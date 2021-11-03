CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby tests positive for COVID-19

By Brandon Maron
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Sullivan announced Wednesday. Defenseman Brian Dumoulin also tested positive. Sullivan added that Crosby is displaying mild symptoms and Dumoulin is...

