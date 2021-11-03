CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Medvedev advances, Tsitsipas retires at Paris Masters

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stayed in contention for the year-end No. 1 ranking by defeating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round of the Paris Masters. The second-seeded Russian squandered three set points at 5-1 in the first set and then allowed...

www.gazettextra.com

