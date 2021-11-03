Allen Wayne Scott, Jr.

July 21, 1932 - October 30, 2021 - Dean Tessman, 89 years old, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Dean Tessman, 89 years old, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Dean was born on July 21, 1932 in Linnton, Oregon to John D. and Bertha L. Tessman, the youngest of 6 children. Dean attended Gibbs School and Newberg high school and went on to become a well-respected machinist. Dean married Doris King in 1952, and from this union came 4 children: Carol, Deana, Tom, and Shari. They were later divorced. Dean wed Frances Codiga in 1973 and became "Papa" to her children "“ Steve, Danita, John, Timothy, Jill, and Amy.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO