As cold and flu season approaches, many of us turn to oranges and orange juice to double down on vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant lauded for its integral role in supporting the immune system in fighting viruses and infections. Foods high in vitamin C play a variety of other functions in the body as well. If you understand how antioxidants work, then you know that vitamin C acts as a free radical scavenger and helps minimize oxidative damage. In this way, vitamin C can help protect against the development of certain chronic diseases such as heart disease and some cancers, as these pathologies can be the product of accumulated oxidative damage. Vitamin C also helps accelerate wound healing and is involved in protein metabolism and the absorption of iron.

NUTRITION ・ 5 DAYS AGO