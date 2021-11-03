CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expanding RNA target effectors

By Lei Tang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Researchers identified a single-effector Cas, Cas7-11, that architecturally diverges from previous CRISPR single- or multi-component systems...

www.nature.com

ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

mRNA eToehold Tech Could Enable Targeted RNA Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Cell Sensing

A team of synthetic biologists and cell engineers led by researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has designed a technology that makes it possible to selectively turn on gene therapies in target cells, including human cells. The approaches harnesses small, versatile devices known as eToeholds, which are built into RNA, and enable expression of a linked protein-coding sequence, only when a cell-specific or particular viral RNA is present.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Creating a new toehold for RNA therapeutics, cell therapies, and diagnostics

RNAs are best known as the molecules that translate information encoded in genes into proteins with their myriad of activities. However, because of their structural complexity and relative stability, RNA also has attracted great attention as a valuable biomaterial that can be used to create new types of therapies, synthetic biomarkers, and, of course, potent vaccines as we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The precise function of the RNA helicases in ribosome synthesis

A new study published in Nature Communications sheds light on the molecular function of one of the enzymes with RNA helicase activity involved in the synthesis process of the large ribosome subunit. By combining biochemical, genetic and molecular techniques and making use of the model organism Saccharomyces cerevisiae, this study shows that the small nucleolar RNA snR190 functions as an RNA chaperone that makes it possible to initiate the compaction of ribosomal RNA precursors into early pre-ribosomal particles.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Effector#Dna#Rna Editing#Knockdown#Rna#Crispr
Nature.com

Comprehensive analyses of RNA-seq and genome-wide data point to enrichment of neuronal cell type subsets in neuropsychiatric disorders

Neurological and psychiatric disorders, including substance use disorders, share a range of symptoms, which could be the result of shared genetic background. Many genetic loci have been identified for these disorders using genome-wide association studies, but conclusive evidence about cell types wherein these loci are active is lacking. We aimed to uncover implicated brain cell types in neuropsychiatric traits and to assess consistency in results across RNA datasets and methods. We therefore comprehensively employed cell type enrichment methods by integrating single-cell transcriptomic data from mouse brain regions with an unprecedented dataset of 42 human genome-wide association study results of neuropsychiatric, substance use and behavioral/quantitative brain-related traits (n"‰="‰12,544,007 individuals). Single-cell transcriptomic datasets from the Karolinska Institute and 10x Genomics were used. Cell type enrichment was determined using Linkage Disequilibrium Score Regression, Multi-marker Analysis of GenoMic Annotation, and Data-driven Expression Prioritized Integration for Complex Traits. We found the largest degree of consistency across methods for implication of pyramidal cells in schizophrenia and cognitive performance. For other phenotypes, such as bipolar disorder, two methods implicated the same cell types, i.e., medium spiny neurons and pyramidal cells. For autism spectrum disorders and anorexia nervosa, no consistency in implicated cell types was observed across methods. We found no evidence for astrocytes being consistently implicated in neuropsychiatric traits. In conclusion, we provide comprehensive evidence for a subset of neuronal cell types being consistently implicated in several, but not all psychiatric disorders, while non-neuronal cell types seem less implicated.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Engineers devise a way to selectively turn on RNA therapies in human cells

Researchers at MIT and Harvard University have designed a way to selectively turn on gene therapies in target cells, including human cells. Their technology can detect specific messenger RNA sequences in cells, and that detection then triggers production of a specific protein from a transgene, or artificial gene. Because transgenes...
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcription recycling assays identify PAF1 as a driver for RNA Pol II recycling

RNA Polymerase II (Pol II) transcriptional recycling is a mechanism for which the required factors and contributions to overall gene expression levels are poorly understood. We describe an in vitro methodology facilitating unbiased identification of putative RNA Pol II transcriptional recycling factors and quantitative measurement of transcriptional output from recycled transcriptional components. Proof-of-principle experiments identified PAF1 complex components among recycling factors and detected defective transcriptional output from Pol II recycling following PAF1 depletion. Dynamic ChIP-seq confirmed PAF1 silencing triggered defective Pol II recycling in human cells. Prostate tumors exhibited enhanced transcriptional recycling, which was attenuated by antibody-based PAF1 depletion. These findings identify Pol II recycling as a potential target in cancer and demonstrate the applicability of in vitro and cellular transcription assays to characterize Pol II recycling in other disease states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA transcriptome reveals the intra-tumoral heterogeneity and regulators underlying tumor progression in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most frequent and aggressive pancreatic tumor characterized by high metastatic risk and special tumor microenvironment. To comprehensively delineate the complex intra-tumoral heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism during metastatic lesions malignant progression, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) was employed. PCA and TSNE were used for dimensionality reduction analysis and cell clustering. Find All Markers function was used to calculate differential genes in each cluster, and Do Heatmap function was used to plot the distribution of differential genes in each cluster. GSVA was employed to assign pathway activity estimates to individual cells. Lineage trajectory progression was inferred by monocle. CNV status was inferred to compare the heterogeneity among patients and subtypes by infercnv. Ligand-receptor interactions were identified by CellPhoneDB, and regulons network of cells was analyzed by SCENIC. Through RNA-sequencing of 6236 individual cells from 5 liver metastatic PDAC lesions, 10 major cell clusters are identified by using unbiased clustering analysis of expression profiling and well-known cell markers. Cells with high CNV level were considered as malignant cells and pathway analyses were carried out to highlight intratumor heterogeneity in PDAC. Pseudotime trajectory analysis revealed that components of multiple tumor-related pathways and transcription factors (TFs) were differentially expressed along PDAC progression. The complex cellular communication suggested potential immunotherapeutic targets in PDAC. Regulon network identified multiple candidates for promising cell-specific transcriptional factors. Finally, metastatic-related genes expression levels and signaling pathways were validated in bulk RNA Sequencing data. This study contributed a comprehensive single-cell transcriptome atlas and contributed into novel insight of intratumor heterogeneity and molecular mechanism in metastatic PDAC.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

An RNA helicase swirls in lymphangiogenesis

How lymphatic vessels arise from veins is still poorly understood. A study reports the discovery of a ribosome biogenesis regulator Ddx21 as a previously unappreciated specific factor that is important for the first steps of lymphatic but not blood vessel development. The finding may lead to better strategies to selectively target lymphangiogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular interactions contributing to FUS SYGQ LC-RGG phase separation and co-partitioning with RNA polymerase II heptads

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 28,Â pages 923"“935 (2021)Cite this article. The RNA-binding protein FUS (Fused in Sarcoma) mediates phase separation in biomolecular condensates and functions in transcription by clustering with RNA polymerase II. Specific contact residues and interaction modes formed by FUS and the C-terminal heptad repeats of RNA polymerase II (CTD) have been suggested but not probed directly. Here we show how RGG domains contribute to phase separation with the FUS N-terminal low-complexity domain (SYGQ LC) and RNA polymerase II CTD. Using NMR spectroscopy and molecular simulations, we demonstrate that many residue types, not solely arginine-tyrosine pairs, form condensed-phase contacts via several interaction modes including, but not only sp2-Ï€ and cation-Ï€ interactions. In phases also containing RNA polymerase II CTD, many residue types form contacts, including both cation-Ï€ and hydrogen-bonding interactions formed by the conserved human CTD lysines. Hence, our data suggest a surprisingly broad array of residue types and modes explain co-phase separation of FUS and RNA polymerase II.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Long noncoding RNA PVT1-214 promotes proliferation and invasion of colorectal cancer by stabilizing Lin28 and interacting with miR-128

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-018-0432-8 Following the publication of this article, the authors noted errors in Fig. 2h and j, and Supplementary Fig. S4g. Incorrect images of the migration and invasion assays for HCT116 cells were inadvertently used. The updated figures are included below. The scientific conclusions of the paper have...
CANCER
Nature.com

CAR-T: a potential gene carrier targeting solid tumor immune microenvironment

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 393 (2021) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Lexus et al. presented CAR-T cell as a carrier that could secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) containing immunostimulatory RNA RN7SL1, which could be specifically taken in by immune cells to enhance endogenous immunity against solid tumor.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Managing stress granule disassembly with ubiquitin and its cousin

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 391 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, Maxwell et al.1 revealed a critical function of ubiquitylation in stress granule (SG) disassembly upon recovery from heat stress. Organisms are continuously exposed to endogenous or environmental stress. Genotoxic stress endangers DNA integrity, whereas proteotoxic...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Yale researchers develop RNA-based therapy that clears SARS-CoV-2 from mice

