CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

A seagrass harbours a nitrogen-fixing bacterial partner

By Douglas G. Capone, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow underwater seagrasses obtain the nitrogen they need has been unclear. Evidence has now emerged of a partnership with a bacterium that might be analogous to the system used by many land plants to gain nitrogen. Douglas G. Capone ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-3968-736X 0. Douglas G. Capone is in the Department...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
ScienceAlert

Newly Discovered Symbiosis Could Power Carbon Removal in The Sea

Tropical rainforests are often called the lungs of our planet, sucking vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and puffing out oxygen in exchange. As it turns out, however, there are even bigger lungs in our oceans. Seagrass meadows are vast fields of underwater plants capable of capturing carbon 35 times faster than tropical rainforests. Along with tundra, these coastal ecosystems are among the world's largest carbon sinks, yet we know surprisingly little about what fuels their high productivity. A new study suggests these marine meadows would not be nearly as powerful at capturing carbon if it wasn't for a hidden hero...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Cutting the costs of coastal protection by integrating vegetation in flood defences

Exposure to coastal flooding is increasing due to growing population and economic activity. These developments go hand-in-hand with a loss and deterioration of ecosystems. Ironically, these ecosystems can play a buffering role in reducing flood hazard. The ability of ecosystems to contribute to reducing coastal flooding has been emphasized in multiple studies. However, the role of ecosystems in hybrid coastal protection (i.e. a combination of ecosystems and levees) has been poorly quantified at a global scale. Here, we evaluate the use of coastal vegetation, mangroves, and marshes fronting levees to reduce global coastal protection costs, by accounting for wave-vegetation interaction.The research is carried out by combining earth observation data and hydrodynamic modelling. We show that incooperating vegetation in hybrid coastal protection results in more sustainable and financially attractive coastal protection strategies. If vegetated foreshore levee systems were established along populated coastlines susceptible to flooding, the required levee crest height could be considerably reduced. This would result in a reduction of 320 (range: 107-961) billion USD2005 Power Purchasing Parity (PPP) in investments, of which 67.5 (range: 22.5- 202) billion USD2005 PPP in urban areas for a 1 in 100-year flood protection level.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Seagrass loss leads to changes in fish populations

New research led by the California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) has found that the loss of seagrass caused a dramatic shift in fish species in Morro Bay, California. The period following the decline of seagrass habitats was characterized by increases in flatfish and staghorn sculpin, and decreases in previous populations of bay pipefish and shiner perch.
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New York Post

Strange beaked whale identified as new species by scientists

A new, strange species of deep-diving beaked whales that lives at depths over 6,000 feet has been officially identified by scientists as its own unique species, according to a new study. The Ramari beaked whale, so named after Māori whale expert Ramari Stewart, began its journey to becoming its own...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Why is the Nitrogen Cycle So Important?

Nitrogen might not get spoken about as much as other atmospheric chemicals like oxygen or carbon dioxide, but that doesn’t mean it is any less important. In fact, all life on Earth requires nitrogen to survive. The nitrogen cycle is one of the most useful biogeochemical cycles to understand. Why...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Symbiotic bacteria provide nutrients to seagrasses

A recent study led by the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology has discovered new species of bacteria that live inside the roots of seagrasses. These bacteria are in a symbiotic relationship with the seagrasses, converting pure nitrogen (N2) into substances that the plants can use in order to thrive.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A biosynthetic pathway to aromatic amines that uses glycyl-tRNA as nitrogen donor

Aromatic amines in nature are typically installed with Glu or Gln as the nitrogen donor. Here we report a pathway that features glycyl-tRNA instead. During the biosynthesis of pyrroloiminoquinone-type natural products such as ammosamides, peptide-aminoacyl tRNA ligases append amino acids to the C-terminus of a ribosomally synthesized peptide. First, \({\mathrm{Amm}}{{{\mathrm{B}}}}_{{{\mathrm{C}}}}^{{{{\mathrm{Trp}}}}}\) adds Trp in a Trp-tRNA-dependent reaction and the flavoprotein AmmC1 then carries out three hydroxylations of the indole ring of Trp. After oxidation to the corresponding ortho-hydroxy para-quinone, \({\mathrm{Amm}}{{{\mathrm{B}}}}_{{{\mathrm{D}}}}^{{{{\mathrm{Gly}}}}}\) attaches Gly to the indole ring in a Gly-tRNA dependent fashion. Subsequent decarboxylation and hydrolysis results in an amino-substituted indole. Similar transformations are catalysed by orthologous enzymes from Bacillus halodurans. This pathway features three previously unknown biochemical processes using a ribosomally synthesized peptide as scaffold for non-ribosomal peptide extension and chemical modification to generate an amino acid-derived natural product.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Microbiology#Oceans#Vat#Nitrogen#Nature#R J Duarte
Nature.com

Nitrogen isotopic constraints on nutrient transport to the upper ocean

Ocean circulation supplies the surface ocean with the nutrients that fuel global ocean productivity. However, the mechanisms and rates of water and nutrient transport from the deep ocean to the upper ocean are poorly known. Here, we use the nitrogen isotopic composition of nitrate to place observational constraints on nutrient transport from the Southern Ocean surface into the global pycnocline (roughly the upper 1.2 km), as opposed to directly from the deep ocean. We estimate that 62 Â± 5% of the pycnocline nitrate and phosphate originate from the Southern Ocean. Mixing, as opposed to advection, accounts for most of the gross nutrient input to the pycnocline. However, in net, mixing carries nutrients away from the pycnocline. Despite the quantitative dominance of mixing in the gross nutrient transport, the nutrient richness of the pycnocline relies on the large-scale advective flow, through which nutrient-rich water is converted to nutrient-poor surface water that eventually flows to the North Atlantic.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Slam-dependent hemophore contributes to heme acquisition in the bacterial pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii

