Horrific Details Emerge From Henry Ruggs Crash That Killed Woman, Dog

Henry Ruggs III is no longer a Raiders player after he was charged with a DUI rear-ender in Las Vegas that killed a woman and her dog. Police said that the wide receiver was behind the wheel of a Corvette that slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 in the early hours of Tuesday, causing the Toyota to burst into flames. The unidentified woman and her dog died at the scene, and police alleged that Ruggs “showed signs of impairment” when they arrived at the crash site. CNN reports Ruggs now faces one count of a DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and one count of reckless driving. Late Tuesday, the Raiders released a short statement that simply said: “The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III.” Earlier in the day, Ruggs’ lawyer David Chesnoff urged everyone “to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO