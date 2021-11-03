CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Stilwell

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSVP, Senior Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager. at Iberiabank First Horizon. IBERIABANK First Horizon welcomes Erika Stilwell to...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Landmark Builders Inc.

Why selected: In 2020, Landmark Builders completed 80 commercial construction projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet, including projects such as 400 Bellemeade, Bailey South and parts of Congdon Yards. For the Congdon Yards project, Landmark has been transforming a 100-year-old former textile mill into a mixed-used development in High Point.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

Future of commercial real estate: Experts discuss 'digitization' of industry

One thing the past 18 months have taught the business world is that emerging technologies have made it possible to continue to get business done, regardless of where employees are located. However, those same technologies also have helped to underscore the idea that many of the ways companies operated prior to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic might not have been as efficient as we once thought.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BUSINESS
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Erika Thompson

Erika Thompson joined Bunnell Lammons Engineering as a project geologist with BLE’s Environmental Services department. She has more than 18 years of experience and specializes in due diligence and soil and groundwater investigation. Thompson is a graduate of Hanover College.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing?

Tax-lien investing allows you to gain exposure to real estate in your portfolio without having to own or maintain a physical property. When you invest in tax liens, you’re making an investment in a debt that’s owed by a property … Continue reading → The post Real Estate: What’s Tax-Lien Investing? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Rover puts new focus on marketing after holding back during pandemic

Seattle-based pet care marketplace Rover Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) is throwing more weight behind its marketing efforts. The company said in its third quarter 2021 earnings release, published Monday, it expects to increase its paid marketing for the rest of 2021. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Easterly told the Business Journal those efforts will likely include mediums like social media and video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Sur Club completes development amid evolving Skyway Marina District

Development on a large luxury residential community in St. Petersburg’s Skyway Marina District is officially complete. Sur Club, a $65 million, 296-luxury residential apartment community, is located at 3301 32nd Ave. S on 4 acres in the Skyway Marina District. Totaling 484,855 square feet, the apartments aims to offer resort-style living.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Affordable housing initiatives take center stage in Tampa

The demand for affordable housing at all levels is exploding throughout Tampa Bay, which is seeing an influx of new residents following the Covid-19 pandemic.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

Skanska to assess the embodied carbon of new US construction projects

Using a tool developed in Seattle, Skanska USA Building will provide initial embodied carbon assessments on all new domestic construction projects over 53,000 square feet. It's a major expansion of the use of EC3, or the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator. As the name says, it calculates the carbon emissions from a large variety of building materials, allowing developers to choose low-emission products.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

Downtown Los Angeles office recovery paused in Q3

With many businesses’ plans to return to the office after Labor Day delayed by the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, a promising second quarter in Los Angeles’ office sector was followed by a pause in recovery in the third. Downtown Los Angeles especially, with its emphasis on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

POLITICS
bizjournals

Returning Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to normal

Since Dominic Ortiz began his role as CEO and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, he has spent a great deal of time listening to stories.
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Kidpik stock declines after upsized $18M IPO

Shares of Kidpik Corp., an online kids clothing subscription company, slipped lower after its debut Thursday on the Nasdaq. The New York-based e-commerce company sold about 2.1 million shares of common stock at $8.50 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $18 million in its initial public offering. The...
STOCKS
bizjournals

Wright-Patt lands coveted award

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has received another U.S Air Force award. The base is winner of the 2021 Air Force Innkeeper Award. Wright-Patt took home the award in the large division (286 or more rooms). The award sheds a light on Wright-Patt’s focus on its operations. Created in 1981, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Dorothy Li returns to her startup roots with role at Convoy (Podcast)

For Dorothy Li, taking over as Convoy's chief technology officer is a return to her past. Prior to taking over the CTO role in June, Li spent 23 years at Amazon. Although Amazon now employs about 1 million people and is one of the most well-known corporations in the world, Li said that when she first started at the company, it was almost a startup environment.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Atlanta marketing execs speak to the challenger brand mindset

Transforming change into opportunity requires ingenuity, but it’s a scenario ideal for challenger brands that think outside the traditional box to get their brands seen and heard. Especially now, as change and readjustment remain constant, brands willing to be flexible are adapting to keep the needs of clients and consumers in clear view. The challenger brand mindset was the main topic of conversation between Atlanta marketing leaders during a recent “Publisher’s Forum” moderated by Atlanta Business Chronicle Market President and Publisher David Rubinger. Participants included Jeff Perkins, CEO, ParkMobile; Lee Echols, vice president of marketing, Northside Hospital; Melanie Huet, CMO, Serta Simmons Bedding; and Melissa Fike, vice president and director of marketing, JLL. Here are highlights from the discussion. Comments have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Michael Gibbons

Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
ECONOMY
YourErie

General Electric to split into 3 public companies

General Electric, the storied American manufacturer that struggled under its own weight after growing to become a sprawling conglomerate, will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. It is the culmination of an arduous, years-long reshaping of a symbol of American manufacturing might that could signal the end of conglomerates […]
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Patrick Walsh

Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
LAW

