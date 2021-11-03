CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Mulholland

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Mulholland, PE, was named VHB’s inaugural Chief Technology Officer, helping to lead and drive data-informed...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
bizjournals

Dorothy Li returns to her startup roots with role at Convoy (Podcast)

For Dorothy Li, taking over as Convoy's chief technology officer is a return to her past. Prior to taking over the CTO role in June, Li spent 23 years at Amazon. Although Amazon now employs about 1 million people and is one of the most well-known corporations in the world, Li said that when she first started at the company, it was almost a startup environment.
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
bizjournals

Michael Gibbons

Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
bizjournals

Wright-Patt lands coveted award

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has received another U.S Air Force award. The base is winner of the 2021 Air Force Innkeeper Award. Wright-Patt took home the award in the large division (286 or more rooms). The award sheds a light on Wright-Patt’s focus on its operations. Created in 1981, the...
YourErie

General Electric to split into 3 public companies

General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. It is the culmination of an arduous, years-long reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of conglomerates […]
bizjournals

Report: General Mills weighs sale of Progresso, Helper brands

General Mills Inc. is reportedly considering selling off its Progresso and Helper brands, two pantry staples that have been part of Big G's portfolio for decades. Bloomberg, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation, said that Golden Valley, Minnesota-based General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is working with Goldman Sachs on shopping the businesses and is looking to raise $3 billion from a sale.
bizjournals

Skanska to assess the embodied carbon of new US construction projects

Using a tool developed in Seattle, Skanska USA Building will provide initial embodied carbon assessments on all new domestic construction projects over 53,000 square feet. It's a major expansion of the use of EC3, or the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator. As the name says, it calculates the carbon emissions from a large variety of building materials, allowing developers to choose low-emission products.
Cheddar News

Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
bizjournals

Returning Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to normal

Since Dominic Ortiz began his role as CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, he has spent a great deal of time listening to stories.
bizjournals

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: 58 York Partners LLC and Creative Concepts & Designs LLC

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, 2021, the court recorded 67 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 5% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
bizjournals

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
bizjournals

Most Admired CEOs: Serge Saxonov journeys to the inside of cells

Our Most Admired CEO Serge Saxonov puts 10x Genomics on the cutting edge of a scientific revolution. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
bizjournals

Atlanta marketing execs speak to the challenger brand mindset

Transforming change into opportunity requires ingenuity, but it’s a scenario ideal for challenger brands that think outside the traditional box to get their brands seen and heard. Especially now, as change and readjustment remain constant, brands willing to be flexible are adapting to keep the needs of clients and consumers in clear view. The challenger brand mindset was the main topic of conversation between Atlanta marketing leaders during a recent “Publisher’s Forum” moderated by Atlanta Business Chronicle Market President and Publisher David Rubinger. Participants included Jeff Perkins, CEO, ParkMobile; Lee Echols, vice president of marketing, Northside Hospital; Melanie Huet, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding; and Melissa Fike, vice president and director of marketing, JLL. Here are highlights from the discussion. Comments have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
