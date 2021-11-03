CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Horrific Details Emerge From Henry Ruggs Crash That Killed Woman, Dog

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
NESN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Henry Ruggs appeared in court Wednesday, and more horrific details emerged from his Nov. 2 car accident that killed a 23-year-old woman. Ruggs was arrested and charged with DUI resulting in death and was released by...

nesn.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Dog#The Las Vegas Raiders
247Sports

Henry Ruggs DUI crash: Video surfaces of former Raiders WR driving at excessive rate of speed before impact

Surveillance video has surfaced of Henry Ruggs traveling in his Corvette at an excessive rate of speed moments before the fiery DUI crash involving the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. A report from earlier in the week indicated that Ruggs hit at least 156 miles per hour in the seconds leading up to impact.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bossip

Woman Identified In Henry Ruggs Crash; Derek Carr Reveals Text Exchange

The woman who lost her life in the tragic DUI accident involving Henry Ruggs III was identified and Derek Carr reveals text messages from Ruggs on the night of the accident. Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III’s accident earlier this week was a horrific incident, but in the aftermath, the details revealed have made the whole situation more horrific than we ever expected.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Raiders Ditch Henry Ruggs III After Alleged DUI Crash That Left Woman and Dog Dead

Henry Ruggs III is no longer a Raiders player after he was charged with a DUI rear-ender in Las Vegas that killed a woman and her dog. Police said that the wide receiver was behind the wheel of a Corvette that slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 in the early hours of Tuesday, causing the Toyota to burst into flames. The unidentified woman and her dog died at the scene, and police alleged that Ruggs “showed signs of impairment” when they arrived at the crash site. CNN reports Ruggs now faces one count of a DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of reckless driving. Late Tuesday, the Raiders released a short statement that simply said: “The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III.” Earlier in the day, Ruggs’ lawyer David Chesnoff urged everyone “to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”
NFL
NESN

Police Release Tragic Details Of Fatal Crash Involving Raiders’ Henry Ruggs

More tragic details have emerged from the fatal car accident caused by Las Vegas receiver Henry Ruggs early Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, shared by NFL Network’s Kayla Burton on Tuesday, the victim killed in the crash was a 23-year-old woman. Additionally, Ruggs, who was believed to be inebriated and charged with a DUI resulting in death, was accompanied by a 22-year-old woman who was seriously injured.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Details emerge from horrific DUI incident involving Raiders WR

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was allegedly driving 156 mph prior to a crash that killed a woman and her dog, according to 8NewsNow.com. Ruggs III allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of 0.161, which is double the legal limit. Ruggs III appeared in court on Wednesday morning as he faces charges from the situation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Coach Bisaccia On Ruggs DUI Crash That Killed Woman: ‘It’s A Terrible Lapse In Judgment Of The Most Horrific Kind’

Victim: Tina O. Tintor, 23, was identified as the woman killed in a 2013 Toyota Rav4 Tuesday morning. A dog in the car died, too, after vehicle caught on fire from crash. Driver: Henry Ruggs III, 22, accused of driving as fast as 156 MPH before slamming his Corvette into Tintor’s car at 127 MPH on Rainbow Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Vigil planned for woman killed in crash with Raiders’ Ruggs

A vigil is expected Friday night at the intersection where a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed Tuesday morning after a fiery crash involving then-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Tina Tintor was driving home with her dog, Max, in the backseat when her Toyota RAV4 was rear-ended by a speeding...
LAS VEGAS, NV
