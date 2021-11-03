CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/2

In Episode 7 of The 2 Goofs Podcast, your goofy hosts, Adam and Jeff reveal the characters behind the costumes as they discuss the weird, fun and hilarious experiences socializing with their fellow Disneyland co-workers. Hear how Adam almost killed Donald Duck, the story of Jeff and a carful of characters getting pulled over by the cops, Adam breaking Pinocchio’s heart and the Pluto who moonlighted as a belly dancing, medieval warfare enthusiast. All this and more in our “Breakroom Buddies” episode.
