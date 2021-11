The ‘Eternals’ features an entirely new batch of Marvel superheroes, so we’re here to let you know all you need to know before watching the movie. Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ brings together the most cosmic team the studio has ever introduced! If you thought the Guardians of the Galaxy were out there, welcome to the Celestials! Coming from the pages of 1970s and the mind of legendary Jack Kirby. But who are the Eternals? We’ve put together some details to get up to speed on the new team in ‘Eternals.’ A quick note, unless stated, every character was first introduced in The Eternals (1976) written by Jack Kirby.

