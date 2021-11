TOPPENISH, WA – Heritage University had their first commencement ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic and students were very excited to to have it in person. “I feel like we waited so long for this day to come, I started my program in person, I finished it online” said Delia Serna, Heritage graduate with a BA in Social Work. “It was very difficult but you know what? Determination just like they mentioned in some of the speeches means so much.”

