Sports

CaneSport Live 2021 Podcast 11/2

By Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Scarlet Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning CaneSport, CaneSport Live and The Lamar Thomas Show are now available...

miami.rivals.com

Shoshone News Press

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 79: Headlines from 10/30 thru 11/2

Andy Boyle for Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Sub District 3 Commissioner, Jim Hammond for Coeur d'Alene Mayor, Dean Cooper for Wallace City Council, Heather Branstetter for Wallace Mayor, Kevin Kessler for Osburn City Council, Radio Brewing Company, Watts Appliance, Jason Welker for Sandpoint City Council, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, and McDonalds.
SHOSHONE, ID
247Sports

No Name Rankings Podcast: Ryland Spencer and Matt Evans 11-2-2021

Matt Evans (Evans Rankings) and Ryland Spencer (Cascadia Preps) get together to go over this week's rankings from the Computer, Cascadia Preps and Matt's personal "Big Brain Rankings". We start by talking about the 4A and 3A matchups for week 10. We are both rather upset with how the teams...
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Hockey Podcast: The Daily Deke, Tuesday 11/2/21

There are several large favorites on tonight's slate that should be very chalky. How can you look to be different in tournaments? The Daily Deke breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Deke is available on Apple...
NHL
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Basketball Podcast: The Daily Iso, Wednesday 11/3/21

An 11-game slate is loaded with options but the top-tier at center is worth spending for. Where should you look for value tonight? The Daily Iso breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Iso is available on...
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Good Morning CaneSport 11.5.21

The Miami Hurricanes game against Georgia Tech is coming up fast with UM looking to win a third straight game and perhaps shore up Manny Diaz's job security even more. This morning? We break down our five burning questions heading into the game. And we also have two players breaking down their thoughts heading into the game - Deandre Johnson and Amari Carter. There's also our Inside Enemy Lines item with Kelly Quinlan of the Georgia Tech site answering our questions about the game.
MIAMI, FL
Herald Democrat

All-Texomaland Podcast Week 11 Football

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in and get a recap of all the Week 10 action and check out what's in store for your favorite team with a look at the match-ups for the final week of the regular season.
FOOTBALL
Eastern Arizona Courier

11-4-21 Red Zone podcast

Red Zone podcast: Thoughts on transfers, the Rutgers matchup and picks. State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin break down Badgers’ players and coaches’ thoughts on the rash of transfers, discuss the Rutgers matchup and make Big Ten picks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
movin925.com

PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (11/04/21)

Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you win 100 bucks! Good luck!
HOBBIES
chatsports.com

DBTB Podcast: Episode 2

Hello everyone and welcome to Ep. 2 of the DBTB Podcast! On this episode Luke and Josh discuss the past week of Buffalo Sabres hockey and just what and why exactly it didn’t go as hoped for the team. Josh gets into more details on some of our other prospects across Canada and Europe.
NHL
theretronetwork.com

The 2 Goofs Podcast: EP7 Breakroom Buddies

In Episode 7 of The 2 Goofs Podcast, your goofy hosts, Adam and Jeff reveal the characters behind the costumes as they discuss the weird, fun and hilarious experiences socializing with their fellow Disneyland co-workers. Hear how Adam almost killed Donald Duck, the story of Jeff and a carful of characters getting pulled over by the cops, Adam breaking Pinocchio’s heart and the Pluto who moonlighted as a belly dancing, medieval warfare enthusiast. All this and more in our “Breakroom Buddies” episode.
TV & VIDEOS
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Podcast: Week 2

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. On Friday's episode of Roundball Stew, Jonas Nader and Steve Alexander join...
NBA
Daily Item

Game Night High School Football Podcast - Week 11

Your browser does not support the audio element. It's time for the first round of the high school football playoffs so listen in as Daily Item Sports Editor Kurt Ritzman and Lead Football Writer Todd Hummel discuss every local high school playoff game on this weekend's schedule.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
theretronetwork.com

The 2 Goofs Podcast: EP8 Cast Members Only

On Episode 8 of The 2 Goofs Podcast, Jeff and Adam walk you through their experiences attending private Disneyland Cast Members Only events including character department awards banquets and the legendary “unauthorized” costumed character movies. Be a V.I.G. (Very Important Goof) and listen now. Listen to “Cast Members Only” below...
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show live stream (11/2): How to watch online, TV, time

The first College Football Playoff ranking of the 2021 season will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Rece Davis will host the show, joined live by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway and Greg McElroy. ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich will be on site in Texas for the first rankings reveal and will have both pre- and post-rankings analysis on ESPN+.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

THI Podcast: Previewing Carolina At Pittsburgh

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s game at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the challenges the Tar Heels will face in taking on the Panthers, and what they must do to earn a victory. Carolina is playing at Pitt on a Thursday night for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