Newswise — Researchers at Yale School of Medicine have discovered that an RNA molecule that stimulates the body’s early antiviral defense system can protect mice from a range of emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. The study, published today in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments for COVID-19 in immunocompromised patients, as well as providing an inexpensive therapeutic option for developing countries that currently lack access to vaccines.
CANCER
Nature.com

A pan-cancer fingerprint: common molecular denominators of the human tumor microenvironment

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 394 (2021) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Cancer Cell, Bagaev et al. developed a pan-cancer tumor microenvironment (TME) classification that can be predictive of response to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy.1 The authors presented a detailed visualization that can be generated for each tumor, which combines the 29 functional gene expression signatures (Fges) used to subtype the TME with targetable genomic alterations.
CANCER
Nature.com

From organism behaviour to molecular mechanisms

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. With new advancements in imaging, multi-omics and data science, the breadth of data and resolution one can obtain to uncover cellular mechanisms is truly staggering. However, some of the deepest insights from our lab's work on cytoskeletal structures have not come primarily from these advanced technologies. Rather, we have made significant headway using genetic and chemical perturbations followed by simple behavioural analyses that were outlined in a paper published more than a half century ago.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A silicon solution

The synthesis of cyclic aromatics is vital to produce many agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. The Diels"“Alder reaction - a well-known reaction in organic chemistry - is the [4"‰+"‰2]-cycloaddition between a diene and an alkene, which produces a cyclohexene with good stereo- and regio-control. There are several variants of the Diels"“Alder reaction, such as the hexadehydro-Diels"“Alder (HDDA) reaction, which can produce complex polycyclic products by the reaction between a 1,3-diyne and a diynophile. The HDDA reaction proceeds via a highly reactive benzyne intermediate, which is then trapped in the final aromatic product.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: The Aphelenchus avenae genome highlights evolutionary adaptation to desiccation

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02778-8, published online 28 October 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following statement in the Acknowledgements: "USDA is an equal opportunity employer. Mention of trade names or commercial products in this publication is solely for the purpose of providing specific information and does not imply recommendation or endorsement by the USDA." This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The RNA-binding protein HuR is required for maintenance of the germinal centre response

The germinal centre (GC) is required for the generation of high affinity antibodies and immunological memory. Here we show that the RNA binding protein HuR has an essential function in GC B cells to sustain the GC response. In its absence, the GC reaction and production of high-affinity antibody is severely impaired. Mechanistically, HuR affects the transcriptome qualitatively and quantitatively. The expression and splicing patterns of hundreds of genes are altered in the absence of HuR. Among these genes, HuR is required for the expression of Myc and a Myc-dependent transcriptional program that controls GC B cell proliferation and Ig somatic hypermutation. Additionally, HuR regulates the splicing and abundance of mRNAs required for entry into and transition through the S phase of the cell cycle, and it modulates a gene signature associated with DNA deamination protecting GC B cells from DNA damage and cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A selectable all-in-one CRISPR prime editing piggyBac transposon allows for highly efficient gene editing in human cell lines

CRISPR prime-editors are emergent tools for genome editing and offer a versatile alternative approach to HDR-based genome engineering or DNA base-editors. However, sufficient prime-editor expression levels and availability of optimized transfection protocols may affect editing efficiencies, especially in hard-to-transfect cells like hiPSC. Here, we show that piggyBac prime-editing (PB-PE) allows for sustained expression of prime-editors. We demonstrate proof-of-concept for PB-PE in a newly designed lentiviral traffic light reporter, which allows for estimation of gene correction and defective editing resulting in indels, based on expression of two different fluorophores. PB-PE can prime-edit more than 50% of hiPSC cells after antibiotic selection. We also show that improper design of pegRNA cannot simply be overcome by extended expression, but PB-PE allows for estimation of effectiveness of selected pegRNAs after few days of cultivation time. Finally, we implemented PB-PE for efficient editing of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-associated mutation in the SOD1-gene of patient-derived hiPSC. Progress of genome editing can be monitored by Sanger-sequencing, whereas PB-PE vectors can be removed after editing and excised cells can be enriched by fialuridine selection. Together, we present an efficient prime-editing toolbox, which can be robustly used in a variety of cell lines even when non-optimized transfection-protocols are applied.
SCIENCE

