Transforming XY Motion for Automated Microscopy

In 1822, Joseph Fourier published his book The Analytic Theory of Heat in which he showed many signals could be decomposed into sums of sines and cosines. Two hundred years later, Fourier’s ideas are used in many places in modern society, from cryptography, to radios and x-ray machines. As mentioned in the surprisingly entertaining book The World According to Wavelets, “The Fourier Transform is a mathematical prism, breaking up functions into the frequencies that compose it”[1]. The Fourier Transform expresses a signal x(t) as the superposition of sines and cosines, or more compactly in terms of complex exponentials. To obtain the transform, expressed as X(f), the signal is correlated against exponentials of all frequencies. It is a process analogous to tuning a radio where certain frequencies may be more dominant. No information is lost or gained in the conversion, however.
Comments / 0