Nutrient acquisition systems are often crucial for pathogen growth and survival during infection, and represent attractive therapeutic targets. Here, we study the protein machinery required for heme uptake in the opportunistic pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii. We show that the hemO locus, which includes a gene encoding the heme-degrading enzyme, is required for high-affinity heme acquisition from hemoglobin and serum albumin. The hemO locus includes a gene coding for a heme scavenger (HphA), which is secreted by a Slam protein. Furthermore, heme uptake is dependent on a TonB-dependent receptor (HphR), which is important for survival and/or dissemination into the vasculature in a mouse model of pulmonary infection. Our results indicate that A. baumannii uses a two-component receptor system for the acquisition of heme from host heme reservoirs.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Can selective breeding of 'super kelp' save our cold water reefs from hotter seas?

Australia’s vital kelp forests are disappearing in many areas as our waters warm and our climate changes. While we wait for rapid action to slash carbon emissions – including the United Nations climate talks now underway in Glasgow – we urgently need to buy time for these vital ecosystems. How? By ‘future-proofing’ our kelp forests to be more resilient and adaptable to changing ocean conditions. Our recent trials have shown selectively bred kelp with higher heat tolerance can be successfully replanted and used in restoration. This matters because these large seaweed species are the foundation of Australia’s Great Southern Reef, a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Physical properties of the bacterial outer membrane

It has long been appreciated that the Gram-negative outer membrane acts as a permeability barrier, but recent studies have uncovered a more expansive and versatile role for the outer membrane in cellular physiology and viability. Owing to recent developments in microfluidics and microscopy, the structural, rheological and mechanical properties of the outer membrane are becoming apparent across multiple scales. In this Review, we discuss experimental and computational studies that have revealed key molecular factors and interactions that give rise to the spatial organization, limited diffusivity and stress-bearing capacity of the outer membrane. These physical properties suggest broad connections between cellular structure and physiology, and we explore future prospects for further elucidation of the implications of outer membrane construction for cellular fitness and survival.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Deep Sea Microbes Produce Graphite-like Carbon

An international team of scientists claims to have identified two deep-sea microbe groups that produce amorphous carbon, a kind of elemental carbon. “This is the first report of amorphous carbon being produced by any organism on Earth,” says Virginia Tech biochemist and paper coauthor Robert White in a press release, adding that the team is “very interested in the possible implications it may have for the carbon cycle.”
SCIENCE
University of Florida

NCBS Intern Report: Seagrass Ecology

Written by 2021 UF/IFAS NCBS Summer Intern, Chloe Spengler. This summer I had the amazing opportunity of working on various projects in Laura Reynold’s lab, primarily with graduate student Jamila Roth. Whether I was in the lab or out in the field, I was always learning something new. In the...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Exploring how antibiotics penetrate Gram-negative bacterial cell walls

Scientists have labored for decades to find antibiotics that work against Gram-negative bacteria, which cause some of the deadliest infections in hospital settings and are most likely to be resistant to treatment with existing antibiotics. In a study reported in the journal Chemical Science, researchers developed a new method to determine how antibiotics with specific chemical properties thread their way through tiny pores in the otherwise impenetrable cell envelopes of Gram-negative bacteria.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Study reveals that diet restricted size of hunter-gatherer societies

Short growing seasons limited the possible size of hunter-gatherer societies by forcing people to rely on meat, according to a recent study by a team of international reseachers including McGill University professor Eric Galbraith. After looking at population size for the roughly 300 hunter-gatherer societies that existed until quite recently,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A microbial journey from soils to the estuary: The processes that shape aquatic microbial communities.

Bacteria support our ecosystems worldwide; acting as decomposers of what has once lived and, therefore, recyclers of all matter. As ubiquitous, diverse and miniscule as bacteria are, it is hard to imagine the various lives of microorganisms. There are hypotheses in ecological theory that attempt to explain how these diverse microbial communities emerge and come together in various habitats on Earth (e.g. microbial community assembly). Scientists have found evidence for sleeping (i.e. dormant) microbial ‘seeds’ that resuscitate once environmental conditions become favourable to individual microbial species (e.g. temperature, oxygen levels; Lennon & Jones 2011), while a relevant proportion of a local community could also be random (e.g. influx of new bacteria, cell death; stochastic community assembly)(Zhou et al. 2017). Unlike organisms we can see with our naked eye, the study of microbial community assembly relies heavily on molecular technologies (i.e. sequencing techniques). DNA is captured and sequenced from soil, water and any other imaginable ecosystem, and taxonomy is subsequently assigned based on the similarity of nucleotide sequences to global databases. Given the emerging importance of microbiomes in many aspects of ecosystem functioning from the human gut to lakes, researchers have tried to link the presence of certain microbial species with specific functional genes or processes they are contributing to (e.g. decomposition, respiration). However, dead cells and DNA released into the ambient environment through processes such as cell burst, among others, do not necessarily degrade immediately. Therefore, with DNA technology, not only do we capture living and active bacteria, but also dead and dormant cells. Such a selective view can lead to misleading interpretations of who is actively contributing to ecosystem processes within a given landscape (Hall et al. 2018).
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New database of 660,000 assembled bacterial genomes sheds light on the evolution of bacteria

A vast, curated collection of bacterial genomes has been created that allows the community unprecedented access to data. Ninety percent of the bacterial genomes sequenced belong to a restricted set of only 20 bacterial species, out of an estimated 45,000, highlighting the knowledge gaps in available genomic data and showing how this distorts our view of bacterial diversity, new research has suggested.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy