A seagrass harbours a nitrogen-fixing bacterial partner

Bacteria support our ecosystems worldwide; acting as decomposers of what has once lived and, therefore, recyclers of all matter. As ubiquitous, diverse and miniscule as bacteria are, it is hard to imagine the various lives of microorganisms. There are hypotheses in ecological theory that attempt to explain how these diverse microbial communities emerge and come together in various habitats on Earth (e.g. microbial community assembly). Scientists have found evidence for sleeping (i.e. dormant) microbial ‘seeds’ that resuscitate once environmental conditions become favourable to individual microbial species (e.g. temperature, oxygen levels; Lennon & Jones 2011), while a relevant proportion of a local community could also be random (e.g. influx of new bacteria, cell death; stochastic community assembly)(Zhou et al. 2017). Unlike organisms we can see with our naked eye, the study of microbial community assembly relies heavily on molecular technologies (i.e. sequencing techniques). DNA is captured and sequenced from soil, water and any other imaginable ecosystem, and taxonomy is subsequently assigned based on the similarity of nucleotide sequences to global databases. Given the emerging importance of microbiomes in many aspects of ecosystem functioning from the human gut to lakes, researchers have tried to link the presence of certain microbial species with specific functional genes or processes they are contributing to (e.g. decomposition, respiration). However, dead cells and DNA released into the ambient environment through processes such as cell burst, among others, do not necessarily degrade immediately. Therefore, with DNA technology, not only do we capture living and active bacteria, but also dead and dormant cells. Such a selective view can lead to misleading interpretations of who is actively contributing to ecosystem processes within a given landscape (Hall et al. 2018).

