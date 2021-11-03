People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleExecutive Vice President , Commercial Banking Executive at Iberiabank|First Horizon. IBERIABANK First Horizon welcomes Bart Bishop, EVP Commercial Banking Executive for the Central Florida region. Bart brings over 35 years of commercial...

Cleveland.com

How PPP loans affected bank relationships with small businesses

Small businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans from their bank — and got them forgiven — are far more satisfied with their lender than those that did not. Overall customer satisfaction scores for small businesses that applied for a PPP loan were 853 on a 1,000 point scale, 32 points higher than small-business owners that did not apply, according to a survey and ranking by J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.
CREDITS & LOANS
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Seth Teply named as the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada

Seth Teply has been appointed the CEO and president of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. Teply has been with Tetra Pak for 20 years and joined the company in 2001 as a process automation engineering intern. During his time with the company, he has held a variety of roles and most recently served as the vice president of services of Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Valparaiso University.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Most Admired CEOs: George Scangos has one final mission in biotech

Our Most Admired CEO George Scangos, president and CEO of Vir Biotechnology Inc., along with his staff doubled down on their efforts during the pandemic to produce a drug with GlaxoSmithKline to treat Covid-19 patient. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Dorothy Li returns to her startup roots with role at Convoy (Podcast)

For Dorothy Li, taking over as Convoy's chief technology officer is a return to her past. Prior to taking over the CTO role in June, Li spent 23 years at Amazon. Although Amazon now employs about 1 million people and is one of the most well-known corporations in the world, Li said that when she first started at the company, it was almost a startup environment.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
mynews13.com

Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can apply for grants

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Small businesses hurt by the pandemic can now apply for government grants in the city of Avon Lake. Mimzy's Bakehouse in Avon Lake has struggled to keep its doors open. "Oh my gosh, having a small business, especially during a pandemic, the lack of available help...
AVON LAKE, OH
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

Business owners, city invest in overcoming Old Sac safety concerns

When Janie Desmond-Ison went to Old Sacramento on a recent morning to open her restaurant, Steamers Bakery and Cafe, she was in for a surprise. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

As payments speed up, companies could face greater cyber risks

Businesses may have made progress in fighting cybercrime, but criminals have made progress in their methods, too. It’s a constant fight to stay one step ahead of them for banks and businesses alike. But given the move toward real time payments in the U.S. financial system, it has become critically important that companies address, examine and tighten their safeguards in the coming year.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing?

Tax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you’re making an investment in a debt that’s owed by a property … Continue reading → The post Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE

