Energy Industry

Drop-in Fuels from Sunlight and Air

By Remo SchÃ¤ppi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Aviation and shipping currently contribute approximately 8% of...

www.nature.com

The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying...
INDUSTRY
sdsu.edu

Channeling Sunlight to Create Indoor Lighting Energy Sources

As the largest source of energy consumption in the U.S., commercial buildings are in need of an environmentally friendly alternative. That’s where Sung-Yong (Sean) Park’s research comes in. A mechanical engineering professor in the College of Engineering, Park studies the intersection of the light and the behavior of fluids through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Denver

Get Ready To See Your Natural Gas Bill Take A Big Jump This Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy Colorado wants residents to be aware of a jump in their natural gas and electricity bill. Supply and demand issues are to blame. (credit: CBS) Xcel Energy says the average natural gas bill will go up by $28 a month compared to last winter, while homeowners can expect to see a $1.50 increase in electricity. The utility company says they buy natural gas at wholesale, and it’s then supplied to customers at no markup. “We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fatherly

Don’t Touch the Thermostat! Heating Bills Will Explode This Year

Last winter, warmer-than-average temperatures and the pandemic-induced economic slowdown that drastically lowered demand resulted in lower heating bills for American families. This year, the weather is expected to be colder even as already surging energy prices continue to climb. It all adds up to a grim reality: staying warm will be decidedly more expensive this year than it was last winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Beast

This New Fuel Could Clean Up Air Travel—if We Want It

When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last week, he was a man of contradictions. He condemned delegates by saying current targets for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)—a catchall term for green, renewable jet fuels used in airplanes—were “pathetic.” He called on world leaders to do more to move the aviation industry away from fossil fuels and aggressively adopt SAFs.
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

Air Canada Commits To The Future Of Sustainable Fuels

Air Canada announced today that it had formed a climate task force along with nine other airlines. The organization will identify and invest in emerging technologies that will help reduce aviation’s carbon footprint, such as sustainable aviation fuels. Global response coalition. With the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The Moon's top layer alone has enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years

Alongside advances in space exploration, we’ve recently seen much time and money invested into technologies that could allow effective space resource utilisation. And at the forefront of these efforts has been a laser-sharp focus on finding the best way to produce oxygen on the Moon. In October, the Australian Space Agency and NASA signed a deal to send an Australian-made rover to the Moon under the Artemis program, with a goal to collect lunar rocks that could ultimately provide breathable oxygen on the Moon. Although the Moon does have an atmosphere, it’s very thin and composed mostly of hydrogen, neon and...
ASTRONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘Cannibal’ solar storms are heading towards the Earth - and could take down satellites, power lines, and the internet

Solar storms ‘cannibalising’ one another will happen over next four years as the Sun exhibits more extreme activity, scientists predict.Over the past week a series of geomagnetic storms struck the Earth as the Sun starts its new solar cycle, which takes place every 11 years and will reach its peak in 2025.A series of coronal mass ejections – which involve the emis­sion of electrically charged matter and accompany­ing magnetic field into space – hit the Earth over the last week, following a major solar flare on Halloween.Occasionally, these ejections can happen so frequently that later ones travel faster than...
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

Embraer Unveils 4 Sleek New Alternative-Fuel Aircraft Concepts With Low-to-Zero Emissions

Embraer took another step toward a greener future by introducing four small, prop-driven, low-to-zero emissions concept designs this week. “We will see a big transformation in our industry towards a more sustainable aviation,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Embraer is in a unique position to make viable the introduction of new disruptive green technologies.” While that sounds good, but no one actually knows how viable or disruptive any one approach will be, which explains why the new Energia line includes four options with varying approaches. Two of the four designs are nine-seaters. The first, the Energia Hybrid, will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

From organism behaviour to molecular mechanisms

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. With new advancements in imaging, multi-omics and data science, the breadth of data and resolution one can obtain to uncover cellular mechanisms is truly staggering. However, some of the deepest insights from our lab's work on cytoskeletal structures have not come primarily from these advanced technologies. Rather, we have made significant headway using genetic and chemical perturbations followed by simple behavioural analyses that were outlined in a paper published more than a half century ago.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Applying laboratory methods for durability assessment of vitrified material to archaeological samples

