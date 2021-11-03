CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

These 7 Buffalo Restaurants Serve Breakfast Any Time of Day [List]

By Yasmin Young
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love breakfast! What can I say, there is something about waking up late and still enjoying eggs, toast, sausage and throwing in a biscuit and gravy for good measure (hey I lived in the south for a very long time). There are some amazing restaurants in Buffalo that offer a...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo’s Newest Music and Entertainment Venue has Now Started Construction

We know that the cold weather is on its way. But let us warm your thoughts for a minute. Picture it, you sitting on the lawn, or maybe under the brand spanking new pavilion, cold beer in your hand, getting ready to rock your face off as the cool summer breeze blows in, and the sun sets behind the stage over Lake Erie. Sure, no rock shows have been officially booked yet at the yet-to-be-named Amphitheater, but the above scenario is now one step closer to reality.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What City In New York Gets The Most Snow?

Buffalo is known for its snow. Ask anyone who isn't from here what they think about when they hear "Buffalo." They'll probably tell you wings, The Bills...and Snow. There is an "award" that is given out every year to the city in New York that gets the most snow. It's called the "Golden Snowball Award." Essentially it's a competition between 5 of the big cities in New York (Buffalo, Binghamton, Syracuse, Rochester, and Albany. Rochester was the winner last year) but there are other cities and towns that receive more than they do.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

5 Amazing Buffalo Places Every Canadian Need To Shop At

Now that the international border between the US and Canada is officially back open after the COVID-19, there are some places that visitors to the Queen City need to stop by. It has been a long time since we have been able to see our friends from Canada here in Western New York and we can't wait to welcome them back to the 716.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Kenmore, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
96.1 The Breeze

5 Days You Will Want To Be In Buffalo For

The other day I was talking with my nephew Ryan who is a freshman at the University at Buffalo. He was talking about going home, back to Canandaigua for Thanksgiving break and I was shocked. See he wanted to head home on the Monday of Thanksgiving week and I had...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

COVID-19 Test Location Opens In Popular Bills Tailgate Spot

If you are a fan of the Buffalo Bills and want to get a rapid test for COVID-19, there is a new location that is going to be convenient for you to stop in to. While driving around Orchard Park this week, I noticed they were setting up a new rapid test site for COVID-19 that will be a rapid test location. The sign didn’t indicate exactly when this was going to be in place. However with a Buffalo Bills being on the road again this week, perhaps by the time they return home to play it will be ready to go.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Most Western New Yorkers Follow This Simple Rule

Most people in Western New York follow a very simple rule that most of us were taught at a very young age. The 5-Second Rule. If you don't know about the 5-second rule, it is simple. If you drop a piece of food on the floor you have five seconds to pick it up and then eat it. Apparently, the dirt and germs cannot stick to the food if it is under 5 seconds.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Fresh Fruit#Food Drink#Kostas Family Restaurant#American#Greek Breakfast#Texas Red Hots#Toast#Souvlaki Breakfast#Eggs And Feta Cheese#Eggs Chesapeake
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo’s 11 Snowiest Days on Record in November and December [List]

It's that time of year again! Break out the snowboots, puffy down jacket, and shovels, as we get ready to head into winter. Obviously, we expect snow each year in Buffalo, but how much is always the wildcard. Sometimes we have just a few snow storms with moderate amounts of snow. Other times we have Nor'Easters, polar vortexes, and blizzards that dump blankets of snow over the city and Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Most Confusing and Ridiculous Off-Ramp In Buffalo

When you go to and from work, you probably take the same way every single time. You take the same backroads and same highway, which can get pretty mundane after a while. I live in South Buffalo, and work in Downtown Buffalo. The quickest way to and from work for me is to take McKinley to Bailey and Seneca, and then jump on the I-190 North.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.1 The Breeze

Amazing $850k Bed & Breakfast For Sale In WNY [PHOTOS]

It's always a fun adventure to stay at a hotel, but the growing trend is to stay at an AirBnB, which offers a more personal touch and experience for the guest. It's similar to a bed & breakfast, which is a unique experience because of the "homey" atmosphere, that makes it more personable for guests; plus, the food as well.
REAL ESTATE
96.1 The Breeze

11 Asian Restaurants to Try on Elmwood Avenue [List]

Whether you are in the mood for sushi, fried rice, crab Rangoon, miso soup, or another Asian dish, there is a restaurant on Elmwood that can serve up what you have a taste for. You can find Thai, Japanese, Chinese, and other Asian cuisines on one road in the city. There are a ton of spots up and down Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. Some are closer to downtown, some in Elmwood Village and some are in Kenmore. Recently, I've found myself order more Asian food than I normally eat. A week ago I had veggie fried rice with tofu and veggie pad Thai with tofu. I ordered that from Saigon Cafe on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. It was delicious. The tofu tasted like chicken and the portions were huge. It set me back about $28, but it was enough for about 4 servings. It was a bit pricey because I added tofu and mixed veggies, which was an extra $5.99 per dish. It was worth the money though.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Winter Life Hacks for Buffalonians

As the saying goes in that TV show which we shall not name, "Winter is coming" Although we are technically a few weeks away from the "official" start of winter, the harsh reality is, is that it is coming like it or not. And even though we are all pretty...
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

The 20 Most Affordable Suburbs of Buffalo [LIST]

It's no secret that it's pretty tough finding an affordable place to live, really anywhere in Western New York. The home buying market has gone up considerably lately and it seems as if rent costs have gone up as well. You add in the fact that prices for food, supplies,...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

112 Year Old In Hamburg Shares Secret To A Long Life

Everybody knows the biggest birthday celebrations. The sweet 16, your 21st, the half century, big 6-0, and the biggest one -- 100. But what many people forget is that there are a few special people who exceed the 100-year milestone, and for one Elderwood Assisted Living resident, she is about to do it for the 12th time.
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy