Mount Airy advanced to the Elite Eight of the 1A Dual Team Tennis Playoffs by defeating East Wilkes 6-0 on Oct. 26. Tuesday’s match between the Bears and Cardinals was the third meeting of the schools this season. Mount Airy won both regular season meetings: 8-1 at East Wilkes on August 24 and 9-0 in the Granite City on Sept. 16. The Lady Bears have not lost a single dual-team match, in either singles or doubles, to another 1A team since East Wilkes took one match in the late-August meeting.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO