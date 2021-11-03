Rattlers continue striking

Just three years into their six-man program, the Encampment Tigers have obtained their Golden Ticket to the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium on November 12.For some of the players, who stood before the Carbon County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees their freshman year, it is an almost poetic end for their senior year. For 30 years, Encampment played for nearby Saratoga and have spent the past two seasons in a varsity schedule earning their stripes. Denied entry into the championship round last year by a single point, the Tigers secured a 20 point lead over the Dubois Rams on November 5 to secure their spot."We are excited to be getting an opportunity to play for a state championship this week. This has been one of our long-term goals for the season," said Head Coach Kegan Willford. "We can't wait to make the trip to Laramie for the game on Friday.

