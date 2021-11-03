CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier couple caught with large amount of drugs in Naples neighborhood

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dog2g_0clTOBCs00

NAPLES, Fla. – A Collier County duo is facing multiple charges after they were allegedly found with multiple illegal drugs in a Naples neighborhood Monday.

Just before 8 p.m., a caller told police a car was parked on Sandpiper Street in Naples and they were worried the people inside were “casing” the area.

Police found the car parked at a dead-end street in the Royal Harbor neighborhood, according to the Naples Police Department.

Police said they went up to the car and asked the driver what the two were doing, according to the arrest report.

The woman told officers they were fishing, but police said no fishing equipment was visible.

However, police said they immediately noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia that were visible in the car.

After a search of the car, investigators uncovered:

  • 200 grams of crack/cocaine
  • 100 grams of methamphetamine
  • 66 grams of heroin
  • 21 grams of powder cocaine
  • 140 prescription pills

Stephanie Thompkins, 32, of East Naples, and Timothy Hickman, 35, of Marco Island are both facing drug trafficking and drug possession charges.

The two were arrested and taken to the Naples Jail Center.

Both of them are convicted felons with multiple previous drug charges, police said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Marco Island, FL
The Hill

Rittenhouse takes stand in risky move by defense

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis. last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18 year old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy