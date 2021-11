Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports that Jack Eichel is heading to Vegas, and discusses the timing of the trade, the possible return, whether Vegas' injury troubles helped Buffalo in this deal, the timeline for Eichel to get surgery, teams that were in the mix, how Vegas will make this work cap-wise, and the potential for the Leafs to move a defenceman to "clear opportunity for a young defenceman who they like".

