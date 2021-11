More Californians could be allowed to carry concealed weapons if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a New York law under challenged from Second Amendment advocates. The nine justices on Wednesday heard arguments against a New York law that requires gun owners to obtain a special license from local authorities to carry firearms outside the home and show “proper cause” to get one, according to The Washington Post. Seven other states have similar laws: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO