surge following the EXFY stock IPO is any indication, Wall Street likes what it sees.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Here Are Answers for Shareholders After General Electric Breaks Up

Larry Culp finally pulled the plug on General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock, killing the 129-year old conglomerate that created the industrial age. Ironically, the electrical unit, founded to end the “war of the currents” between Thomas Edison’s DC power and Nikola Tesla’s AC, won’t take the GE name. With the jet engine unit spin-off energy and healthcare as tax free transactions in 2023 and 2024, Culp, who was hired to save GE in 2018, chose to pull the plug after cutting debt by $75 billion.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Palantir Price Predictions: Why One Analyst Sees PLTR Stock Slipping to $19

Today, shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) closed down 7.1% after an analyst at RBC Capital downgraded the company to underperform from sector perform. The price target was also lowered from $25 to $19. PLTR stock’s volume at the time of writing is 85 million shares, 55% more than the average daily trading volume of 37 million. When a stock goes down on heavy volume, it signifies that shareholders are rushing to sell out faster than buyers can bid up the price.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The 7 Best Startups Innovative Investors Should Buy on Republic Today

Startup investing can be hard and frustrating, but it’s a lot simpler when investors have more focus. Like other assets such as stocks and bonds, there are criteria that can help you narrow the choices among startups to buy. Republic is one of the top online equity crowdfunding platforms. Apart...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

2 Pathways Remain to Ensure Greenidge Generation’s Long-Term Success

It’s no shock Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) has been bouncing back lately. After all, bullish sentiment is returning to GREE stock now that Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), the crypto it mines, is up near all-time highs. But there’s also a longer-term catalyst that GREE fans have high hopes about: Its expansion plans. GREE’s...
STOCKS
CNBC

Tips to Optimize Your Portfolio

Inflation is a byproduct of the pandemic and some investors predict it may stick around for the foreseeable future. We'll examine how to maximize gain and minimize risk in this new economy.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

Why to Invest in the Blockchain with Meten Holding Group

Let’s face it: not everyone wants to invest in Chinese businesses nowadays. Yet, I’d like to invite you to consider Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX), also known as Meten-EdtechX, as METX stock is quite affordable and has upside potential. Source: Shutterstock. [/ipm_caption]. Of course, the stock could also decline sharply —...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy