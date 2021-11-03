CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Words and Music with Brinsley Schwarz

By WMOT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrinsley Schwarz joins Words and Music to talk about his solo record 'Tangled' and...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Words and A Song: Suzie Dickinson 🇦🇺

If you could connect one word, which describes a particular song, what would it be? How would the word move you, in wanting to explore more of that song? Life is funny in that way, isn’t? Nevertheless, when you reflect upon the power of a word, it has a way of moving you and igniting the fire in a way you never thought it could. The song? Red Balloon. 🎈
MUSIC
Graham Parker
Nick Lowe
Words and Music with Cordovas

Cordovas frontman Joe Firstman talks with host, Jessie Scott about life on tour and their show Strange Roots Radio, which airs Sunday night on WMOT. Cordovas perform "Old Dog", "Frozen Roads" and "Destiny" for this special WMOT Fall Fund Drive edition of Words and Music from The Purple Building in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
New Cosmic Southern Soul From King Corduroy

The king of cosmic southern soul and country cool, King Corduroy will be teasing us with singles into 2022 when a new album is expected. King Corduroy’s been back to Muscle Shoals for the new album, we’ll find out a little about that and about these three songs he’ll be parsing out over the next few months. The first one is a reimagined version of a song originally released on 2014’s Livin’ On Nashville Time. When I first heard King Corduroy a couple of years back, I was immediately drawn in to his mix of styles and sounds that reminded me of a combination of Dr. John and Leon Russell with some swampy swagger and gospel-like background vocals and Corduroy’s Southern drawl, perfectly suited for the tales he tells.
NASHVILLE, TN
Public Radio Music Day 2021

On November 10, 2021, WMOT, the noncomMUSIC Alliance and partner stations will host the second annual Public Radio Music Day. Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and other music industry members to celebrate and spread the word about the unique role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally. This year, we’re paying tribute to the contributions made by public radio music stations to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASHVILLE, TN
Doyle Lawson’s Swan Song After 60 Years In Bluegrass

When Doyle Lawson won a National Heritage Award from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2006, he told an interviewer:“I believe in what I'm singing. It's a spiritual thing with me as well as a career. I don't do it just for monetary gain. I love the message.”. That...
MUSIC
The Morning Call

More music to enjoy: Godfrey Daniels adds bluesman Kim Wilson, matinees to wrap up 2021

Think of it as a holiday gift a little early. Legendary Bethlehem music venue Godfrey Daniels (7 E 4th St.) has added additional shows to its calendar, including matinees, as 2021 nears its close. The listening room — which reopened in September after being closed for a year and half due to COVID — has seen an increase in demand for some shows, so the venue has added a few matinees. Along with ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
MUSIC
orcasound.com

JAMES BLAKE RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR “FAMOUS LAST WORDS”

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED ALBUM FRIENDS THAT BREAK YOUR HEART OUT NOW. GRAMMY® Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer James Blake uncovers the music video for “Famous Last Words.”. It stands out as the latest single from his critically acclaimed 2021 album, Friends That Break Your Heart, out now via Republic...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC

