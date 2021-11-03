Microscopy made to order

Arising from: D-K. Li et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-16623-8 (2017). In "Exposure to Magnetic Field Non-Ionizing Radiation and the Risk of Miscarriage: A Prospective Cohort Study", De-Kun Li and colleagues purport to find strong association between Magnetic Field (MF) exposure and prevalence of miscarriage in women with "high" MF exposure. From a large sample of women (n = 913), MF exposure was passively measured for 24 h, and the 99th percentile of those individual scores was treated as each woman's 'exposure index'. Within the indexes, any score over 2.5 milligauss (mG) was classified as "high" exposure, a cut-off reported as the 25th percentile of the MF indices. The experimenters then atrophied the groups, removing participants who did not deem their recorded day to be 'typical' of their usual exposure. With just over half the subjects eliminated after self-reporting atypical recording days (n = 453), a comparison between low and high exposure groups (< 2.5 mG vs \(\ge\) 2.5 mG) suggested an increase in miscarriage rate in the high exposure group, but-crucially-no dose-response effect was found. From this, the authors concluded there was a strong association between MF exposure and miscarriage risk, a finding that was widely publicised. While we commend the authors for their commitment to investigating such effects, our opinion is that this work exemplifies a number of deeply unsound methodological choices that nullify its strong conclusion, which we will elucidate here, with subsequent discussion on how such missteps can be avoided by all researchers.
