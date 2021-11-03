CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: In ‘Finch,’ likable Tom Hanks struggles to lift grim story of a man, a dog and a robot

By Mick LaSalle
San Francisco Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink of “Finch” as a test. Put an actor into a postapocalyptic world in which the audience knows there is absolutely no hope, no future and nothing to look forward to, besides watching the protagonist rot away from radiation poisoning. Give the actor no one to talk to except a robot...

datebook.sfchronicle.com

Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
The Day

Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Tom Hanks Made His TV Debut on The Love Boat

Tracing the humble beginnings of Hollywood icons can be a particularly delightful pop-culture rabbit hole. We've previously explored Angelina Jolie's forgotten music video origins, and Al Pacino's 1968 screen debut in an episode of the shortlived ABC procedural N.Y,P.D.,. With some celebrities it's hard to believe they weren't always on...
TV SHOWS
People

Tom Hanks Gets Emotional Remembering Late Peter Scolari: 'We Were Molecularly Connected'

Tom Hanks is reflecting on his friendship with Peter Scolari. The Finch actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, at one point opening up about his friendship with the late Scolari, whom he costarred with in the beloved sitcom Bosom Buddies, which ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982 on NBC. In it, they played two single men who disguised themselves as women to obtain housing at a women-only building, the only apartment they could afford.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Tom Hanks compares new sci-fi movie Finch to Cast Away

In Finch, Tom Hanks is the only human on screen as he hangs out with his dog and a robot in a post-apocalyptic world, but he believes there's a big difference between his new movie and Cast Away. That movie, if you need reminding, saw Hanks's FedEx employee Chuck marooned...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Tom Hanks credits canine co-star with ‘Finch’ authenticity

With this Friday’s “Finch,” Tom Hanks has a heartfelt man and his dog saga. Yet as simple and elemental as this story is, it takes Hollywood magic for it to work. “Finch,” Hanks, 65, explained in a Zoom press conference, “is a guy worried about the survival of his dog Greyhound. So he built a robot. So that the dog will be taken care of.”
PETS
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ volleyball in Cast Away is being sold at an auction

Have you ever wanted to own a film prop? For anyone whose answer is “yes”, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on a very memorable one. The problem is you’ll have to fork out quite a lot of money – the item is estimated to be sold for up to £60,000.The item is Wilson, the volleyball that was Tom Hanks’ closest companion during his four years stranded alone on a desert island in the 2000 film Cast Away.Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx deliveryman turned plane crash survivor. After finding the item,...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks & His Post-Apocalyptic Robot Mostly Elevate A Mixtape Of A Movie

“Finch” arrives on Apple TV+ under the banner of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment – indeed, one of the first things we see is the “E.T. moon” logo – and one of its credited executive producers is frequent Amblin partner Robert Zemeckis. These credits are a tip at the throwback vibe they’re going for; the director is “Game of Thrones” alum Miguel Sapochnik, but he’s going for something of the twinkly magic of Spielberg and Zemeckis’s ‘80s and ‘90s output. This is nothing particularly new; the reanimation of said vibe has, via films like “Super 8” and shows like “Stranger Things,” basically become its own genre (whether the material fits it or not). “Finch” is noteworthy for the addition of another key player of the era: Tom Hanks, who has collaborated several times with both Spielberg and Zemeckis.
MOVIES
imore.com

Tom Hanks talks 'Finch' in new Apple TV+ first look video

Superstar Tom Hanks has been talking about Finch, a new Apple TV+ movie. The movie will premiere on November 5. In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Tom Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Apple TV+'s Finch Review: An Emotional Robotic Odyssey That Shows Us Tom Hanks’ Most Human Performance Yet

Tom Hanks is such a singular talent that merely invoking his name conjures an array of images from standout performances. In some projects, the man is a living, breathing example of shorthand character development at its best. Director Miguel Sapochnik totally understands this concept, as well as the great appeal of Hanks in Finch's titular role, to a fantastic extent. It’s because of this understanding that the movie features what is arguably Tom Hanks’ most human performance yet. And as if that weren’t enough, Finch takes stories both robotic and apocalyptic and spins them into a new conceit that allows for great emotional payoff.
ENTERTAINMENT
Financial Times

Tom Hanks weathers the apocalypse with a dog and robot in Finch

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Finch is a sci-fi film in which the usually (but not always) infallible Tom Hanks crosses a post-apocalyptic American West accompanied by a talking robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) and a dog. Its original script, then going by the name of Bios (by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell), was featured on the Black List in 2017, a famed roster of unproduced screenplays most liked by Hollywood insiders. Done and dusted by 2019, the film’s 2020 release was pushed back because of Covid-19 and now finally makes its debut on Apple TV Plus.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Tom Hanks talks Finch in featurette for Apple TV+ sci-fi

With Finch set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, a featurette has been released for the sci-fi drama which sees star Tom Hanks discussing his character, his journey and his relationship with his dog Goodyear and robot companion Jeff; take a look here…. In “Finch,” a man, a robot...
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tom Hanks takes back seat to a robot in 'Finch'

Tom Hanks may get star billing, but this film is really about Jeff, the robot his character creates to tend to his dog during the apocalypse. Jeff may be nuts and bolts, but he's a touching Pinocchio, thanks in no small part to the tender vocals provided by Caleb Landry Jones. This won't rank among Hanks' finest films, but watching his companion learn about compassion may trigger human tears. It's a smart toy story. Apple TV Plus.
MOVIES
MacRumors Forums

New Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie 'Finch' Premieres on Apple TV+

Original sci-fi movie "Finch" starring Tom Hanks premiered on Apple TV+ today. The film revolves around a man, a robot (played by "Get Out" actor Caleb Landry Jones), and a dog, who form an unlikely family in the midst of apocalyptic changes on Earth caused by a devastating solar flare.
TV & VIDEOS
KING-5

Watch Tom Hanks meet a cute dog during an interview about 'Finch'

SEATTLE — Need one more reason to love Tom Hanks?. More specifically, one dog – Seamus, a rescue animal who plays Hanks’ faithful companion in the post-apocalyptic drama “Finch.”. The Apple TV+ film follows a scientist and introvert (Finch) struggling to survive after a solar flare wipes out countless lives,...
SEATTLE, WA
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Finch Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ahead of the film's release on Apple TV+ this week, reviews are coming in for Tom Hanks' sci-fi film Finch. The movie now has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes after 25 reviews aggregated. That number will likely fluctuate as more reviews come in, but for now, that's enough for Finch to be considered fresh but not "certified fresh" on the aggregation website. Universal first intended to put Finch into theaters last year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened, eventually affecting Hanks personally. Universal decided to cut its losses and sold the film to Apple as a streaming debut. You can watch the trailer here.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Finch’ Film Review: Tom Hanks Road-Trips the Apocalypse With a Robot Instead of a Volleyball

When the inevitable story of COVID-19-era cinema is published, the cover image will likely be either a solitary Tilda Swinton in “The Human Voice” or Tom Hanks with a robot and a dog in “Finch,” a film that allows the actor to be alone on set or to share the space only with actor Caleb Landry Jones (“Get Out”), who provides the voice and the motion-capture for the android.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Finch Reviews Have Arrived, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Tom Hanks Movie

Tom Hanks is unquestionably one of Hollywood’s most reliable stars. While not every movie he makes is a winner in its entirety, the star is always guaranteed to deliver a memorable and charming performance. This in mind, it is wholly unsurprising that Hanks is getting high marks for his latest film, Miguel Sapochnik’s Finch, which is arriving on Apple TV+ this Friday and just saw first reviews arrive online.
MOVIES

