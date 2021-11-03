Transforming XY Motion for Automated Microscopy

¹ Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences and ² Computational Sciences and Engineering Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, United States. For many scientists and engineers, the road towards their profession started from microscopy. Under a simple optical microscope or a magnifying glass, the sand from the nearby beach starts to look like a mountain country containing skeletons of diatoms and snails and pieces of colorful minerals. The droplet of water from the puddle reveals curious (and sometimes disturbing) microscopic denizens. With modern phones, the Google Lens can help identify their class and genus. The dried salt solution will show rainbow-colored crystals. In a more professional setting, the bespoke (and much more expensive) electron and scanning probe microscopes reveal micron and nanometer-scale structures of the material, going all the way to visualize atomic patterns forming the materials and molecules laying on their surfaces. The figure below shows the golden orb spider imaged by the second author and the “buckyball” molecules on the surface imaged by the first.