Laboratory testing used to assess the long-term chemical durability of nuclear waste forms may not be applicable to disposal because the accelerated conditions may not represent disposal conditions. To address this, we examine the corrosion of vitrified archeological materials excavated from the near surface of a ~1500-year old Iron Age Swedish hillfort, Broborg, as an analog for the disposal of vitrified nuclear waste. We compare characterized site samples with corrosion characteristics generated by standard laboratory durability test methods including the product consistency test (PCT), the vapor hydration test (VHT), and the EPA Method 1313 test. Results show that the surficial layer of the Broborg samples resulting from VHT displays some similarities to the morphology of the surficial layer formed over longer timescales in the environment. This work provides improved understanding of long-term glass corrosion behavior in terms of the thickness, morphology, and chemistry of the surficial features that are formed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Path to net zero is critical to climate outcome

Net zero greenhouse gas targets have become a central element for climate action. However, most company and government pledges focus on the year that net zero is reached, with limited awareness of how critical the emissions pathway is in determining the climate outcome in both the near- and long-term. Here we show that different pathways of carbon dioxide and methane-the most prominent long-lived and short-lived greenhouse gases, respectively-can lead to nearly 0.4Â Â°C of warming difference in midcentury and potential overshoot of the 2Â Â°C target, even if they technically reach global net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050. While all paths achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goals in the long-term, there is still a 0.2Â Â°C difference by end-of-century. We find that early action to reduce both emissions of carbon dioxide and methane simultaneously leads to the best climate outcomes over all timescales. We therefore recommend that companies and countries supplement net zero targets with a two-basket set of interim milestones to ensure that early action is taken for both carbon dioxide and methane. A one-basket approach, such as the standard format for Nationally Determined Contributions, is not sufficient because it can lead to a delay in methane mitigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A silicon solution

The synthesis of cyclic aromatics is vital to produce many agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. The Diels"“Alder reaction - a well-known reaction in organic chemistry - is the [4"‰+"‰2]-cycloaddition between a diene and an alkene, which produces a cyclohexene with good stereo- and regio-control. There are several variants of the Diels"“Alder reaction, such as the hexadehydro-Diels"“Alder (HDDA) reaction, which can produce complex polycyclic products by the reaction between a 1,3-diyne and a diynophile. The HDDA reaction proceeds via a highly reactive benzyne intermediate, which is then trapped in the final aromatic product.
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Understand Why These Gargantuan Mollusks Got So Huge

During the late Cretaceous, around 80 million years ago, monsters roamed the Earth. Not just the tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs. Even smaller animals could be super-sized. It was during this time that the size of a type of marine mollusk peaked, with the largest species of ammonite reaching sizes up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) across. No other ammonite ever reached such a prodigious size – and, as with all outliers, scientists have been keen to understand exactly why. Now, after studying the fossilized remains of 154 ammonites across a range of sizes, an international team led by paleontologist Christina Ifrim of Heidelberg University...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Penetrative and non-penetrative interaction between Laboulbeniales fungi and their arthropod hosts

Laboulbeniales are a highly specialized group of fungi living only on arthropods. They have high host specificity and spend their entire life-cycle on an arthropod host. Taxonomic characters of Laboulbeniales are based on the architecture of the cells of the parenchymal thallus, i.e. the visible part of the fungus outside the host. The extent of the fungus spreading inside the host-the haustorium-remains largely unknown. The attachment to the arthropod host is fundamental to understand the fungus-animal interaction, but how this truly occurs is unclear. Recent evidences question the strictly parasitic life-style of Laboulbeniales. We used micro-computed tomography (ÂµCT) and 3D reconstructions to visualize, for the first time, the complete structure of Laboulbeniales species in situ on their hosts. We compared the haustoriate species, Arthrorhynchus nycteribiae on an insect host to the non-haustoriate species, Rickia gigas on a millipede host. Our results confirm that some Laboulbeniales species are ectoparasitic and have a haustorial structure that penetrates the host's cuticle, while others are ectobionts and are only firmly attached to the host's cuticle without penetrating it. The presence and the morphology of the haustorium are important traits for Laboulbeniales evolution, and key factors for future understanding of host dependence and specificity.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

The Intense Pressurized Conditions of Earth's Outer Core Have Been Recreated in a Lab

Thousands of kilometers under Earth's surface, under crushing pressures and scorching temperatures, the core of the planet can be found. There, an inner core consisting of a solid ball of nickel and iron is super-rotating inside the outer core, where the iron and nickel are fluid. The conditions of this outer core have now been recreated in a lab, by a team led by physicist Sébastien Merkel of the University of Lille in France – in such a way that scientists have been able to observe the structural deformation of iron. This not only has implications for understanding our own planet, but...
ASTRONOMY

