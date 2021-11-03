CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pelosi Says House Agenda Unchanged by Tuesday's Election Results

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives' agenda will not...

Pelosi's political prowess tested by struggle for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s struggle to deliver on President Joe Biden’s two biggest policy priorities has illustrated the distrust and divisions within her party at a time Democrats desperately want to show they can govern. Democrats eked out a victory on a $550 billion public works bill...
Pelosi on the election: 'It was not a good night'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stopped short of accepting responsibility for the Democrats' disappointing election results on Tuesday night, saying "it would have been better" had the party been able to pass President Joe Biden's agenda through Congress. Speaking to reporters Thursday from the Capitol, Pelosi said election night "was not...
Infrastructure bill saga shows Pelosi's tenuous grip on House Democrats

It took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nearly three months of wrangling the progressive and centrist factions in her caucus, last-minute delaying of votes, two Capitol Hill visits from President Joe Biden, a decoupling of the two halves of Democrats’ "Build Back Better" legislative agenda, and a bill-saving bump from 13 Republicans to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in a late-night vote.
Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
Pelosi Tries to Muscle Through a Vote on Biden’s Agenda

As Democrats look to advance President Joe Biden’s stalled economic agenda in the wake of electoral embarrassments this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is pressing for a vote on the party’s reconciliation package of social spending and climate measures as soon as Thursday evening, with another vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure potentially to follow Friday morning.
Three special elections Tuesday seek to fill vacant senate, house seats

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three special elections will happen across the state Tuesday. All will replace unfilled seats ahead of the Kentucky legislature’s 2022 session. A special election will be held for the 22nd Senate District seat, which was vacated when Sen. Tom Buford died. The district includes Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties. A portion of Fayette County also resides in the district.
Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America. On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”
Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
