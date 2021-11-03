Collier couple caught with large amount of drugs in Naples neighborhood

NAPLES, Fla. – A Collier County duo is facing multiple charges after they were allegedly found with multiple illegal drugs in a Naples neighborhood Monday.

Just before 8 p.m., a caller told police a car was parked on Sandpiper Street in Naples and they were worried the people inside were “casing” the area.

Police found the car parked at a dead-end street in the Royal Harbor neighborhood, according to the Naples Police Department.

Police said they went up to the car and asked the driver what the two were doing, according to the arrest report.

The woman told officers they were fishing, but police said no fishing equipment was visible.

However, police said they immediately noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia that were visible in the car.

After a search of the car, investigators uncovered:

200 grams of crack/cocaine

100 grams of methamphetamine

66 grams of heroin

21 grams of powder cocaine

140 prescription pills

Stephanie Thompkins, 32, of East Naples, and Timothy Hickman, 35, of Marco Island are both facing drug trafficking and drug possession charges.

The two were arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

Both of them are convicted felons with multiple previous drug charges, police said.