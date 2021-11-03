CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/2

The Miami Hurricanes game against Georgia Tech is coming up fast with UM looking to win a third straight game and perhaps shore up Manny Diaz's job security even more. This morning? We break down our five burning questions heading into the game. And we also have two players breaking down their thoughts heading into the game - Deandre Johnson and Amari Carter. There's also our Inside Enemy Lines item with Kelly Quinlan of the Georgia Tech site answering our questions about the game.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO