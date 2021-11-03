Towards spheroid-omics

The epicardial administration of therapeutics via the pericardial sac offers an attractive route, since it is minimally invasive and carries no risks of coronary embolization. The aim of this study was to assess viability, safety and effectiveness of cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), their extracellular vesicles (EVs) or placebo administered via a mini-thoracotomy 72Â h after experimental infarction in swine. The epicardial administration was completed successfully in all cases in a surgery time (knife-to-skin) below 30Â min. No significant differences between groups were found in cardiac function parameters evaluated using magnetic resonance imaging before therapy and at the end of the study, despite a trend towards improved function in CDC-treated animals. Moreover, infarct size at 10Â weeks was smaller in treated animals, albeit not significantly. Arrhythmia inducibility did not differ between groups. Pathological examination showed no differences, nor were there any pericardial adhesions evidenced in any case 10Â weeks after surgery. These results show that the epicardial delivery of CDCs or their EVs is safe and technically easy 3Â days after experimental myocardial infarction in swine, but it does not appear to have any beneficial effect on cardiac function. Our results do not support clinical translation of these therapies as implemented in this work.

