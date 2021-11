The Chicago Bulls aimed to erase yet another double-digit deficit on the road, but this time it was too little, too late. Seth Curry hit a clutch jump shot for Philadelphia with just 10 seconds remaining that put the 76ers’ lead out of reach for good. A Joel Embiid foul on DeMar DeRozan was overturned on the next possession, the Sixers won the jump ball, and the Bulls dropped their second loss of the season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO