CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

A mediator of metabolic signals influences puberty and growth

By Alejandro Lomniczi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariants of the melanocortin 3 receptor are associated with delayed puberty and reduced growth, suggesting that this receptor might integrate signals of metabolic status that affect body growth and sexual maturation. Alejandro Lomniczi. Alejandro Lomniczi is in the Division of Neuroscience, Oregon National Primate Research Center, Oregon Health &...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nature.com

Mobile devices and wearable technology for measuring patient outcomes after surgery: a systematic review

Complications following surgery are common and frequently occur the following discharge. Mobile and wearable digital health interventions (DHI) provide an opportunity to monitor and support patients during their postoperative recovery. Lack of high-quality evidence is often cited as a barrier to DHI implementation. This review captures and appraises the current use, evidence base and reporting quality of mobile and wearable DHI following surgery. Keyword searches were performed within Embase, Cochrane Library, Web of Science and WHO Global Index Medicus databases, together with clinical trial registries and Google scholar. Studies involving patients undergoing any surgery requiring skin incision where postoperative outcomes were measured using a DHI following hospital discharge were included, with DHI defined as mobile and wireless technologies for health to improve health system efficiency and health outcomes. Methodological reporting quality was determined using the validated mobile health evidence reporting and assessment (mERA) guidelines. Bias was assessed using the Cochrane Collaboration tool for randomised studies or MINORS depending on study type. Overall, 6969 articles were screened, with 44 articles included. The majority (n"‰="‰34) described small prospective study designs, with a high risk of bias demonstrated. Reporting standards were suboptimal across all domains, particularly in relation to data security, prior patient engagement and cost analysis. Despite the potential of DHI to improve postoperative patient care, current progress is severely restricted by limitations in methodological reporting. There is an urgent need to improve reporting for DHI following surgery to identify patient benefit, promote reproducibility and encourage sustainability.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

No effect of intradialytic neuromuscular electrical stimulation on inflammation and quality of life: a randomized and parallel design clinical trial

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) elicits muscle contraction and has been shown to improvement of quality of life. However, if NMES improvement the quality of life and attenuate the inflammation is not fully understood. Therefore, our aim sought to assess the effects of short-term of intradialytic NMES on inflammation and quality of life in patients with chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis. A randomized clinical trial conducted with parallel design enrolled adult hemodialysis patients three times a week during 1Â month. Patients were randomly assigned to two groups (control group, n"‰="‰11; 4F/7Â M) or (NMES group, n"‰="‰10; 4F/6Â M). Pre-and post-intervention, was measured the high-sensitivity C reactive protein, interleukin-6, interleukin-10, and TNFÎ± by the ELISA, and quality of life was applied using the SF-36. During each hemodialysis session, NMES was applied bilaterally at thigh and calves for 40Â min. There was not change in cytokines (hs-CRP, IL-6, IL-10, and TNFÎ±) concentrations time"‰Ã—"‰group interaction. In addition, no difference was found in eight domains of quality of life. In addition, the groups did not differ for muscle strength and muscle mass. In conclusion, we found that intradialytic NMES did not change inflammation neither quality of life.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

MC3R Mutations Linked to Timing of Puberty

People who carry loss-of-function mutations in MC3R have later onset of puberty, researchers found. Over 800 females carrying a MC3R mutation had a 4.7-month delay in age at menarche compared with non-carriers, reported Stephen O'Rahilly, MD, of the University of Cambridge in England, and colleagues. Additionally, mutations in MC3R were...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Beaverton, OR
MedicalXpress

Inflammatory reactions can be resolved by changes to the metabolism of macrophages

New data from a research team at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) shows that inflammatory reactions can be resolved by changes to the metabolism of macrophages. Danger signals released by damaged cells during inflammation play a role during this process. Rewiring the mitochondria in the macrophages protects them against overloading and can thus improve the way in which parts of damaged cells are eliminated and resolve the inflammatory reaction. The results were recently published in the journal Immunity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dietary valine improved growth, immunity, enzymatic activities and expression of TOR signaling cascade genes in rainbow trout, Oncorhynchus mykiss fingerlings

This study was conducted to determine the effects of dietary valine (Val) on growth, hemato-biochemical parameters, immunity,Â enzymatic activities, antioxidant status and expression of target of rapamycin (TOR) and 4E-BP genes in rainbow trout, Oncorhynchus mykiss (1.57"‰Â±"‰0.03Â g; 5.10"‰Â±"‰0.34Â cm). Six isonitrogenous (450Â gÂ kgâˆ’1) and isoenergetic (20.90Â kJ 100Â gâˆ’1, gross energy) diets were designed to represent varied Val levels (10.5, 13.0, 15.5, 18.0, 20.5 and 23.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 dry diet basis). Growth parameters improved significantly (P"‰<"‰0.05) with the amelioration of dietary Val level up to 18.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1.Â Highest (P"‰<"‰0.05) body protein content was noted at 18.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 dietary Val. Significant differences in hematological, intestinal enzymatic activities and antioxidant parameters were noted. However, plasma variables did not show any significant differences except aspartate transaminase and uric acid. Total protein content increased significantly, while the albumin and globulin content did not show any significant (P"‰>"‰0.05) difference. Moreover expression of TOR mRNA and elF4E-binding protein (4E-BP) was observed higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) at 18.0Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 Val. On the basis of results, optimum dietary Val requirement for maximal growth of rainbow trout was determined to be 18.19Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 of dry diet, corresponding to 40.42Â gÂ kgâˆ’1 of dietary protein.
INDIA
Nature.com

Adaptive neurons compute confidence in a decision network

Humans and many animals have the ability to assess the confidence of their decisions. However, little is known about the underlying neural substrate and mechanism. In this study we propose a computational model consisting of a group of 'confidence neurons' with adaptation, which are able to assess the confidence of decisions by detecting the slope of ramping activities of decision neurons. The simulated activities of 'confidence neurons' in our simple model capture the typical features of confidence observed in humans and animals experiments. Our results indicate that confidence could be online formed along with the decision formation, and the adaptation properties could be used to monitor the formation of confidence during the decision making.
SCIENCE
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signalling#Puberty#Oregon 97006#Melanocortins#Nature Lam Et Al#G C Mitra#J W Faulkner#L D Neuroendocrinology
spring.org.uk

An Irritating Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

A symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency that can be irritating. Eye-twitching or facial pain can be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency. While the symptom is not normally painful, it can be irritating. The twitches normally occur in one eye at a time, or sometimes below them. Eye twitching — known...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkview.com

Can vitamin B12 really give you an energy boost?

This post was written by Kayleigh Shoaff, RDN, LD, Parkview Hospital Randallia. Vitamin B12, also called cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays essential roles in red blood cell creation, cell metabolism, nerve function and production of DNA. It also works as a coenzyme in the conversion of protein and fat into energy. But can it really provide an energy lift? To answer that question, we need to talk about where you can find this vitamin and how much you really need.
HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Best Life

Doing This for 30 Minutes a Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says

Facing the risk of dementia is an unfortunate part of the aging process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's estimated that 5.8 million people currently have Alzheimer's disease and other related dementias, including 5.6 million of whom are 65 or older. Thankfully, research devoted to the degenerative condition is beginning to help shed light on how to treat it, lessen its effects, or potentially avoid it entirely. And in one recent study, researchers found that doing one activity in particular for 30 minutes each day could significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Keep reading to see what could help give you a brain boost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy